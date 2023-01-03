Read full article on original website
Related
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look
Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
digitalspy.com
Drag Race's Michelle Visage addresses Masked Singer rumours
The Masked Singer UK is back for another series, which means it's time for another round of people guessing that Michelle Visage must be doing the show this time around, surely? (See also: Kym Marsh.) The RuPaul's Drag Race UK judge was asked about all the speculation while appearing on...
Love Island: New host Maya Jama calls for ‘nans and grandads’ version of ITV reality show
New Love Island host Maya Jama has called for a “nans and grandads” version of the series to be made.The hit ITV reality show – which returns to screens in a matter of days – follows a group of singletons searching for love while staying at a luxury Spanish villa.Contestants are typically in their 20s, with some entering the villa as young as 18 or 19. The oldest contestant in the show’s history was 31.On Friday’s (6 January) episode of This Morning, Davina McCall suggested she was keen to see a more middle-aged demographic on the series.“I think it...
Albia Newspapers
Simon Cowell's spontaneous wedding
Simon Cowell wants a spontaneous wedding. The 63-year-old music mogul proposed to Lauren Silverman , 45 - the mother of his son Eric, eight - in Barbados last Christmas - and Simon insisted that when they tie the knot, it will be a spur-of-the-moment event. Speaking to The Sun newspaper's...
digitalspy.com
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco shares sweet pictures of growing bump
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has shared a series of sweet snaps of her and fiancé Tom Pelphrey, showcasing her growing baby bump. The actress shared the images on her Instagram account, and it wasn't long before the post was flooded with comments and well wishes from her friends and colleagues.
Prince Harry claims Camilla turned his bedroom into her dressing room: ‘I cared’
The heir and the spare (bedroom). In Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, “Spare,” out Tuesday, the royal recalls the time Camilla Parker Bowles (now the Queen Consort) allegedly converted his bedroom at Clarence House in London into her own personal dressing room as soon as he moved out. “I tried not to care. But especially the first time I saw it, I cared,” the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex wrote. A similar incident is mentioned in Tina Brown’s book “The Palace Papers” — although curiously, Brown wrote that it was Harry’s old bedroom at King Charles III’s country home, Highgrove House, that underwent the transition from...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Brody Jenner & Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting Baby No. 1, Ex Avril Lavigne & 'The Hills' Costars React
Brody Jenner is going from Hollywood's biggest playboy — to a dad! On Sunday, January 1, The Hills alum, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, 25, kicked off the new year by sharing the news on Instagram that they are set to welcome their first child together in 2023."To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our...
Look: Tom Pelphrey kisses Kaley Cuoco's baby bump in new photos
Kaley Cuoco shared maternity photos with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, after announcing she's pregnant with their first child.
ETOnline.com
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
AGT: All-Stars’ Simon Cowell reveals his show The X Factor will finally return to US after 10 years off the air
AMERICA'S Got Talent: All-Stars creator Simon Cowell has revealed his other famous show The X Factor will finally return to the United States after ten years off the air. Simon Cowell, 63, has confirmed exclusively confirmed with The U.S. Sun the global series The X Factor is officially returning to American audiences.
Ant Anstead Explores London with His Three Kids, Marking Son Hudson's First Trip to the U.K.
Ant Anstead shares son Hudson London, 3, with ex Christina Hall, as well as son Archie, 16, and daughter Amelie, 19, with ex Louise Storey Ant Anstead rang in the New Year in London with all three of his children. The dad of three shared photos on Instagram Tuesday documenting his first trip abroad with son Hudson, 3, as they traveled to the United Kingdom, where Anstead's older kids — son Archie, 16, and Amelie, 19, with ex-wife Louise Storey — live in London. "What a simply INCREDIBLE week of adventures back...
Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus’ New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
You won't have to wait until summer for Miley Cyrus' new album, Endless Summer Vacation. On Thursday (Jan. 5), the "Wrecking Ball" singer announced her latest album via a trailer posted to her official YouTube account. The video features Cyrus reciting a short dialogue over various close-up shots. The pop...
Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast
For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
digitalspy.com
Vin Diesel reveals when Fast X trailer will launch
Vin Diesel has revealed that the first trailer for Fast X is just around the corner. Taking to Instagram earlier today (January 5), the actor shared an image of himself as his Fast character Dom Toretto, alongside the caption: "Trailer launch next month…#FastX". The upcoming tenth instalment serves as...
digitalspy.com
Call Me Kat's Mayim Bialik explains how show will pay touching tribute to late star Leslie Jordan
Mayim Bialik has discussed how sitcom Call Me Kat is paying tribute to the late Leslie Jordan, who played Phil before his death last October. Following last month's final episode for Jordan's character, the cat cafe's effervescent head baker, it's been revealed that tomorrow's (January 5) Call Me Kat will introduce guest star Vicki Lawrence as Phil's regularly-referenced mum, Lurlene Crumpler.
Singer-Songwriter Mel B Has a Blended Family With Three Baby Daddies
There’s no argument that Melanie Brown, aka Mel B or Scary Spice, is a pop music legend. Throughout Mel’s tenure with the ‘90s British girl group The Spice Girls, she was a wild, crazy, fun-loving vocalist who the world fell in love with. Fast-forward to 2023, Mel...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street hints at two returning characters after Damon twist
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has hinted at possible returns for Harvey Gaskell and Sharon Bentley in the future. Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor was recently back on screen as Harvey for some prison-based scenes, but his stint came to an end when Harvey was brutally attacked behind bars last month.
digitalspy.com
Arrow star Stephen Amell gives update on delayed season 2 of show Heels
Arrow star Stephen Amell has finally given fans an update on the delayed second season of his show Heels. Following the success of the show's first run, US network Starz renewed the wrestling drama in November 2021. However, since then, no new episodes have aired, even though the second season...
Comments / 0