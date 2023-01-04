ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
PureWow

15 Charming Small Towns in Alaska

Presenting a roundup of charming small towns in Alaska that promise visitors the very best of what the state has to offer, whether it’s whale watching, fishing, hiking or resort-style pampering with scenic views that you seek.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska has no active warnings or advisories in effect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild winter temperatures showed up in Southcentral Alaska mid-week. Anchorage warmed to above average, seeing a high of 31, and wet weather was noted in Seward and Southcentral coasts. Traveling between Anchorage and Seward tonight or early tomorrow could be tough going on the roads, with a sloppy icy mess. Temperatures will go below freezing and it is still possible for snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow closer to the coasts overnight and early Thursday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kmxt.org

Midday Report January 05, 2023

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska’s job market will continue on a path of recovery this year, but slower than other states. Mary Peltola waits to be sworn in while Republicans struggle to elect a leader. And Anchorage is still hauling snow, and has a long way to go.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Bird flu in Washington cracks Alaska’s egg supply chain

On a recent, snowy afternoon in Dillingham, Michael Yingst scanned the dairy section at the AC grocery store. “I came here to look for eggs,” he said. “Tomorrow is my birthday and I was hoping to make some banana cream pie. But it looks like we’re going to be out of luck for a while.”
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska celebrates 64th anniversary as a state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska celebrated its 64th anniversary of statehood on Tuesday. The Last Frontier shed its status as a territory on Jan. 3 of 1959 when Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the proclamation admitting Alaska as the 49th State of the union. The land of Alaska was purchased by...
ALASKA STATE
alaskafish.news

January kicks off Alaska fishing

Alaska fish harvests for 2023 are being revealed almost daily by state and federal managers, ranging from salmon to groundfish to crab and herring. Here’s a sampler so far, with some added commentary:. The bulk of Alaska’s seafood by far is taken from fishing grounds ranging from three to...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska’s job recovery is expected to continue this year

Alaska’s job market will continue on a path of recovery this year, though it’s still a long way from where it was before the pandemic. That’s according to the 2023 job forecast from the state Department of Labor. Karinne Wiebold is an economist with the state and authored the report in the department’s monthly magazine.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Are Alaska utilities up to the challenge of climate change and a looming gas crunch?

Last month, I decided to attend a board meeting at Chugach Electric Association, a cooperative that’s Alaska’s largest electric utility and serves more than 90,000 members in and around Anchorage. After I filled out a form, an employee sent me a Zoom link. I responded that I wanted to attend in person, as both a […] The post Are Alaska utilities up to the challenge of climate change and a looming gas crunch? appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Warm and active weather contributing to avalanche danger across Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For several hours now, many across Southcentral Alaska are continuing to see temperatures remain above freezing. This extended period of warmth that Southcentral is seeing could lead to slick and slushy conditions on the road. While no records look to be in jeopardy, 2023 will continue the warm trend, which is where we ended December of last year.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Mat-Su Assembly resolution urges standardization of marijuana DUI criteria

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan voters approved the legalization of marijuana in 2014, but uncertainty still remains as to how driving under the influence is enforced. According to the Department of Public Health, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal and unsafe, but there is no legal limit set for impairment.
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

Delta Constructors and Calista Finalize Workforce Development Agreement

Delta Constructors CEO Ed Gohr (left) and Calista Corp. President/CEO Andrew Guy (right) finalize an agreement to expand workforce development. Delta Constructors and Calista Corporation finalized an agreement to expand development of the construction trades workforce. Training Local Hires. Per the agreement, Delta and Calista will work together to achieve...
ALASKA STATE
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Alaska: 9 stats

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 470 active general dentists in Alaska. Alaska has 317 dental professional shortage areas. Alaska received a score of 27 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Alaska was No. 46 on...
ALASKA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy