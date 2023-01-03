Northern California New Year's Eve Storm Recap: Highway 99 reopens, correctional facility evacuated, thousands still without power

Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Coverage: Outages across the state, wind gusts top 50 mph in some areas
Another strong weather system is passing through Northern California, bringing potentially dangerous winds that have led to downed trees and power outages. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm, Cal OES Director Nancy Ward announced. Officials warned in a Wednesday press conference that widespread flooding is expected in coastal communities and that the rural levee system is the "most vulnerable" infrastructure in the state.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Chance for more rain Thursday, with break on Friday
Parts of Northern California woke up Thursday to some rain and wind. Meteorologist Tamara Berg says Northern California will still have the chance for a shower and maybe even some steady rain this afternoon. Light to moderate rain may also move through the area around 11 a.m., lingering into the...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Wind gusts top 50 mph in NorCal, 3 bodies discovered after Sac Co flooding, Grass Valley man shot by police
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
2023 Northern California storm resources: How to sign up for county emergency alerts, report outages
Here is a county-by-county resources list for KCRA 3's coverage area to help you find important information and updates for severe weather in Northern California. This guide includes links to the websites for county offices of emergency services and law enforcement agencies. It also includes where to sign up for county emergency alert notifications.
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Coverage: Sacramento region preps for 50mph wind gusts Wednesday
Northern California is preparing for another strong weather system to arrive on Wednesday that is expected to bring dangerous winds that down more trees and knock out power. KCRA 3 is calling Wednesday an Alert Day due to the strong winds, where gusts are expected between 40 to 50 mph.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Rain, widespread high winds, preparing for possible power outages
Rain and widespread high winds coming to Northern California on Wednesday are prompting the KCRA 3 weather team to call for a Weather Alert Day. This will likely be the most impactful part of this midweek storm. The ground is already saturated, meaning tree roots may not have as much support when wind comes through. This could lead to substantial tree and power line damage and outages. Gusts are expected to reach 40 to 50 mph Wednesday evening but all of Wednesday will be breezy.
KCRA.com
California statewide storm updates: Evacuations ordered in coastal area of Santa Barbara County
Officials in California ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barreled into the state on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain that knocked out power and threatened to flood roadways. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency...
KCRA.com
Comcast confirms Sacramento-area Xfinity outages, says trees crashed on plant’s power lines
Comcast confirmed an outage for Sacramento-area Xfinity customers who have been without service for days since the New Year’s Eve storm and warned that Wednesday’s storm could cause more disruptions. The cable and internet giant blamed the recent outage in part on damage at its plant after trees...
KCRA.com
4-year-old boy leaves Sacramento-area school for hours before staff realized he was gone
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A 4-year-old boy on Wednesday walked away from his school in Sacramento, and it took hours before anyone realized he was gone, officials said. The Center Joint Unified School District, which represents Cyril Spinelli Elementary School in Antelope, said the student left the campus at the end of the lunch hour after using the restroom. An adult who found the student off campus contacted the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
KCRA.com
PG&E, SMUD brace for more Northern California power outages with Wednesday's storm. How to track outages, stay safe
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Utility companies in Northern California are bracing foryet another winter storm Wednesday, where strong wind gusts will likely lead to more downed trees and more widespread power outages. PG&E is still dealing with some remaining outages as a result of Saturday night's storm, but officials...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: More outages possible for Wednesday storm, El Dorado Co water conservation, Damar Hamlin in critical condition
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Grass Valley man shot by police after a foot chase
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Grass Valley police said an officer shot a man during a foot chase on Wednesday. The shooting happened after police responded to a report of a possible theft in the 500 block of French Avenue and heard possible gunfire coming from the area, police said on Facebook.
KCRA.com
PG&E addresses customers' long waits for power restoration in San Joaquin County
Thousands of San Joaquin County residents remain in the dark as of Tuesday wondering when and if their power will be restored. Many have reported wait times ranging from hours to days. The Pacific Gas & Electric company is addressing those concerns, saying that while there might still be a...
KCRA.com
Flooded roadways lead to another rescue, self-deprecating message to others
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The continued rush of weekend floodwaters moving westward through south Sacramento County led to another rescue after yet another driver attempted to drive through flooded roads. The Cosumnes Fire Department used a raft to retrieve Lupe Rodriguez from her vehicle, which became submerged along Twin...
KCRA.com
Sacramento storm clean up continues with massive trees toppled, blocking roadways
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A massive Pine tree is blocking an intersection at Yorkshire Road and Bowling Green behind Sacramento's Arden Fair mall. The tree toppled over during the New Year's Eve storm. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour uprooted the large tree and others across the region. The tree smashed a 6-foot-tall fence as it fell on the roadway.
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County residents take storm cleanup into their own hands
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Woodbridge resident Bryan Hanna wasted no time getting his chainsaw ready and cutting apart a downed tree at the Lodi Elks Lodge on Monday. The large tree had toppled down on New Year’s Eve, taking down wires and snapping a power pole on the way.
KCRA.com
'Extreme weather event' prompts calls for water conservation in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado Irrigation District (EID) has asked its customers to stop water use that is not essential, immediately, and until further notice. The water district called/sent conservation request messages Monday to customers throughout its coverage area – including those living in the City of Placerville.
KCRA.com
Sacramento still dealing with backlog of downed tree calls. Many more expected in coming days
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The very feature for which Sacramento gets its nickname haskept crews from the City of Trees busy the past few days. Since Sunday, the city’s public works department has responded to over 200 tree-related calls – so many calls that public works is getting help from the utilities department dealing with all the downed branches, toppled trees and blocked byways.
KCRA.com
First DWR snow survey of the season reveals 'one of the best starts in 40 years' for the Sierra
The California Department of Water Resources conducted the first snow survey of the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday morning. Several times each year, a team of measurers take note of the snow depth and snow water content at Phillips Station off of Highway 50 and add it to automated measurements from 260 other sites throughout the state. These data help water managers forecast the water supply for the year. On average, the Sierra snowpack provides about 30% of the state's annual water supply.
KCRA.com
Thousands without power in Sacramento County, more outages possible with Wednesday's storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As of Monday night, around 3,700 SMUD customers were still without power, according to theiroutage map. Many of those people have been without power since New Year’s Eve when a winter storm ripped through the region. The strong winds caused trees to be knocked down,...
