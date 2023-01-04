Are the Lakers risking future stars’ interest by not helping LeBron James, Anthony Davis compete this season?

Read full article on original website
3 sharpshooters the Lakers can sign to a 10-day contract to provide a jolt
The Los Angeles Lakers need help if they are going to make any sort of run at the playoffs this season. The options for Los Angeles are limited, with Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn being the team’s only two trade assets. That being said, the buyout market is around...
"I smoked it and it was like, 'Wow!'" - George Gervin opened up about his drug and alcohol addiction
"Iceman" badly wanted to find his way back to superstardom, but he made a wrong turn
Shannon Sharpe Says Lakers Are Dangerous If LeBron Plays At This Level When Anthony Davis Returns
At 16-21, the Los Angeles Lakers are now an afterthought to make the NBA playoffs. When Anthony Davis returns and if LeBron James keeps playing at this pace, the Lakers could be back in the postseason. At least that's how Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe feels. The Lakers, who...
An Upset Kobe Bryant Cried In The Shower Because His Father Didn't Attend Any Of The NBA Finals Games In 2001
It wasn't a good time in the Bryant household leading up to the 2001 NBA Finals.
Lakers News: NBA Writer Proposes Deal To Trade Anthony Davis To Western Conference Rival
Could moving from from The Brow help 'Bron?
“He’s a binge watcher” - Shannon Sharpe predicts LeBron James to break all-time scoring record well before expectations
After dropping 90 points in the previous two games combined, LeBron James is handed the edge by Shannon Sharpe to break Kareem Abdul Jabbar's all-time scoring record in just 16 games.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers win mid-off against Miami
With no LeBron James or Lonnie Walker IV, most thought this would be the end of the Lakers’ two-game winning streak. Instead, the Lakers rallied without their superstar and beat the Miami Heat, 112-109, to win their third game in a row and stay undefeated in 2023. Sans their...
Lakers News: Four Los Angeles Players Lead All-Star Fan Voting
Some usual and unusual suspects.
Lakers news: Anthony Davis injury update, LeBron James out vs Heat, Lakers’ willingness to trade picks
The Los Angeles Lakers have turned the calendar to 2023 and are currently on a two-game winning streak. While there is still a lot of work left to be done, this has at least given fans some hope that something can be salvaged from this season. There are some pretty...
Yardbarker
Hawks HC Nate McMillan's days could be numbered
The Atlanta Hawks return home on Jan. 11. Their head coach may not be coming with them. In the midst of a turbulent season and a four-game losing streak, Hawks Coach Nate McMillan is on the hot seat. His team went 5-9 in December, then lost their first game of 2023 in double-OT to the Warriors.
“I wouldn’t mind playing with DeMarcus Cousins” - Rasheed Wallace on who he wants to play with from today’s NBA
Rasheed Wallace had a surprising answer for who he wants to share the court with from today's NBA.
Sixers' Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sixers center Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December, the NBA announced on Tuesday. It's Embiid's fifth Player of the Month award of his career, which breaks a tie with Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for the most honors in Sixers franchise history. Embiid averaged 35.4 points per game and shot 54.5% from the field and 41% on 3-pointers last month. Embiid and Western Conference Player of the Month Luka Doncic were the only players in the NBA to post such numbers in December. Embiid led the Sixers to a 9-4 record in December,...
2 Lakers who stepped up huge for LeBron James, Anthony Davis in improbable win vs. Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers, a team that seemed overly reliant on the simultaneous availability and dominance of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are surprisingly treading water in the Western Conference playoff race. On Wednesday, they beat the Miami Heat, 112-109, without LeBron and AD, for their third win in a row — and the most improbable of the season.
Joel Embiid, James Harden Favored in Early NBA All-Star Voting
James Harden and Joel Embiid might be on their way to another All-Star appearance.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 5, 2023
New Orleans (24-14) opened a two-game homestand Wednesday with a 119-108 victory over Houston, building a big first-half lead, then keeping the Rockets at arm’s length for much of the second. Watch CJ McCollum highlights from his 28-point performance. Willie Green, McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas joined the media following...
silverscreenandroll.com
Third quarters are once again handicapping the Lakers this season
Improbably, through multiple coaches, dozens of players, different playstyles and multiple iterations of the Lakers, the one common foe that has continued to derail the team has not been an opposing player or team, but third quarters. There isn’t much logic to it, unless you subscribe to some wild belief...
Yardbarker
Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Addresses Eric Gordon's Public Displeasure: 'We Are All Frustrated'
Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas understood Eric Gordon's frustration but did not agree with the way he handled it. "That's part of this process — it's not going to be an easy thing," Silas said. "There will be good and bad times. It's important that we do not allow these moments to pass by. At the end of it, I hope we became more together as a group."
CBS Sports
2023 NBA All-Star voting results: Lakers' LeBron James, Nets' Kevin Durant lead first fan returns
The first fan returns for 2023 NBA All-Star voting were revealed on Thursday, and a couple of familiar faces lead the pack. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James leads all Western Conference players with 3,168,694 votes and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant leads all Eastern Conference players with 3,118,545 votes.
