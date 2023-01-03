ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Northern California New Year's Eve Storm Recap: Highway 99 reopens, correctional facility evacuated, thousands still without power

By Daniel Macht
KCRA.com
 2 days ago
KCRA.com

Northern California Storm Coverage: Outages across the state, wind gusts top 50 mph in some areas

Another strong weather system is passing through Northern California, bringing potentially dangerous winds that have led to downed trees and power outages. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm, Cal OES Director Nancy Ward announced. Officials warned in a Wednesday press conference that widespread flooding is expected in coastal communities and that the rural levee system is the "most vulnerable" infrastructure in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

2023 Northern California storm resources: How to sign up for county emergency alerts, report outages

Here is a county-by-county resources list for KCRA 3's coverage area to help you find important information and updates for severe weather in Northern California. This guide includes links to the websites for county offices of emergency services and law enforcement agencies. It also includes where to sign up for county emergency alert notifications.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Northern California forecast: Rain, widespread high winds, preparing for possible power outages

Rain and widespread high winds coming to Northern California on Wednesday are prompting the KCRA 3 weather team to call for a Weather Alert Day. This will likely be the most impactful part of this midweek storm. The ground is already saturated, meaning tree roots may not have as much support when wind comes through. This could lead to substantial tree and power line damage and outages. Gusts are expected to reach 40 to 50 mph Wednesday evening but all of Wednesday will be breezy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

4-year-old boy leaves Sacramento-area school for hours before staff realized he was gone

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A 4-year-old boy on Wednesday walked away from his school in Sacramento, and it took hours before anyone realized he was gone, officials said. The Center Joint Unified School District, which represents Cyril Spinelli Elementary School in Antelope, said the student left the campus at the end of the lunch hour after using the restroom. An adult who found the student off campus contacted the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
ANTELOPE, CA
KCRA.com

Grass Valley man shot by police after a foot chase

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Grass Valley police said an officer shot a man during a foot chase on Wednesday. The shooting happened after police responded to a report of a possible theft in the 500 block of French Avenue and heard possible gunfire coming from the area, police said on Facebook.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento storm clean up continues with massive trees toppled, blocking roadways

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A massive Pine tree is blocking an intersection at Yorkshire Road and Bowling Green behind Sacramento's Arden Fair mall. The tree toppled over during the New Year's Eve storm. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour uprooted the large tree and others across the region. The tree smashed a 6-foot-tall fence as it fell on the roadway.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento still dealing with backlog of downed tree calls. Many more expected in coming days

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The very feature for which Sacramento gets its nickname haskept crews from the City of Trees busy the past few days. Since Sunday, the city’s public works department has responded to over 200 tree-related calls – so many calls that public works is getting help from the utilities department dealing with all the downed branches, toppled trees and blocked byways.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

First DWR snow survey of the season reveals 'one of the best starts in 40 years' for the Sierra

The California Department of Water Resources conducted the first snow survey of the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday morning. Several times each year, a team of measurers take note of the snow depth and snow water content at Phillips Station off of Highway 50 and add it to automated measurements from 260 other sites throughout the state. These data help water managers forecast the water supply for the year. On average, the Sierra snowpack provides about 30% of the state's annual water supply.
CALIFORNIA STATE

