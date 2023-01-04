ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
225batonrouge.com

Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week

Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

JS Clark has hired its first football coach in program history

Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday. Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school. “I am super excited,” Akpan...
OPELOUSAS, LA
1037thegame.com

ATTENTION: Road Closure in Carencro

Some Carencro residents could experience delays in the near future. The City of the Carencro announced that a road will be closed from Thursday, January 5 through Tuesday, January 10. A crew will be installing a new sewer system. This project is taking place at the intersection of Walter Drive and Rampart Drive.
CARENCRO, LA
theadvocate.com

Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him

Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
1037thegame.com

Mardi Gras Festivities in Acadiana

It’s that time of year again. Soon, guard rails will line the streets and people will be catching beads, chasing chickens, and stuffing their faces with king cakes. Thanks to our friends at KLFY, here is a list of upcoming Mardi Gras events. Saturday, January 14. “Party at the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Northside Lafayette residents asked to complete community survey

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Residents of north Lafayette are being asked to go online and complete a community survey on the needs of the area. Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin says the online survey is available now.   He says the survey initially ran for a month from December to November and […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February. The first Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade in 1941 was sponsored by two African American clubs, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Library blog post written by archivist Emily Ward. But a second Mardi Gras parade in the city that has been confused for being the first happened in 1949, Ward wrote. The parade’s theme was “Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes” and rolled with 33 floats.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Tornado watch issued until this evening for portions of the area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening. Storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue moving quickly northeastward. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy