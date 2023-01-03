Read full article on original website
Barbara Marie Seefried
Barbara Seefried of Blackfoot, Idaho, went to Heaven on December 28, 2022. She was only a month from turning 82 years old. Barbara was the second child born to Alex & Ida Richter Seefried. She spent her entire life in Blackfoot. Her father died when she was a young girl of 12. Her older brother, Bobby, was severely handicapped & required their mother’s constant care, so Barbara provided the financial support for the family from an early age. After graduating from Blackfoot High School in 1959, she went to work for the Blackfoot Creamery. She worked there until it closed down in the mid-1970s. She then worked at Basic American Foods in Blackfoot, until her retirement. She was a long-time member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Blackfoot.
Kenneth Ray Lindsay
Kenneth Ray Lindsay, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 3, 2023, at his home. Ken was born August 22, 1944, in Rigby, Idaho, to James Alfred Lindsay and Ethel Fowers Lindsay. He grew up and attended schools in Rigby and Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School. He also attended Idaho State University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.
Dixie Evans
Dixie Lee Andrews Evans, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at home on January 1, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Cedar Ridge Ward, 3195 South Holmes, with Bishop Brady Kay officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to services. Both visitations will be held at the church. Burial will be in Malad City Cemetery.
L. Deone Anderson Ferguson
L. Deone Ferguson, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 2, 2023, at her home. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Mountain View Ward, 1450 Mountain View Lane, with Bishopric Counselor Dan Allen officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Mark Alan Verdoorn
Mark Alan Verdoorn died on January 2nd, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mark was born to Richard and Norma Verdoorn on November 4th, 1956, in Winnebago, Minnesota. He grew up in Delevan, Minnesota with his brothers, Jeff and Scott, and sister, Sara. The Verdoorn kids grew up on a potato farm where they worked and would get into all kinds of mischief. In 1980, Mark joined the United States Navy as a nuclear mechanic. He spent 9 years in the Navy, until he separated honorably in 1990. While serving in the Navy, Mark moved to Idaho Falls. In 1987, Mark met the love of his life, Gaylene Marie Apel, at a local bar. Unaware of how meticulous he was about how he dressed, Gaylene sealed the deal with her best pick up line, “I like your sweater”. 5 months later, Mark and Gaylene eloped in Elko, Nevada and later that summer held a second ceremony in Idaho Falls. You know how the saying goes, “first time for money, second time for love”.
Leann Marie Owens
Leann Marie Owens, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Leann was born to Harry Owens and Marietta (Huffman) Owens of Grangeville, Idaho on May 24, 1961, the youngest of four children. Leann attended Idaho State University where she studied Library Sciences. She was the school librarian at Rigby Middle School for many years and at Shelley Middle School before that. Leann was an active member of Eastern Star and enjoyed volunteering with DeMolay. She also enjoyed playing cards with her family, watching Dancing with the Stars, going to plays, reading literature, and celebrating Border Days in Grangeville.
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a clerk who’s retiring after over 20 years at the post office window
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a postal clerk who is retiring after a career spanning several decades. Here’s what the...
Tour bus with welders from Wyoming stops in Idaho Falls to visit students
IDAHO FALLS — With a tour bus, welding rig and exciting giveaways, a group of welders from Wyoming stopped at a technical education school on Wednesday. Western Welding Academy, located in Gillette, Wyoming, tours across the nation in what’s called “The Blue Collar Tour” and stopped at Idaho Falls School District 91’s Career & Technical Education Center (CTEC).
ISP responding to crashes near Fort Hall after slick roads
FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are responding to multiple crashes Friday morning, which has caused traffic delays. According to dispatch, a couple of vehicles have been involved in crashes. There were two different crashes on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 83 near Fort Hall Friday morning. One of the crashes did not have injuries.
Boil advisory lifted in Idaho Falls — test results show no contaminants
IDAHO FALLS — City officials received notice Friday morning from the local lab that the water sampling test results returned negative for contamination. As a result, the city of Idaho Falls is lifting the boil water advisory, effective immediately. Residents can resume using water normally, including for drinking, washing,...
Memorial mass held in Idaho Falls to remember Pope Benedict’s passing
IDAHO FALLS – People around the world are paying their respects to Pope Benedict XVI Thursday, who passed away on Dec. 31 at age 95. His official cause of death hasn’t been released, but the Vatican said shortly after his passing that his health had taken a turn for the worse “due to advancing age.”
Police release names of those who were part of officer-involved shooting
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has released the names of those involved in an officer-involved shooting six weeks after the incident occurred. Kevin Chambers, 63, was shot by Idaho Falls police officer Dustin Cook on Nov. 27 after ignoring commands from Cook to drop a knife, according to a news release from the department.
City of Ammon mayor appoints new city council member to fill vacant seat
AMMON — A new city council member has been appointed to fill a seat that was left vacant back in November. Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti appointed Heidi Boyle to fill the spot. The Ammon City Council agreed with the appointment at its meeting Thursday. “I feel very welcomed already...
Eastern Idaho Public Health reminds food establishments under boil order to follow these guidelines
IDAHO FALLS — We have been notified by the Department of Environmental Quality that water serving properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, are under a precautionary boil order. Idaho Food Code requires that a food establishment provide safe, potable water for...
‘I’m so thankful for him.’ Woman looking for man who came to the rescue at local car wash
IDAHO FALLS – A local woman and her daughter are looking for an unknown man who came to the rescue after an accident caused the woman to be pinned between her truck and a payment station at a car wash. Monday started just like any regular day, according to...
Vehicle found but Jefferson County teen still missing
MONTEVIEW — Authorities in Jefferson County are looking for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home on Jan. 1. Elintra Fischer left her Monteview home in her mom’s gray 2015 Honda Civic with license plate 5C0463U, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness appears in court
IDAHO FALLS – A man charged with second-degree murder appeared in court Tuesday to discuss various motions before his trial is set to start all over again. Jake Eilander, 37, was indicted on June 16 after allegedly shooting and killing 44-year-old Ulises Rangel behind Planet Fitness. Eilander appeared in...
Fort Hall man charged after police say he stabbed another man ‘at least a dozen times’
POCATELLO — A local man accused of stabbing his friend claims an unknown assailant attacked them. Ryder Slade Menta, 29, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, court records show after he allegedly stabbed another man “at least a dozen times.”. Dec. 26, 2022. Bannock...
U.S. Marshals arrest man in Rexburg for Puerto Rico homicide
REXBURG — U.S. Marshals have caught and arrested a man at a Walmart in Rexburg wanted for an out-of-state homicide. U.S. Marshals officials told EastIdahoNews.com on Friday they arrested Adam Michael Edwards-Maldonado, 23, from Puerto Rico at the Rexburg Walmart at 10:15 p.m. Thursday with the help from the Rexburg Police Department.
Blackfoot woman connected to several Pocatello burglaries charged with grand theft
POCATELLO — A woman police say was involved in a series of thefts from multiple local hardware stores has been charged with a number of felonies. Frankee Toni Currie, 26, faces felony charges for grand larceny, grand theft, and three counts of burglary, court records show. Between nine separate incidents, police reports show that Currie, and a male accomplice who is yet to be charged, allegedly stole around $4,500 worth of items.
