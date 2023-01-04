ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMAmania.com

Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
bjpenndotcom

Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife

Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
bodyslam.net

Dana White Expected To Receive Punishment After Wife Slap

Dana White is in some trouble. Following yesterdays report and video being released of Dana White getting into a slap fight with his wife at a nightclub in Mexico, Dana was interviewed by TMZ saying there was no excuse for his actions. Well, now, it seems like his actions will receive consequences. DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen reports that Dana White is expected to receive punishment for slapping his wife.
MiddleEasy

Oscar De La Hoya Rekindles Feud With Dana White After UFC President Caught Slapping His Wife on Camera

Oscar De La Hoya couldn’t help, but chime in on the recent controversy surrounding UFC president Dana White. White is currently under fire from much of the MMA community for an altercation that was filmed and obtained by TMZ where the fight boss can be seen slapping his wife at a nightclub. White has already delivered a lengthy apology for the incident and his wife came to his defense, claiming it is the first time he had gotten physical with her after nearly three decades of marriage. That didn’t stop everyone from speaking out on the situation with many condemning Dana White’s actions, though a select few have chosen to support him.
The Independent

Jake Paul to make MMA debut with PFL in 2023

Jake Paul is set to make his mixed martial arts debut in 2023 after signing a multi-year contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).YouTube star Paul has gone 6-0 as a professional boxer since 2020, defeating former MMA champions Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren along the way. The 25-year-old has achieved four of his six wins via knockout, including against Woodley and Askren, while his most recent victory came via decision against Silva, 47, in October. Silva is seen as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.And American Paul is now set to compete in MMA...
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones declares he will become UFC champion in 2023

Former UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones has declared that he will become champion once again this year. The rise of Jon Jones, in many ways, was unrivalled. He became the youngest UFC title holder ever over a decade ago and he did it without breaking a sweat. While he may have had his issues outside of the cage, no man has ever been able to defeat him in the Octagon.
The Associated Press

YouTuber Jake Paul signs with Professional Fighters League

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul, the YouTube megastar influencer, has set his sights on mixed martial arts and signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League. Paul has signed with PFL to compete in a new Super Fight division that is scheduled to include fights on pay-per-view. The 25-year-old Paul is 6-0 as a professional boxer. He has wins against former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.
MiddleEasy

UFC Fighter Ilia Topuria Caught On Video In A Bar Fight

UFC featherweight Ilia Topuria and a group of friends have been seen getting into a bar fight, which they did not appear to start. A member of the UFC featherweight division has been caught on video getting into a fight in a bar. The video was released earlier this week that shows rising UFC star Ilia Topuria involved in a fight alongside a Spanish singer inside of a bar or club. The video was posted by the Twitter account MMA Dirt and shows Topuria being approached by a man, he was pushed and then struck back in what seems to be self-defense. The man in the video was not identified.
AOL Corp

Dana White needs to briefly step away from UFC to raise awareness about domestic violence

Dana White's life changed forever on the night of Dec. 31, 2022, when he decided to slap his wife, Anne, in the face while the couple was in Mexico celebrating New Year's Eve. Of all the good White has done in this world — championing numerous charitable causes, creating thousands of jobs, privately going out of his way to help scores of needy, ill and down-on-their-luck people — he undid a lot of it when he chose to slap back after his wife first slapped him.
