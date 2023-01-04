The PGA Tour is back in action this week and kicks off the 2023 calendar year in paradise. A 39-player field loaded with winners tees it up on Thursday at Kapalua’s Plantation Course for the first round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first of the PGA Tour’s new schedule of elevated events. Marquee pairings to watch include Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim, Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm.

