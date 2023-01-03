Read full article on original website
East Texas News
Regional manhunt ends in arrest
HEMPHILL – A manhunt that lasted almost a year came to a close on Dec. 29, 2022 near Hemphill. Matthew Hoy Edgar, a 26-year-old Sabine County man, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service. Edgar, who was convicted of the murder of his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, in January of...
KFDM-TV
Family pleads for public help in locating Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso
TEXAS — It's been more than a year since Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso was last seen on October 21, 2021. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they continue to pursue any leads. Some of Ruso's clothes were found on County Rd 721 on Dec 17 of the same...
KTBS
Funeral for Sabine Parish deputy who died during vacation
SABINE PAIRSH, La._ Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers said their final goodbyes to Deputy Adam Nelson. A funeral service was held Friday inside the Old Pisgah Baptist Church. Friends reflected on Deputy Nelson's heroic nature saying he always went above and beyond the call of duty. Although Deputy...
Lake Charles American Press
Starks man charged in Beauregard homicide after overnight manhunt
A Starks man was apprehended Thursday morning and charged in the death of 54-year-old James Barlow. Hank Robert Windham, 45, was arrested following an overnight manhunt that Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said utilized resources from several local agencies, as well as the FBI and Louisiana State Police. Windham was...
kjas.com
UPDATED - Two in custody after fleeing deputies in a spray-painted truck without license plates
Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Thursday night that three people were detained following a high speed pursuit, and deputies were looking very closely at the vehicle that the suspects were in. Duncan said the chase began shortly after 8:00 Thursday night on Highway 96 between Jasper and Kirbyville, and ended on County Road 451, commonly known as Bon Ami Road.
kjas.com
JCSO says multiple people arrested for numerous thefts
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that multiple people have been arrested for numerous theft cases. No details were offered, other than the crimes are said to have occurred at locations across the county. Department spokesperson Karli Cherry said that the department received information on Thursday that led...
kjas.com
One dead and one hospitalized following Angelina County crash
A terrible crash in Angelina County involving an 18-wheeler has left one dead and one hospitalized. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night on State Highway 103, east of Lufkin. Troopers say 37-year-old Terry Vaught, of Longview, was driving the big-rig and he...
kjas.com
Stolen tractor found, other items still missing after Newton County crime
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a stolen tractor has been found, but other items remain missing after the department’s first reported burglary of 2023. According to Burby, it happened at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 1st at 1282 County Road 3102 in the Call Community. Burby said...
KTBS
Funeral arrangements set for Sabine sheriff's deputy
MANY, La. -- Funeral arrangements have been set for a Sabine Parish sheriff's deputy who died while on vacation with his family last week. Visitation for Deputy Adam Nelson will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Old Pisgah Baptist Church, 15192 Hwy 120 in Marthaville. The funeral will be at the church at 10 a.m. Friday morning. Burial will follow that afternoon at 3 p.m. at Hebron Cemetery in Dry Prong.
kjas.com
Good boy! VPSO bloodhound Bo finds missing 90-year-old man with dementia
Bo is a good boy, and he knows it. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department bloodhound tracking dog is being credited with finding a missing 90-year-old man with dementia who wandered off from his home. The department says their deputies responded to a residence in the Burr Ferry Community at...
Two suspects accused of New Year's Day burglary wanted by Newton County Sheriff's Office
CALL, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is searching for two male suspects believed to be involved in a New Year's Day burglary. It happened Sunday, January 1, 2022 shortly before 10 p.m. at 1282 County Road 3102 in Call. The suspects allegedly stole a Kubota tractor with...
KPLC TV
BPSO identifies suspect in residential burglary
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a residential burglary that occurred on December 31, 2022, has been identified, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Rainwater, of DeQuincy is wanted by BPSO for a forced-entry residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27. If you...
scttx.com
Poultry Farm Scene of Triple House Fire
January 5, 2023 - A poultry farm located on CR 3047 was the scene of a three house fire December 29, 2022, and two fire departments responded to the scene. When fire personnel with the Center Fire Department and Shelbyville Volunteer Fire Department arrived at 2:30pm, three chicken houses were fully involved and all appeared to have burned to the same point and were not salvageable at that time.
KSAT 12
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
kjas.com
Business is buzzing for Vasquez
It's all about nature, bees and local honey as a local couple continues to increase sales. Jesus and Ofelia Vasquez of Jasper have continued to build their business of local honey sales one hive at a time. They have hives hives throughout the area and continue each day to bottle...
Texas Woman Killed in Crash Near Mansfield
On Tuesday, just after 9:30PM, Louisiana State Troopers from Troop G responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 513 near Oxford Cutoff Rd. The crash claimed the life of 52 year-old Schanda Roundtree of Nacogdoches, Texas. After investigation, the troopers discovered a 2013 Mack Truck, driven by...
klax-tv.com
Two Vehicle Crash Results in a Fatality
Alexandria Police are investigating a two vehicle traffic crash, which resulted in a single traffic fatality that occurred last night on Interstate-49. At approximately 08:37 PM, Alexandria Police was dispatched to the Southbound Lane of I-49 near Milepost 90 in reference to a vehicle striking another vehicle while it was parked on the shoulder of the Interstate. Upon Officers and Medical Personnel arrival, both drivers were transported to a local Hospital. The driver of one of the vehicles, 24-year old male Morgan Dugas, from Natchitoches, LA, was later pronounced deceased at the Hospital. The second driver was treated and later released.
Look: Alligator rescued from middle of Louisiana highway
A sheriff's deputy in Louisiana got some help from a passing driver to deal with an unusual jaywalker -- an alligator in the middle of a highway.
megadoctornews.com
KTRE
Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
