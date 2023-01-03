ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 18: Packers, Steelers slip into playoffs; Jets deny Dolphins; Eagles seal No. 1 seed

By Vinnie Iyer
 3 days ago
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL playoff picture: What Bills vs. Bengals cancellation means for AFC seeding

The NFL on Thursday canceled the remainder of the Bengals-Bills Week 17 game. The "Monday Night Football" clash was stopped when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest. The teams went into their respective locker rooms with about six minutes to play in the first quarter and did not return to the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Lions-Packers Showdown tournaments

The past week has been a whirlwind for the NFL, but the league can now catch its collective breath knowing that Damar Hamlin is on the up and up. Now we must wrap our head around what should be a wild final weekend of the regular season, with countless different playoff implications coming into play for basically ever division except the NFC South. One of the biggest divisional tilts will be Lions-Packers at Lambeau Field, an exciting matchup for which we will be building our usual DraftKings Showdown lineup.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL's next head coaches? Meet the top rising coaching candidates for 2023

There don't figure to be many openings by the time the NFL's annual Black Monday rolls around on Jan. 9, but that may play into the hands of the candidate cycle this time around. There are some familiar names on the list — Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore — but the door could be open for some fast risers in the coaching ranks, too.
Jim Harbaugh's decision: Is timing right for Michigan coach to return to NFL?

Jim Harbaugh is a better NFL coach than a college coach, but he's better for college football than the NFL. That's been my go-to assessment since Harbaugh left the San Francisco 49ers to take the Michigan job in 2015. On Tuesday, ESPN reported that Harbaugh had a conversation with Panthers owner David Tepper about the opening in Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
Fantasy football leagues are donating prize money to Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe

As Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest on Monday night, donations continue to pour in from around the world in support of his Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. Since the horrifying scene in Cincinnati, more than $7 million has been donated online to fund the purchase of toys for kids in need.
NFL Week 18 Picks: Can Dolphins Save Season? Who Wins AFC South Title?

The final week of the NFL season is always a bit strange, and it’s safe to say we’ve never seen anything like Week 18 of the 2022 campaign. There are a few playoff situations that will be settled in the final week of the season, but the conversation rolling into this week has obviously centered around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
TENNESSEE STATE
Best NFL Bets Week 18: Vikings crush Bears, Chargers zap Broncos, Cowboys top Commanders

As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches its final week, plenty of teams still have something to play for this weekend. The playoff-clinching scenarios are mind-bending. This time of year is one of the better stretches for football bettors — not only is the product as a whole much better when the playoff race heats up, but the outcomes are also arguably more predictable than at any other segment of the season. Thus, we are very excited to deliver our first NFL best bets column of 2023.

