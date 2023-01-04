Read full article on original website
Related
nkccnews.com
Christina Ammons
Christina Ammons, 72, of Providence Forge, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Christina was a very vibrant and spunky lady. She enjoyed her retirement, loved gardening, bird watching, dancing, her family, and grandchildren. Christina was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rilda...
nkccnews.com
Benjamin Harrison Bridge closing overnight beginning Jan. 5
The Benjamin Harrison Bridge that connects Charles City and Prince George County will experience overnight closures beginning Thursday, Jan. 5, for aerial cable work. Closures will take place during the overnight hours beginning Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. The bridge is scheduled to reopen the next morning at 6 a.m.
Comments / 0