Read full article on original website
Related
mhwmag.com
Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association requests comments to upcoming ANSI/PGMA G300 Standard Revision
The Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) would like to request a “Call for Members” for its BSR/PGMA G300-201x, Safety and Performance of Portable Generators (revision of ANSI/PGMA G300-2018) Standard which is currently under revision. The proposed revisions include adding additional requirements related to carbon monoxide safety concerns.
mhwmag.com
EnerSys® 24-Hour Quick Ship Program makes Motive Power Battery models available for immediate shipment
EnerSys®, a global provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, has announced that its 24-Hour Quick Ship Program for its Motive Power portfolio now includes the most popular IRONCLAD Deserthog® flooded battery models. With a 24-hour turnaround in shipment from receipt of the purchase order, the EnerSys Quick Ship program will improve the Company’s customer service through enhanced delivery capabilities, streamlined product processing procedures, and faster order fulfillment.
Comments / 0