San Diego Humane Society Over Capacity With Pets; Here's How You Can Help
The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is seeking the public’s help as it’s enduring an unprecedented number of animal intake, exceeding capacity at its animal shelters. As of Wednesday, SDHS was at 131% capacity for its dog population, with a total of 459 dogs under its care with only 350 kennels, according to Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations San Diego Humane Society. At this time, nearly 215 dogs are available for adoption across all four campuses of SDHS.
San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!
Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
Awake during brain surgery: How one San Diego woman's life improved
It was a jaw-dropping experience that followed an excruciating decision. Imagine you have tremors so severe you can't bring a fork to your mouth -- and the only solution is a procedure to implant an electrode into the center of your brain.It's 6 a.m. and Joann Schmidt is on her way into a Woodland Hills operating room for a surgery she hopes will change her life forever.Though it's up to 95-percent effective, it's a procedure that comes with severe risk. Joann's future is now in the hands of Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center neurosurgeon Dr. Ajay Ananda, who is...
San Diego nonprofit rescues over 100 dogs from neglect in Mexico
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report was made in late 2022 to The Animal Pad that a breeder in Baja California was keeping pups in unhealthy conditions and selling them to families in San Diego and Orange County. When the San Diego nonprofit organization located the breeder, they ended...
Hope2K9 & Second Chance host a free dog training event Sunday
Hope2K9 and Second Chance Beer Company are both dedicated to helping dogs. Visit: hope2k9.com and secondchancebeer.com.
VIDEO: Ocean Beach pier gets slammed by high surf
The high surf on the San Diego County coast prompted the closure of the Ocean Beach Pier for a second day Friday, with large waves slamming into the pier.
Lifeguards rescue surfers near La Jolla
Lifeguards have been busy responding to rescues at our local beaches. In some cases, the high surf proved to be too much for even some of the more experienced surfers.
One Spa Delivering More than a Weekend Getaway
Following a winding road through the scenic coastal hills of San Marcos, CA, one finds that the destination entrance has no identifying name, just the numerical address. Only after the gate silently opens do you recognize you’ve entered the Golden Door. Walking across a seasonal brook on a wide wooden bridge, you are embraced by the tranquility of expansive immaculate Japanese gardens, antique sculptured lanterns, waterfalls, streams, Zen rock gardens with sand groomed into mesmerizing designs, koi ponds, and charming buildings designed in the original theme of a Japanese country inn.
What Storm Reveals About San Diego's Biggest Problem
The rain from a storm like the ones we’ve been having can make roads hazardous and streets flooded. But when the rain comes, life becomes even more miserable for those in our communities who are homeless. The San Diego Housing Commission’s inclement weather shelter program makes a few dozen...
17 Best Indian Restaurants In San Diego You Should Try In 2023
Are you looking for the best Indian restaurant in San Diego? This city is famous for its pristine beaches under a mild climate and for being a place where people can enjoy different cuisines. Among those, the Indian style stands out with its diversity. You can discover loads of fine...
Good Eats – Enjoy Variety of Special Menus at Cohn Restaurants for Group’s 40th Anniversary
Member restaurants continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cohn Restaurant Group with special prix fixe menus. Cohn restaurants, spread throughout San Diego County, include Coasterra on Harbor Island, Vintana in Escondido, Draft Republic in Carlsbad and San Marcos, Surf Rider Pizza Co. in La Mesa and SEA180° Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach.
‘Locals Month’: San Diego residents get free admission to Whaley House, Old Town Trolley Tours
The locals-only deal runs through Tuesday, Jan. 31
10 new laws impacting San Diegans in 2023
These 10 laws and amendments impact the lives of San Diego residents in 2023 and beyond.
San Diego could OK many more high-rise homes and backyard apartments under new city housing proposal
Incentives to allow more units based on location would extend the required proximity to a transit line from a half-mile to a mile, but they also would change how that distance is gauged.
San Diego Bar Gets in Trouble with State Board Again
A state board has cited the establishment at least four times
San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more
SAN DIEGO — San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
Fire erupts at restaurant in San Diego's Chollas Creek area
A fire gutted a restaurant in San Diego’s Chollas Creek neighborhood Friday morning, but no injuries were reported.
Tesla owner faces costly tire bill after encountering potholes on La Jolla road
A San Diegan who owns a Tesla is sharing his frustrations after potholes on a road in La Jolla left him with damaged tires and a pretty expensive bill.
