ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

Patrick Cantlay loses two MAJOR sponsors as he reveals LIV Golf theory

Patrick Cantlay has confirmed he has parted ways with Titleist and Hugo Boss as he once again shut down LIV Golf rumours. Speaking ahead of the first "elevated" event of the PGA Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the 30-year-old confirmed the loss of two major sponsors. Cantlay turned...
HAWAII STATE
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac explains "coolest moment of my life" with Tiger Woods

Paige Spiranac has revealed Tiger Woods taught her how to play "the low spinner". The social media superstar gave her 3.7m followers a short game tutorial in her latest Instagram post. Paige - who stunned golf fans with this outfit over Christmas - outlines how to play the low spinner,...
tigerdroppings.com

Paige Spiranac Rocks Head-To-Toe Purple For Her Short Game Tutorial

Golfer Paige Spiranac is kicking off the new year with a little short game tutorial... Short game tutorial! I know there are many ways to hit these shots but this is what I’ve been taught by the best instructors in the world and I know it will help make some difficult shots a little easier for you! Give it a try!
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
thegolfnewsnet.com

Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am

Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua. Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.
golfmagic.com

LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko enters 2023 a married woman!

Two-time major champion and two-time CME Group Tour champion Lydia Ko married her fiance Jun Chung on December 30, starting the new year in perfect fashion. Five-time major winner Yani Tseng shared images of the special day on her Instagram page as Ko and her partner capped off a memorable year with a spectacular wedding at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul.
FLORIDA STATE
golfmagic.com

Joaquin Niemann doing "everything he can" to lure PGA Tour star to LIV Golf

LIV Golf player Joaquin Niemann says he is doing everything he possibly can to convince Mito Pereira to join the breakaway series. Pereira was widely rumoured to be "the next" player to join the tour - commissioned by Greg Norman - but all has fallen silent. The Chilean was pictured...
The Spun

Football World Is Furious With National Title Game Announcement

SoFi Stadium won't allow a sporting tradition before Monday's College Football National Championship. Jake Crain posted an email from the event stating that tailgating is prohibited in the stadium's parking lot. The decision has agitated football fans, some of whom responded as if they'd been deprived of a constitutional right.
LOS ANGELES, CA
golfmagic.com

6 BIG PREDICTIONS for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023...

If you sat down this time last year and wrote down a list of predictions for what was ahead, you'd have done well to achieve more than two green ticks. Phil Mickelson got the ball rolling in February with his infamous "scary motherf****r" interview with Alan Shipnuck, an interview which almost brought down the house on LIV Golf before it began.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Thursday tee times, TV info

The PGA Tour is back in action this week and kicks off the 2023 calendar year in paradise. A 39-player field loaded with winners tees it up on Thursday at Kapalua’s Plantation Course for the first round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first of the PGA Tour’s new schedule of elevated events. Marquee pairings to watch include Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim, Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm.
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Hawaii

If Scotland’s sandy-soiled coastline presents the ideal conditions for a golf course, then Hawaii’s idyllic landscape that blends volcanic mountains, beautiful ocean views and incredible wildlife might be the gold standard for course aesthetics. Towering, jagged peaks. Lava outcroppings. Whales breaching in the distance. Each January, when the...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy