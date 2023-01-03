NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 18: Packers, Steelers slip into playoffs; Jets deny Dolphins; Eagles seal No. 1 seed

Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
NFL playoff picture: What Bills vs. Bengals cancellation means for AFC seeding
The NFL on Thursday canceled the remainder of the Bengals-Bills Week 17 game. The "Monday Night Football" clash was stopped when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest. The teams went into their respective locker rooms with about six minutes to play in the first quarter and did not return to the field.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Will Bills vs. Bengals be rescheduled? Latest news, updates on NFL Week 17 game status
The suspended "Monday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Bills will not be resumed and has been canceled, the NFL annnounced Thursday. The league also laid out how the AFC playoffs will be affected by the cancellation, including the possibility of a neutral-site conference championship game. The key factors...
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled
NFL owners have approved a resolution that could lead to a neutral site for the AFC championship in response to the cancellation of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game.
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Lions-Packers Showdown tournaments
The past week has been a whirlwind for the NFL, but the league can now catch its collective breath knowing that Damar Hamlin is on the up and up. Now we must wrap our head around what should be a wild final weekend of the regular season, with countless different playoff implications coming into play for basically ever division except the NFC South. One of the biggest divisional tilts will be Lions-Packers at Lambeau Field, an exciting matchup for which we will be building our usual DraftKings Showdown lineup.
NFL's next head coaches? Meet the top rising coaching candidates for 2023
There don't figure to be many openings by the time the NFL's annual Black Monday rolls around on Jan. 9, but that may play into the hands of the candidate cycle this time around. There are some familiar names on the list — Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore — but the door could be open for some fast risers in the coaching ranks, too.
Jim Harbaugh's decision: Is timing right for Michigan coach to return to NFL?
Jim Harbaugh is a better NFL coach than a college coach, but he's better for college football than the NFL. That's been my go-to assessment since Harbaugh left the San Francisco 49ers to take the Michigan job in 2015. On Tuesday, ESPN reported that Harbaugh had a conversation with Panthers owner David Tepper about the opening in Carolina.
NFL news: The coin toss Ravens-Bengals scenario that’s still alive
With the NFL making it official that the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills is deemed canceled and won’t be re-played, some may think that the AFC North division title is still up for grabs, with only the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens left to contend for it.
College Football Playoff Megacast, explained: How to watch all four ESPN alternate broadcasts for 2023 championship game
After two thrilling games on New Year's Eve, is the College Football Playoff set to finish with a bang?. Georgia is looking to defend its title after narrowly surviving Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while upstart TCU is confident and ready for the challenge after taking down favored Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.
NFL playoff picture: Every team's best, worst possible playoff matchup going into Week 18
Every team in the NFL playoffs can't be ruled out for making a run to the Super Bowl. From the No. 1 seeds with home-field advantage in the AFC and NFC to the No. 7 wild-card teams that just made the field, all but two teams start from scratch in a one-and-done tournament.
Fantasy football leagues are donating prize money to Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest on Monday night, donations continue to pour in from around the world in support of his Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. Since the horrifying scene in Cincinnati, more than $7 million has been donated online to fund the purchase of toys for kids in need.
NFL Week 18 Picks: Can Dolphins Save Season? Who Wins AFC South Title?
The final week of the NFL season is always a bit strange, and it’s safe to say we’ve never seen anything like Week 18 of the 2022 campaign. There are a few playoff situations that will be settled in the final week of the season, but the conversation rolling into this week has obviously centered around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
NFL approves playoff changes, giving Bengals must-win game vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals face a must-win game in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens now that NFL owners voted to approve the proposed AFC playoff seeding ruleset for this year’s playoffs. While the Bengals are AFC North champions for the second season in a row due to the NFL...
Best NFL Bets Week 18: Vikings crush Bears, Chargers zap Broncos, Cowboys top Commanders
As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches its final week, plenty of teams still have something to play for this weekend. The playoff-clinching scenarios are mind-bending. This time of year is one of the better stretches for football bettors — not only is the product as a whole much better when the playoff race heats up, but the outcomes are also arguably more predictable than at any other segment of the season. Thus, we are very excited to deliver our first NFL best bets column of 2023.
Jim Harbaugh leaves open possibility of NFL move: 'I expect that I will be back' at Michigan in 2023
Jim Harbaugh has made declarative statements in the past about his interest, or lack thereof, in NFL head coaching positions. His statement Thursday will do little to quell the latest rumors of him leaving Michigan. Harbaugh, through the university, addressed the latest speculation that he might leave if he is...
Cardinals' J.J. Watt receives 'wild' retirement gift from fan — a stuffed badger
J.J. Watt's imminent retirement from the NFL has spawned countless tributes. It's hard to imagine anyone will be able to top the gift he received in the mail on Thursday, though. The future Hall of Famer was greeted with a package at his locker on Thursday morning. When he opened...
Aaron Rodgers offers advice in wake of Damar Hamlin injury on Pat McAfee Show appearance: 'Have an open forum'
As the NFL world continued to anxiously await news on Bills safety Damar Hamlin Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. On it, Rodgers offered some insight as a player in the league and his thoughts on the NFL's response, along with some of the pitfalls of social media.
