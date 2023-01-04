Read full article on original website
Report | UFC veteran Phil Baroni arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend
UFC and PRIDE veteran Phil Baroni has been arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, according to multiple reports. The Tribuna De La Bahia, a Mexican outlet, reported on Tuesday that Baroni allegedly killed his girlfriend inside their hotel room. The report states that Baroni was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
MMAmania.com
Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
Dana White’s wife Anna issues statement following altercation from NYE
Dana White’s wife Anna has issued a statement following the altercation which occurred on New Years Eve. To say that 2023 started of with a bang for UFC President, Dana White, would be an understatement. Dana White and Anna White were caught on camera in a physical altercation which...
Josh Barnett reacts to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni: “It was obvious why: CTE”
Josh Barnett is reacting to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni. Phil ‘New York Bad Ass’ Baroni (16-19 MMA) officially retired in August of 2021 after 19 years of active competition in mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing. Taking to ‘Twitter‘ with the news, Baroni...
Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife
Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
Aljamain Sterling admittedly intrigued by Conor McGregor’s new “bodybuilder” physique: “I’d like to know what he’s on”
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he’s intrigued by Conor McGregor’s new physique. While we’d all rather be discussing what Conor McGregor does inside the Octagon, that’s been pretty hard to do recently. The Irishman hasn’t been seen since his leg break against Dustin Poirier in summer 2021.
bodyslam.net
Dana White Expected To Receive Punishment After Wife Slap
Dana White is in some trouble. Following yesterdays report and video being released of Dana White getting into a slap fight with his wife at a nightclub in Mexico, Dana was interviewed by TMZ saying there was no excuse for his actions. Well, now, it seems like his actions will receive consequences. DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen reports that Dana White is expected to receive punishment for slapping his wife.
MMAWeekly.com
Jake Paul isn’t interested in boxing Cowboy Cerrone: ‘Tired of beating these old dudes’
Jake Paul has made a name for himself within the boxing world for better or worse. But part of that legacy comes with the stigma that he only fights (and beats) older fighters. That’s something he’s looking to change in 2023, and part of the reason he isn’t interested in...
Oscar De La Hoya Rekindles Feud With Dana White After UFC President Caught Slapping His Wife on Camera
Oscar De La Hoya couldn’t help, but chime in on the recent controversy surrounding UFC president Dana White. White is currently under fire from much of the MMA community for an altercation that was filmed and obtained by TMZ where the fight boss can be seen slapping his wife at a nightclub. White has already delivered a lengthy apology for the incident and his wife came to his defense, claiming it is the first time he had gotten physical with her after nearly three decades of marriage. That didn’t stop everyone from speaking out on the situation with many condemning Dana White’s actions, though a select few have chosen to support him.
Sean O’Malley scoffs at Cory Sandhagen’s recent comments, vows to become UFC champion in 2023
Sean O’Malley has vowed to become UFC bantamweight champion in 2023 after responding to Cory Sandhagen’s recent remarks. The rise of Sean O’Malley has been gradual. In the last twelve months, however, he’s been able to shoot to the top of the 135-pound division with a somewhat controversial win over Petr Yan.
Jake Paul to make MMA debut with PFL in 2023
Jake Paul is set to make his mixed martial arts debut in 2023 after signing a multi-year contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).YouTube star Paul has gone 6-0 as a professional boxer since 2020, defeating former MMA champions Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren along the way. The 25-year-old has achieved four of his six wins via knockout, including against Woodley and Askren, while his most recent victory came via decision against Silva, 47, in October. Silva is seen as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.And American Paul is now set to compete in MMA...
Jon Jones declares he will become UFC champion in 2023
Former UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones has declared that he will become champion once again this year. The rise of Jon Jones, in many ways, was unrivalled. He became the youngest UFC title holder ever over a decade ago and he did it without breaking a sweat. While he may have had his issues outside of the cage, no man has ever been able to defeat him in the Octagon.
Chael Sonnen believes Leon Edwards should make the UFC find him “the easiest opponent” to fight if Kamaru Usman is out
Chael Sonnen thinks Leon Edwards should try and get an easier matchup if Kamaru Usman is out. Edwards was expected to headline UFC 286 in March against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. Yet, rumors have come out that Usman is dealing with a hand injury and was recently seen with a cast on it.
Dan LeBatard questions ESPN’s lack of coverage from Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “White has a great deal of power”
Former ESPN host Dan LeBatard has questioned the network’s lack of coverage regarding Dana White slapping his partner. It’s safe to say that the last few days haven’t been great for UFC president Dana White. The boss was caught on camera striking his wife on New Year’s Eve, for which he has since apologized.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! MMA Decisions reveals Paddy Pimblett over Jared Gordon as 2022’s ‘most disputed decision’
Paddy Pimblett may not understand the uproar over his decision nod against Jared Gordon at UFC 282, but mounds of evidence are piling against him. The controversy around the decision resulted in an investigation into one of the judges responsible, as well as new regulations surrounding judge travel in California.
Dillon Danis responds to claims he was unprepared for boxing match against KSI which is why he pulled out
Dillon Danis says it’s fake news that he was unprepared for KSI. Danis was supposed to headline a Misfits boxing card in London, England on January 14 against YouTuber KSI. However, on Wednesday, KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, revealed Danis was out of the fight and was told it is because he was unprepared.
YouTuber Jake Paul signs with Professional Fighters League
NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul, the YouTube megastar influencer, has set his sights on mixed martial arts and signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League. Paul has signed with PFL to compete in a new Super Fight division that is scheduled to include fights on pay-per-view. The 25-year-old Paul is 6-0 as a professional boxer. He has wins against former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.
UFC veteran labels Belal Muhammad as the “biggest threat” at welterweight: “I think Belal beats Khamzat”
UFC veteran Matt Brown has called Belal Muhammad the biggest threat at welterweight as we head into the new year. Right now, the welterweight division is on fire. There are may top guys battling it out at the top of the division and currently, Leon Edwards is the champion. He earned that title after viciously knocking out Kamaru Usman last summer.
UFC Fighter Ilia Topuria Caught On Video In A Bar Fight
UFC featherweight Ilia Topuria and a group of friends have been seen getting into a bar fight, which they did not appear to start. A member of the UFC featherweight division has been caught on video getting into a fight in a bar. The video was released earlier this week that shows rising UFC star Ilia Topuria involved in a fight alongside a Spanish singer inside of a bar or club. The video was posted by the Twitter account MMA Dirt and shows Topuria being approached by a man, he was pushed and then struck back in what seems to be self-defense. The man in the video was not identified.
AOL Corp
Dana White needs to briefly step away from UFC to raise awareness about domestic violence
Dana White's life changed forever on the night of Dec. 31, 2022, when he decided to slap his wife, Anne, in the face while the couple was in Mexico celebrating New Year's Eve. Of all the good White has done in this world — championing numerous charitable causes, creating thousands of jobs, privately going out of his way to help scores of needy, ill and down-on-their-luck people — he undid a lot of it when he chose to slap back after his wife first slapped him.
