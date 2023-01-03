Mark Alan Verdoorn died on January 2nd, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mark was born to Richard and Norma Verdoorn on November 4th, 1956, in Winnebago, Minnesota. He grew up in Delevan, Minnesota with his brothers, Jeff and Scott, and sister, Sara. The Verdoorn kids grew up on a potato farm where they worked and would get into all kinds of mischief. In 1980, Mark joined the United States Navy as a nuclear mechanic. He spent 9 years in the Navy, until he separated honorably in 1990. While serving in the Navy, Mark moved to Idaho Falls. In 1987, Mark met the love of his life, Gaylene Marie Apel, at a local bar. Unaware of how meticulous he was about how he dressed, Gaylene sealed the deal with her best pick up line, “I like your sweater”. 5 months later, Mark and Gaylene eloped in Elko, Nevada and later that summer held a second ceremony in Idaho Falls. You know how the saying goes, “first time for money, second time for love”.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO