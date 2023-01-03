Northern California New Year's Eve Storm Recap: Highway 99 reopens, correctional facility evacuated, thousands still without power

Rain and widespread high winds coming to Northern California on Wednesday are prompting the KCRA 3 weather team to call for a Weather Alert Day. This will likely be the most impactful part of this midweek storm. The ground is already saturated, meaning tree roots may not have as much support when wind comes through. This could lead to substantial tree and power line damage and outages. Gusts are expected to reach 40 to 50 mph Wednesday evening but all of Wednesday will be breezy.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO