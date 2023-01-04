ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

thecomeback.com

Ohio State makes massive move after Georgia loss

The Ohio State Buckeyes ended their season on Saturday when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in an instant classic. Much of the reason the Buckeyes ultimately lost to the Bulldogs was the play of its secondary as Ohio State surrendered 42 points in the game, including 17 points in the last 10 minutes of the game to blow a multi-score lead. But it looks like the Buckeyes are already making some moves to fix the defense.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job

An Ohio State coach has taken a new job. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance. He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role. After this was...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Michigan's Significant Transfer

The Michigan Wolverines received some disappointing transfer news on Wednesday. Sophomore wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. has entered the transfer portal after his second season with Jim Harbaugh's program. Anthony announced his decision with a statement on Twitter. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this transfer...
ANN ARBOR, MI
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Spun

Steelers Worked Out Son Of NFL Legend This Week

The Steelers are hoping the apple doesn't fall far from the tree after hosting their latest workout. According to beat writer Nick Farabaugh, Pittsburgh hosted former LSU star tight end Thaddeus Moss for a workout on Wednesday. Noting, Moss is the son of Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss. Fans...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Score In Duke Game

Duke got off to an awful start this Wednesday night against NC State. Though it sounds too crazy to be true, the Blue Devils had just four points through the first 11 minutes. We're not kidding. NC State held a 22-4 lead over Duke with a little over eight minutes remaining in the first half.
DURHAM, NC
MountaineerMaven

How Did Rich Rod Do in His First Year Back as a Head Coach?

There's a portion of the West Virginia fan base that wants Rich Rodriguez to return to Morgantown to lead the Mountaineers. I'm not really sure, to be honest. Since leaving WVU in 2007, Rodriguez hasn't seen much success. He was fired after just three years on the job at Michigan with a 15-22 record and was let go after six seasons at Arizona with a 43-35 record to go along with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Poaching Another Big Ten Coach

On Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell continued to add to the Badgers coaching staff. The latest addition not only helps Wisconsin, but also hurts a Big Ten foe. According to multiple reports, the Badgers are hiring Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Paul Haynes. "Wisconsin is expected to hire Minnesota co-defensive...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Veteran Big Ten Running Back Is Reportedly Transferring

A Michigan State running back has entered the transfer portal. According to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, running back Elijah Collins has entered the transfer portal and will have one year of eligibility left. Collins is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him compile 70 rushes for...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Penn State's Rose Bowl Win

Penn State beat Utah 35-21 on Monday to capture the Rose Bowl for the second time in program history. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for the game, and on Wednesday, the longtime analyst congratulated the Nittany Lions on their big win. "Congratulations @PennStateFball and especially-the Sr’s for going...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

