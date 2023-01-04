Read full article on original website
These are the 5 highest rated burger joints in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
The 5 higest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Mysterious Water Bill Spikes Baffle Mesquite Residents: City Manager Explains Possible CausesLarry LeaseMesquite, TX
North Texas Food Bank Launches $500 Million Fundraising Drive to Combat Rising Hunger in the RegionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
golfmagic.com
Why Rory McIlroy isn't playing in PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions
Rory McIlroy has chosen not to compete at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. This is despite the fact there is a stacked field in Maui and a prize purse of $15m on offer. That represents almost double what it was in 2022 when it was won...
golfmagic.com
Patrick Cantlay loses two MAJOR sponsors as he reveals LIV Golf theory
Patrick Cantlay has confirmed he has parted ways with Titleist and Hugo Boss as he once again shut down LIV Golf rumours. Speaking ahead of the first "elevated" event of the PGA Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the 30-year-old confirmed the loss of two major sponsors. Cantlay turned...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Chances are you’ve heard a lot already about the PGA Tour establishing a series of “elevated” events for 2023 and beyond. And you’ll hear plenty more this week, as the first of the 13 scheduled for the new year takes place in Maui with the playing of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac explains "coolest moment of my life" with Tiger Woods
Paige Spiranac has revealed Tiger Woods taught her how to play "the low spinner". The social media superstar gave her 3.7m followers a short game tutorial in her latest Instagram post. Paige - who stunned golf fans with this outfit over Christmas - outlines how to play the low spinner,...
Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler Trolls LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson
Scottie Scheffler’s joke about the 2023 Masters Champions Dinner was golden.
tigerdroppings.com
Paige Spiranac Rocks Head-To-Toe Purple For Her Short Game Tutorial
Golfer Paige Spiranac is kicking off the new year with a little short game tutorial... Short game tutorial! I know there are many ways to hit these shots but this is what I’ve been taught by the best instructors in the world and I know it will help make some difficult shots a little easier for you! Give it a try!
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde was upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386K total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois and Claire Theoret, a...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am
Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua. Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.
golfmagic.com
LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko enters 2023 a married woman!
Two-time major champion and two-time CME Group Tour champion Lydia Ko married her fiance Jun Chung on December 30, starting the new year in perfect fashion. Five-time major winner Yani Tseng shared images of the special day on her Instagram page as Ko and her partner capped off a memorable year with a spectacular wedding at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul.
golfmagic.com
Joaquin Niemann doing "everything he can" to lure PGA Tour star to LIV Golf
LIV Golf player Joaquin Niemann says he is doing everything he possibly can to convince Mito Pereira to join the breakaway series. Pereira was widely rumoured to be "the next" player to join the tour - commissioned by Greg Norman - but all has fallen silent. The Chilean was pictured...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions preview: Purse, field, tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions starts on Thursday at Kapaula Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii, with a 39-player field taking on the year-opening event to kick off the year and the era of elevated events. The event runs January 5-8, 2023. This event, which has been played since...
Football World Is Furious With National Title Game Announcement
SoFi Stadium won't allow a sporting tradition before Monday's College Football National Championship. Jake Crain posted an email from the event stating that tailgating is prohibited in the stadium's parking lot. The decision has agitated football fans, some of whom responded as if they'd been deprived of a constitutional right.
golfmagic.com
6 BIG PREDICTIONS for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023...
If you sat down this time last year and wrote down a list of predictions for what was ahead, you'd have done well to achieve more than two green ticks. Phil Mickelson got the ball rolling in February with his infamous "scary motherf****r" interview with Alan Shipnuck, an interview which almost brought down the house on LIV Golf before it began.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Thursday tee times, TV info
The PGA Tour is back in action this week and kicks off the 2023 calendar year in paradise. A 39-player field loaded with winners tees it up on Thursday at Kapalua’s Plantation Course for the first round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first of the PGA Tour’s new schedule of elevated events. Marquee pairings to watch include Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim, Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm.
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
Golf Digest
A slimmed-down Bryson DeChambeau is an early front-runner for the best trick shot(s) of 2023
Bryson DeChambeau's latest physical transformation is as jarring as when he bulked up. Put simply, Bryson 3.0 is a lean, mean, fighting machine. Well, as long as that fight doesn't involve a gallery rope. No, but seriously, the 2020 U.S. Open champ recently opened up about his weight loss and...
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Hawaii
If Scotland’s sandy-soiled coastline presents the ideal conditions for a golf course, then Hawaii’s idyllic landscape that blends volcanic mountains, beautiful ocean views and incredible wildlife might be the gold standard for course aesthetics. Towering, jagged peaks. Lava outcroppings. Whales breaching in the distance. Each January, when the...
Golf Glance: PGA Tour opens ’23 with ‘elevated’ TOC
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. PGA
