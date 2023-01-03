Read full article on original website
Kenneth Ray Lindsay
Kenneth Ray Lindsay, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 3, 2023, at his home. Ken was born August 22, 1944, in Rigby, Idaho, to James Alfred Lindsay and Ethel Fowers Lindsay. He grew up and attended schools in Rigby and Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School. He also attended Idaho State University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a clerk who’s retiring after over 20 years at the post office window
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a postal clerk who is retiring after a career spanning several decades. Here’s what the...
Suspicious-looking box found at Rexburg LDS temple not a threat to the community, police say
REXBURG – Police activity at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Rexburg Friday night caused a bit of a stir. The Rexburg Police Department got a call around 5:45 p.m. about a suspicious box in front of the fence by the entrance to the parking lot on the east side.
Tour bus with welders from Wyoming stops in Idaho Falls to visit students
IDAHO FALLS — With a tour bus, welding rig and exciting giveaways, a group of welders from Wyoming stopped at a technical education school on Wednesday. Western Welding Academy, located in Gillette, Wyoming, tours across the nation in what’s called “The Blue Collar Tour” and stopped at Idaho Falls School District 91’s Career & Technical Education Center (CTEC).
ISP responding to crashes near Fort Hall after slick roads
FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are responding to multiple crashes Friday morning, which has caused traffic delays. According to dispatch, a couple of vehicles have been involved in crashes. There were two different crashes on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 83 near Fort Hall Friday morning. One of the crashes did not have injuries.
Man held at gunpoint after allegedly stealing car and stalking woman
IDAHO FALLS – A Pocatello man was arrested after police say he stole a car, drove to Idaho Falls and stalked a woman. He was also allegedly found with drugs. Matthew Allen Morey, 29, was charged with felony first-degree stalking, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor operating a vehicle without the owners consent, misdemeanor use of possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Boil advisory issued for large section of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Due to a drop in water pressure, the city of Idaho Falls is issuing a boil water advisory for all properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, effective immediately. The city’s Water Division routinely monitors the conditions in the...
Police release names of those who were part of officer-involved shooting
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has released the names of those involved in an officer-involved shooting six weeks after the incident occurred. Kevin Chambers, 63, was shot by Idaho Falls police officer Dustin Cook on Nov. 27 after ignoring commands from Cook to drop a knife, according to a news release from the department.
Boil advisory lifted in Idaho Falls — test results show no contaminants
IDAHO FALLS — City officials received notice Friday morning from the local lab that the water sampling test results returned negative for contamination. As a result, the city of Idaho Falls is lifting the boil water advisory, effective immediately. Residents can resume using water normally, including for drinking, washing,...
Planet Doom burglary suspects bound to district court
IDAHO FALLS – The suspects of a July burglary at local haunted attraction Planet Doom will be bound over to district court on felony charges. Twenty-two-year-old Trenton Mann from Victor was charged with felony grand theft, felony burglary and misdemeanor malicious injury to property. Twenty-year-old Andrew Holt from Idaho Falls was charged with felony grand theft and felony burglary.
Memorial mass held in Idaho Falls to remember Pope Benedict’s passing
IDAHO FALLS – People around the world are paying their respects to Pope Benedict XVI Thursday, who passed away on Dec. 31 at age 95. His official cause of death hasn’t been released, but the Vatican said shortly after his passing that his health had taken a turn for the worse “due to advancing age.”
Vehicle found but Jefferson County teen still missing
MONTEVIEW — Authorities in Jefferson County are looking for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home on Jan. 1. Elintra Fischer left her Monteview home in her mom’s gray 2015 Honda Civic with license plate 5C0463U, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness appears in court
IDAHO FALLS – A man charged with second-degree murder appeared in court Tuesday to discuss various motions before his trial is set to start all over again. Jake Eilander, 37, was indicted on June 16 after allegedly shooting and killing 44-year-old Ulises Rangel behind Planet Fitness. Eilander appeared in...
Fort Hall man charged after police say he stabbed another man ‘at least a dozen times’
POCATELLO — A local man accused of stabbing his friend claims an unknown assailant attacked them. Ryder Slade Menta, 29, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, court records show after he allegedly stabbed another man “at least a dozen times.”. Dec. 26, 2022. Bannock...
Blackfoot woman connected to several Pocatello burglaries charged with grand theft
POCATELLO — A woman police say was involved in a series of thefts from multiple local hardware stores has been charged with a number of felonies. Frankee Toni Currie, 26, faces felony charges for grand larceny, grand theft, and three counts of burglary, court records show. Between nine separate incidents, police reports show that Currie, and a male accomplice who is yet to be charged, allegedly stole around $4,500 worth of items.
U.S. Marshals arrest man in Rexburg for Puerto Rico homicide
REXBURG — U.S. Marshals have caught and arrested a man at a Walmart in Rexburg wanted for an out-of-state homicide. U.S. Marshals officials told EastIdahoNews.com on Friday they arrested Adam Michael Edwards-Maldonado, 23, from Puerto Rico at the Rexburg Walmart at 10:15 p.m. Thursday with the help from the Rexburg Police Department.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reminds food establishments under boil order to follow these guidelines
IDAHO FALLS — We have been notified by the Department of Environmental Quality that water serving properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, are under a precautionary boil order. Idaho Food Code requires that a food establishment provide safe, potable water for...
City of Chubbuck looking for input on $70K park upgrade
CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck is planning a $70,000 amenities upgrade at Hiram Park and officials want input about which amenities would best serve the public. Hiram Park is a 1.93-acre park on Hiram Avenue near the Chubbuck Road-Philbin Road roundabout. According to a survey, the city is planning a “high quality, low maintenance” amenities upgrade to a 0.93-acre portion of the park sometime this year.
City of Ammon mayor appoints new city council member to fill vacant seat
AMMON — A new city council member has been appointed to fill a seat that was left vacant back in November. Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti appointed Heidi Boyle to fill the spot. The Ammon City Council agreed with the appointment at its meeting Thursday. “I feel very welcomed already...
