Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
‘Morning Joe’ Says Trump’s Tax Returns Prove ‘Hillary Clinton Was Right All Along': ‘He Was Desperate to Hide the Truth’ (Video)
The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release twice-impeached former president Donald Trump’s tax returns this week, after political commentators and the public begged for them for roughly six years. And, according to “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski, those returns prove that a lot of people — particularly Democrats — were right about Trump.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party Was a Sad Affair
Gone are the days of high-profile celebrities attending Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago. Despite being surrounded by hundreds of guests, the only people of relative note at the annual gala were Trump’s legal advisor Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric. Two of Trump's other children, Ivanka and Donald Jr.—once staples of his circle—were nowhere to be seen. Despite a tepid response to his presidential campaign announcement, Trump was filled with typically vague remarks about his 2024 run, repeating old ramblings about “strong borders” and “fantastic” poll numbers to the crowd over a champagne toast.
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Trump supporters said they saw the ex-president drive by in his motorcade, headed toward Mar-a-Lago.
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump’s attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN. The names were handed over Wednesday night, two sources told CNN. Trump’s legal...
WATCH: White House previews President Biden’s Mexico City summit
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- Following President Biden's visit to El Paso Sunday he'll travel to Mexico City for the North American Leaders Summit. Biden will join Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will preview the president's travel. She'll...
Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border
HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — his first trip there since taking office — in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details...
New York judge denies motion from Trump and family to dismiss $250 million lawsuit
A New York state judge on Friday denied motions from former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump to dismiss the New York attorney general’s $250 million lawsuit, finding some of the arguments “frivolous.”. Judge Arthur Engoron had previously rejected several of the Trumps’...
Watch: Exclusive interview with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on new immigration policies
EL PASO, TX -- Ahead of the visit from President Joe Biden to El Paso, ABC-7 got the only one-on-one interview with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas from any news outlet in the state of Texas. ABC-7's Stephanie Valle asked Mayorkas about how the new polices will impact the borderland...
Hakeem Jeffries Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the life of Hakeem Jeffries, the US House minority leader. He is the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress. Marriage: Kennisandra (Archinegas) Jeffries (1997-present) Children: Jeremiah and Joshua. Education: Binghamton University, B.A., 1992; Georgetown University, M.P.P., 1994; New York University, J.D., 1997.
President Biden’s El Paso schedule for Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The White House released details of President Biden's visit to El Paso Sunday. The president will arrive at the El Paso International Airport at 12:45 p.m. Sunday. He will depart at 3:45 p.m. at on his way to the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
