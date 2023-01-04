ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego Humane Society Over Capacity With Pets; Here's How You Can Help

The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is seeking the public’s help as it’s enduring an unprecedented number of animal intake, exceeding capacity at its animal shelters. As of Wednesday, SDHS was at 131% capacity for its dog population, with a total of 459 dogs under its care with only 350 kennels, according to Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations San Diego Humane Society. At this time, nearly 215 dogs are available for adoption across all four campuses of SDHS.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorresource.com

Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!

Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Awake during brain surgery: How one San Diego woman's life improved

It was a jaw-dropping experience that followed an excruciating decision. Imagine you have tremors so severe you can't bring a fork to your mouth -- and the only solution is a procedure to implant an electrode into the center of your brain.It's 6 a.m. and Joann Schmidt is on her way into a Woodland Hills operating room for a surgery she hopes will change her life forever.Though it's up to 95-percent effective, it's a procedure that comes with severe risk. Joann's future is now in the hands of Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center neurosurgeon Dr. Ajay Ananda, who is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego nonprofit rescues over 100 dogs from neglect in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report was made in late 2022 to The Animal Pad that a breeder in Baja California was keeping pups in unhealthy conditions and selling them to families in San Diego and Orange County. When the San Diego nonprofit organization located the breeder, they ended...
SAN DIEGO, CA
worth.com

One Spa Delivering More than a Weekend Getaway

Following a winding road through the scenic coastal hills of San Marcos, CA, one finds that the destination entrance has no identifying name, just the numerical address. Only after the gate ​silently ​opens do you recognize you’ve entered the Golden Door. Walking across a seasonal brook on a wide wooden bridge, you are embraced by the tranquility of expansive immaculate Japanese gardens, antique sculptured lanterns, waterfalls, streams, Zen rock gardens with sand groomed into mesmerizing designs, koi ponds, and charming buildings designed in the original theme of a Japanese country inn.
SAN MARCOS, CA
iheart.com

What Storm Reveals About San Diego's Biggest Problem

The rain from a storm like the ones we’ve been having can make roads hazardous and streets flooded. But when the rain comes, life becomes even more miserable for those in our communities who are homeless. The San Diego Housing Commission’s inclement weather shelter program makes a few dozen...
SAN DIEGO, CA
lacademie.com

17 Best Indian Restaurants In San Diego You Should Try In 2023

Are you looking for the best Indian restaurant in San Diego? This city is famous for its pristine beaches under a mild climate and for being a place where people can enjoy different cuisines. Among those, the Indian style stands out with its diversity. You can discover loads of fine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Good Eats – Enjoy Variety of Special Menus at Cohn Restaurants for Group’s 40th Anniversary

Member restaurants continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cohn Restaurant Group with special prix fixe menus. Cohn restaurants, spread throughout San Diego County, include Coasterra on Harbor Island, Vintana in Escondido, Draft Republic in Carlsbad and San Marcos, Surf Rider Pizza Co. in La Mesa and SEA180° Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more

SAN DIEGO — San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA

