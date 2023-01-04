ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Pregnant Calif. Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting on Her Way to a Party with Her Dad

Marissa Perez, 25, was preparing to become a mom in June A pregnant California woman was shot and killed last week as she was heading out to a birthday party with her father.  Marissa Perez, 25, was killed around 7:30 pm on Dec. 29 in Artesia, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau.  Perez was in the passenger side of a vehicle while her father was driving to pick up a birthday cake, ABC7 reports. An unknown driver allegedly pulled up beside Perez's car and...
ARTESIA, CA
HeySoCal

Search underway for 72-year-old man missing in Orange County

A 72-year-old man was reported missing after he was last seen Thursday in the Stanton area of Orange County. Thuan Nguyen was last seen at about 4 p.m. at Orangewood and Western avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Nguyen on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Four armed juveniles robbed a woman at an Orange County Mall

On December 15, 2022 at approximately 8:18 p.m., a male suspect, along with three other male suspects, robbed a female victim as she returned to her vehicle in the parking lot of the Brea Mall. The pictured suspect brandished a firearm and another brandished a knife. They took the victim’s...
BREA, CA
kusi.com

San Diego nonprofit rescues over 100 dogs from neglect in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report was made in late 2022 to The Animal Pad that a breeder in Baja California was keeping pups in unhealthy conditions and selling them to families in San Diego and Orange County. When the San Diego nonprofit organization located the breeder, they ended...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home

A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

2 teens rescued after crash leaves car hanging over wash in City of Industry

Two teens were rescued Wednesday after an accident left their vehicle dangling precariously over the edge of a wash in the City of Industry. Jennifer Torres, 18, and her friend, Ehaina Garcines, were driving through Nogales Street and Arenth Avenue when, according to Torres, the driver of a pickup truck attempted to make a left turn in front of them.
CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA

