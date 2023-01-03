ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

TheWrap

‘Morning Joe’ Says Trump’s Tax Returns Prove ‘Hillary Clinton Was Right All Along': ‘He Was Desperate to Hide the Truth’ (Video)

The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release twice-impeached former president Donald Trump’s tax returns this week, after political commentators and the public begged for them for roughly six years. And, according to “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski, those returns prove that a lot of people — particularly Democrats — were right about Trump.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party Was a Sad Affair

Gone are the days of high-profile celebrities attending Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago. Despite being surrounded by hundreds of guests, the only people of relative note at the annual gala were Trump’s legal advisor Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric. Two of Trump's other children, Ivanka and Donald Jr.—once staples of his circle—were nowhere to be seen. Despite a tepid response to his presidential campaign announcement, Trump was filled with typically vague remarks about his 2024 run, repeating old ramblings about “strong borders” and “fantastic” poll numbers to the crowd over a champagne toast.
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
KVIA

WATCH: White House previews President Biden’s Mexico City summit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- Following President Biden's visit to El Paso Sunday he'll travel to Mexico City for the North American Leaders Summit. Biden will join Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will preview the president's travel. She'll...
WASHINGTON STATE
KVIA

Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border

HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — his first trip there since taking office — in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details...
KENTUCKY STATE
KVIA

New York judge denies motion from Trump and family to dismiss $250 million lawsuit

A New York state judge on Friday denied motions from former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump to dismiss the New York attorney general’s $250 million lawsuit, finding some of the arguments “frivolous.”. Judge Arthur Engoron had previously rejected several of the Trumps’...
KVIA

Hakeem Jeffries Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Hakeem Jeffries, the US House minority leader. He is the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress. Marriage: Kennisandra (Archinegas) Jeffries (1997-present) Children: Jeremiah and Joshua. Education: Binghamton University, B.A., 1992; Georgetown University, M.P.P., 1994; New York University, J.D., 1997.
BROOKLYN, NY
KVIA

President Biden’s El Paso schedule for Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The White House released details of President Biden's visit to El Paso Sunday. The president will arrive at the El Paso International Airport at 12:45 p.m. Sunday. He will depart at 3:45 p.m. at on his way to the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
EL PASO, TX

