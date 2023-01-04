Weeks after being released by the Red Sox, veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer has a new home. Hosmer has agreed to sign with the Cubs, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that the sides were close to a deal. Hosmer’s deal is likely for one year and worth the major league minimum because the Padres are on the hook for the remaining three years and $39 million on the eight-year deal he signed before the 2018 season.

