ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look

Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
digitalspy.com

Drag Race's Michelle Visage addresses Masked Singer rumours

The Masked Singer UK is back for another series, which means it's time for another round of people guessing that Michelle Visage must be doing the show this time around, surely? (See also: Kym Marsh.) The RuPaul's Drag Race UK judge was asked about all the speculation while appearing on...
The Independent

Love Island: New host Maya Jama calls for ‘nans and grandads’ version of ITV reality show

New Love Island host Maya Jama has called for a “nans and grandads” version of the series to be made.The hit ITV reality show – which returns to screens in a matter of days – follows a group of singletons searching for love while staying at a luxury Spanish villa.Contestants are typically in their 20s, with some entering the villa as young as 18 or 19. The oldest contestant in the show’s history was 31.On Friday’s (6 January) episode of This Morning, Davina McCall suggested she was keen to see a more middle-aged demographic on the series.“I think it...
Albia Newspapers

Simon Cowell's spontaneous wedding

Simon Cowell wants a spontaneous wedding. The 63-year-old music mogul proposed to Lauren Silverman , 45 - the mother of his son Eric, eight - in Barbados last Christmas - and Simon insisted that when they tie the knot, it will be a spur-of-the-moment event. Speaking to The Sun newspaper's...
digitalspy.com

The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco shares sweet pictures of growing bump

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has shared a series of sweet snaps of her and fiancé Tom Pelphrey, showcasing her growing baby bump. The actress shared the images on her Instagram account, and it wasn't long before the post was flooded with comments and well wishes from her friends and colleagues.
Page Six

Prince Harry claims Camilla turned his bedroom into her dressing room: ‘I cared’

The heir and the spare (bedroom). In Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, “Spare,” out Tuesday, the royal recalls the time Camilla Parker Bowles (now the Queen Consort) allegedly converted his bedroom at Clarence House in London into her own personal dressing room as soon as he moved out. “I tried not to care. But especially the first time I saw it, I cared,” the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex wrote. A similar incident is mentioned in Tina Brown’s book “The Palace Papers” — although curiously, Brown wrote that it was Harry’s old bedroom at King Charles III’s country home, Highgrove House, that underwent the transition from...
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
OK! Magazine

Brody Jenner & Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting Baby No. 1, Ex Avril Lavigne & 'The Hills' Costars React

Brody Jenner is going from Hollywood's biggest playboy — to a dad! On Sunday, January 1, The Hills alum, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, 25, kicked off the new year by sharing the news on Instagram that they are set to welcome their first child together in 2023."To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our...
HAWAII STATE
ETOnline.com

Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela

There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
People

Ant Anstead Explores London with His Three Kids, Marking Son Hudson's First Trip to the U.K.

Ant Anstead shares son Hudson London, 3, with ex Christina Hall, as well as son Archie, 16, and daughter Amelie, 19, with ex Louise Storey Ant Anstead rang in the New Year in London with all three of his children. The dad of three shared photos on Instagram Tuesday documenting his first trip abroad with son Hudson, 3, as they traveled to the United Kingdom, where Anstead's older kids — son Archie, 16, and Amelie, 19, with ex-wife Louise Storey — live in London. "What a simply INCREDIBLE week of adventures back...
Closer Weekly

Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast

For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
digitalspy.com

Vin Diesel reveals when Fast X trailer will launch

Vin Diesel has revealed that the first trailer for Fast X is just around the corner. Taking to Instagram earlier today (January 5), the actor shared an image of himself as his Fast character Dom Toretto, alongside the caption: "Trailer launch next month…#FastX". The upcoming tenth instalment serves as...
digitalspy.com

Call Me Kat's Mayim Bialik explains how show will pay touching tribute to late star Leslie Jordan

Mayim Bialik has discussed how sitcom Call Me Kat is paying tribute to the late Leslie Jordan, who played Phil before his death last October. Following last month's final episode for Jordan's character, the cat cafe's effervescent head baker, it's been revealed that tomorrow's (January 5) Call Me Kat will introduce guest star Vicki Lawrence as Phil's regularly-referenced mum, Lurlene Crumpler.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street hints at two returning characters after Damon twist

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has hinted at possible returns for Harvey Gaskell and Sharon Bentley in the future. Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor was recently back on screen as Harvey for some prison-based scenes, but his stint came to an end when Harvey was brutally attacked behind bars last month.
digitalspy.com

Arrow star Stephen Amell gives update on delayed season 2 of show Heels

Arrow star Stephen Amell has finally given fans an update on the delayed second season of his show Heels. Following the success of the show's first run, US network Starz renewed the wrestling drama in November 2021. However, since then, no new episodes have aired, even though the second season...

Comments / 0

Community Policy