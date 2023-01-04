Marissa Perez, 25, was preparing to become a mom in June A pregnant California woman was shot and killed last week as she was heading out to a birthday party with her father. Marissa Perez, 25, was killed around 7:30 pm on Dec. 29 in Artesia, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau. Perez was in the passenger side of a vehicle while her father was driving to pick up a birthday cake, ABC7 reports. An unknown driver allegedly pulled up beside Perez's car and...

