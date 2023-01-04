ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies

The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bryan Reynolds trade talk heating up; could Yankees get it done?

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach regarding the left field position, waiting patiently to strike if a great opportunity arises. The free-agent market is incredibly thin, with Jurickson Profar likely the top available target, but the trade market offers far more promise. The Yankees...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Chicago

Ranking the White Sox's Best Second Base Options for 2023

Ranking the White Sox's best second base options for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ​​​​​Editor's Note: "Ranking the White Sox's best second base options for 2023" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Chicago Bears making serious run at No. 1 draft pick

The Chicago Bears announced a move on Wednesday that should bring them closer to the No. 1 draft pick in 2023. The Bears said that Justin Fields is out with a sore hip and won’t be playing in the team’s Week 18 game at home against the Minnesota Vikings. An MRI apparently revealed that Fields... The post Chicago Bears making serious run at No. 1 draft pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Cubs Suddenly Have A Compelling Starting 9

The Chicago Cubs, rebuilding in the second half of the 2021 campaign, entered 2022 with intentions to compete. They had a flawed roster and ended up with a disappointing 74-88 record, though. They went to work during the offseason, and this time they look like a team that can legitimately...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs reach agreement with Eric Hosmer

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly reached an agreement with Eric Hosmer. The Chicago Cubs have been in the market for a corner infielder for most of this winter. Today, they reportedly have landed veteran first basemen, Eric Hosmer. Hosmer spent the majority of his career with the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres. Last month, Eric Hosmer was DFA’d by the Boston Red Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
MassLive.com

Eric Hosmer, released by Red Sox, signs with Cubs (report)

Weeks after being released by the Red Sox, veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer has a new home. Hosmer has agreed to sign with the Cubs, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that the sides were close to a deal. Hosmer’s deal is likely for one year and worth the major league minimum because the Padres are on the hook for the remaining three years and $39 million on the eight-year deal he signed before the 2018 season.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game

The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Yankees’ 1st round draft choice from 2022 making waves

Spencer Jones is already beginning to make a name for himself with the Yankees, and the baseball world is taking notice. Though FanGraphs’ prospect rankings for the Yankees haven’t been released yet, Baseball Prospectus’ have, and in a rather surprising move, they’ve ranked Jones higher than Jasson Dominguez (No. 3 in the organization, No. 4 in the organization).
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Eric Hosmer finds new team after Red Sox release

Eric Hosmer reportedly has found a new home in free agency. The veteran first baseman has agreed to sign with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 16 and released six days later. Hosmer, 33, joined the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Guardians Take A Flyer On Former Phillies Outfielder

The Cleveland Guardians have added a depth piece to their roster. Early on Wednesday morning, the team signed outfielder Roman Quinn to a minor league deal and gave him an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 15...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Players in LA's Clubhouse Reportedly Want Trevor Bauer Back

The deadline for the Dodgers to make a decision on Trevor Bauer is coming up. On Friday, they'll have to decide whether they want to keep him on the team, or release him, and still pay him around $22 million. There hasn't been a lot of reports surrounding the topic,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

