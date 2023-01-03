Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Leann Marie Owens
Leann Marie Owens, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Leann was born to Harry Owens and Marietta (Huffman) Owens of Grangeville, Idaho on May 24, 1961, the youngest of four children. Leann attended Idaho State University where she studied Library Sciences. She was the school librarian at Rigby Middle School for many years and at Shelley Middle School before that. Leann was an active member of Eastern Star and enjoyed volunteering with DeMolay. She also enjoyed playing cards with her family, watching Dancing with the Stars, going to plays, reading literature, and celebrating Border Days in Grangeville.
eastidahonews.com
L. Deone Anderson Ferguson
L. Deone Ferguson, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 2, 2023, at her home. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Mountain View Ward, 1450 Mountain View Lane, with Bishopric Counselor Dan Allen officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Don Waddoups
Don Allen Waddoups, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the age of 94. He was born August 21, 1928, in Moore, Idaho, to Royal Waddoups and Veta Jones Waddoups. He grew up on his family’s sheep and cattle ranch near Moore with his brothers: Dean, Fred, Max, Grant, Bob, Jerry, Wayne and Clark, and his sisters Olive and Carol. As there was no transportation to the elementary school in Moore and his mother was concerned about him walking the two miles to school in the dead of winter, he was sent to live with relatives in Hopper, Utah, to attended first grade. The following year transportation was provided, and he returned home. Don graduated from Arco High School in 1946.
eastidahonews.com
Keaton Reed Ragan
Keaton Reed Ragan, 22, of Idaho Falls, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Rd. The family will visit with friends Thursday evening from 6:30-8 p.m. and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior, both visitations at Wood East Side. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to https://gofund.me/8b70cd70. Condolences may be sent to www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Claribell Phelps
Claribell Wirick Stephens Phelps passed away December 31, 2022 of natural causes at the Ashton Memorial Living Center in Ashton, Idaho. She was born to Arnold Frank Wirick and Annie Lucinda Wirick on September 15, 1928 inRexburg, Idaho. She was the sixth of nine brothers and sisters, all who have preceded her in death.
eastidahonews.com
Irene Olsen
It is hard to admit, but apparently, I have passed on. My Sunday School teachers said it would happen one day but that’s simply not something I wanted to hear, much less experience. My “worn-out, much-used body” finally gave out on December 31, 2022 after a lifetime of sharing my home and hearth with family, a legion of friends, and others – I have never met a stranger!
eastidahonews.com
EIRMC welcomes first Idaho Falls baby of 2023
IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby in Idaho Falls this year – and it’s a boy. Joseph was welcomed into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. His parents, Melinda and Gary, were thrilled to begin 2023 with a new addition.
eastidahonews.com
Ralph Klinsky
Ralph Edward Klinsky, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 31, 2022. No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Tour bus with welders from Wyoming stops in Idaho Falls to visit students
IDAHO FALLS — With a tour bus, welding rig and exciting giveaways, a group of welders from Wyoming stopped at a technical education school on Wednesday. Western Welding Academy, located in Gillette, Wyoming, tours across the nation in what’s called “The Blue Collar Tour” and stopped at Idaho Falls School District 91’s Career & Technical Education Center (CTEC).
eastidahonews.com
Phyllis Ann Moad
Phyllis Ann Moad, 82, of Iona, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. At her request, no services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Contest held to find ‘most popular young lady in eastern Idaho’ and hospital patient escapes, drowns in river
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 8 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot woman received a $400 piano “as the result of a voting contest” to determine the “most popular young lady in eastern Idaho.”
eastidahonews.com
Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business
IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Organic juice bar and restaurant opening in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Looking for a healthy, organic place to eat? This new restaurant might have what you’re looking for. Clean Juice, which the owners describe as “the only USDA organic-certified quick-serve restaurant in the nation,” is opening inside the new Garnet Gateway strip at 3837 Valencia Drive on Jan. 31.
eastidahonews.com
Portneuf welcomes first Pocatello area baby after mom’s very short labor
POCATELLO — Say hello to Atreyu James Patrick French, Portneuf Medical Center’s 2023 New Year’s Baby. The son of Chelsea and Thadeous French of Chubbuck was recognized as Baby New Year when he made his grand entrance at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 2. Mom and dad arrived...
eastidahonews.com
Love the news? Want to help report it? We’re hiring.
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is growing and we’re looking for some bright, curious, fun people to join our team. We’re looking for a full-time editor/reporter in Idaho Falls, a reporter in Pocatello and freelance reporters located anywhere in eastern Idaho. If you visit our website regularly, you...
eastidahonews.com
Don’t forget about local homeless shelters during the ‘January blues’
EAST IDAHO – Homeless shelters often see an influx of donations, volunteers and gift-giving during the holidays, but one thing to remember is the less fortunate need help during the other 11 months of the year too. Eastern Idaho homeless shelters are bracing for cold winter months as snow,...
eastidahonews.com
Mountain View Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
IDAHO FALLS — Isabella Rain Torres was born to Michelle Wellons and Ed Torres on Jan. 2 at 9:16 a.m. as the first baby born at Mountain View Hospital this year. Isabella was delivered by Dr. Matthew Robinson weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz. and was 19 inches long. The...
eastidahonews.com
‘I’m so thankful for him.’ Woman looking for man who came to the rescue at local car wash
IDAHO FALLS – A local woman and her daughter are looking for an unknown man who came to the rescue after an accident caused the woman to be pinned between her truck and a payment station at a car wash. Monday started just like any regular day, according to...
eastidahonews.com
Sheriff’s office searching for runaway inmate
IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who failed to return to jail from the Work Release Program. Amy Marie Goff, 34, has been incarcerated at the Bonneville County Jail since October and was allowed by the courts to participate in the Work Release Program. The program allows qualifying inmates to be released during the day for employment purposes and return to the jail each night, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
eastidahonews.com
Thanks for making Pet of the Week a success in 2022
Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens featured in Pet of the Week last year found their fur-ever homes thanks to you. It was a successful 2022 and Teton Toyota, the Snake River Animal Shelter and EastIdahoNews.com look forward to placing more animals in loving families in 2023. You can see all...
Comments / 0