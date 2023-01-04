Alabama man doused mattresses with gas, lit a match and barricaded roommates inside home, police say

An Alabama man was arrested this week after police say he doused a mobile home with gasoline, lit it on fire and barricaded the door to keep his roommates from escaping.

Marlon Pineda-Enamorado, 38, of Robertsdale, was arrested after police say he apparently became drunk and was told he needed to find another place to live by his then roommates.

Police then say he poured gas on mattresses and lit them on fire, filling the home with smoke.

He’s currently charged with arson, but investigators say he may also be charged with attempted murder.