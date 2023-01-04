Read full article on original website
Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule for Lafayette and Acadiana Area
This year we officially celebrate Mardi Gras on February 21, 2023, so we have just a few weeks until things culminate with the world's biggest party. Leading up to Fat Tuesday, we've got Mardi Gras balls, chicken runs, and lots and lots of parades. We've gathered a list of as...
LSU Fans May Have Missed This Hilarious Moment at The Citrus Bowl [VIDEO]
Watch as a few LSU players celebrate a touchdown during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Rather than just celebrating the more traditional way(s), the players elected to jump on one of the couches Cheez-It set up near the endzone. Not only did the LSU players jump on the huge...
LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's Out? Where Have Former Tigers Landed?
LSU has been extremely active in the transfer portal since it opened in early December. Adding seven players to fill positions of need while 14 members of the program announced their departure from Baton Rouge, there’s been significant change to this roster. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who can make...
Heading home: Plaquemine High coach accepts head football job at Class 5A Thibodaux
It is a homecoming for Drey Trosclair, who is the new head football coach at Class 5A Thibodaux High School. Trosclair, who has served as coach at Ascension Catholic, Liberty and Plaquemine over the past eight years, is a Thibodaux native who played at E.D. White Catholic. “This is a...
Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state office building in downtown Baton Rouge. First responders were called to the scene for reports of a “man down” and arrived to find the man deceased.
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
JS Clark has hired its first football coach in program history
Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday. Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school. “I am super excited,” Akpan...
ATTENTION: Road Closure in Carencro
Some Carencro residents could experience delays in the near future. The City of the Carencro announced that a road will be closed from Thursday, January 5 through Tuesday, January 10. A crew will be installing a new sewer system. This project is taking place at the intersection of Walter Drive and Rampart Drive.
Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him
Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
Mardi Gras Festivities in Acadiana
It’s that time of year again. Soon, guard rails will line the streets and people will be catching beads, chasing chickens, and stuffing their faces with king cakes. Thanks to our friends at KLFY, here is a list of upcoming Mardi Gras events. Saturday, January 14. “Party at the...
Prejean’s Cajun Restaurant in Broussard Announces Opening Date
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - In September of 2022, Deano's and Prejean's owner Tim Metcalf announced he was the new owner of the old Trapp's in Broussard. As Deano's has two locations in Lafayette, so would Prejean's have two locations in Lafayette Parish with this acquisition. Well, now, an opening...
Northside Lafayette residents asked to complete community survey
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Residents of north Lafayette are being asked to go online and complete a community survey on the needs of the area. Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin says the online survey is available now. He says the survey initially ran for a month from December to November and […]
Youngsville mayor announces start of 2023 Mardi Gras season
Youngsville Mayor, Ken Ritter, announced the start of their 2023 Mardi Gras season.
Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February. The first Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade in 1941 was sponsored by two African American clubs, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Library blog post written by archivist Emily Ward. But a second Mardi Gras parade in the city that has been confused for being the first happened in 1949, Ward wrote. The parade’s theme was “Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes” and rolled with 33 floats.
A promising LSU freshman linebacker has reportedly entered the transfer portal
Promising LSU freshman inside linebacker DeMario Tolan entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Tolan had worked his way into the linebacker rotation during the second half of the season, and LSU coach Brian Kelly spoke highly about his future, indicating he would compete for playing time next year.
Tornado watch issued for Baton Rouge area as potentially severe weather rolls in; see radar
Potentially severe weather is expected to move across the Baton Rouge area beginning Tuesday morning, forecasters said. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop around Baton Rouge between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., becoming more severe into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans. Tornadoes, hail...
UPDATE: I-10 to remain shut down near Evangeline Thruway until at least Wednesday
UPDATE 1/4/23 8 a.m.: Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson tweeted Tuesday that all lanes of I-10 eastbound will remain closed until load testing is done Wednesday. Wilson said the boom of an excavator was improperly positioned and hit the bridge structures. UPDATE 1/3/22 6:22 p.m.: The I-10 eastbound bridge...
Tornado watch issued until this evening for portions of the area
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening. Storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue moving quickly northeastward. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood...
