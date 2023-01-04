Read full article on original website
Pregnant Calif. Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting on Her Way to a Party with Her Dad
Marissa Perez, 25, was preparing to become a mom in June A pregnant California woman was shot and killed last week as she was heading out to a birthday party with her father. Marissa Perez, 25, was killed around 7:30 pm on Dec. 29 in Artesia, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau. Perez was in the passenger side of a vehicle while her father was driving to pick up a birthday cake, ABC7 reports. An unknown driver allegedly pulled up beside Perez's car and...
Search underway for 72-year-old man missing in Orange County
A 72-year-old man was reported missing after he was last seen Thursday in the Stanton area of Orange County. Thuan Nguyen was last seen at about 4 p.m. at Orangewood and Western avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Nguyen on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Charged with Molesting 3 Girls in Buena Park Store
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Friday for a 37- year-old man charged with molesting three girls at the Walmart in Buena Park.
Fontana Herald News
Detectives rescue teenage girl who had been chained to a workout dumbbell inside home in Upland
Detectives rescued a teenage girl who was being held against her will in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department. On Dec. 28, the detectives conducted a safety check at a residence after learning of a possible child abuse taking place in the home, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
newsantaana.com
Four armed juveniles robbed a woman at an Orange County Mall
On December 15, 2022 at approximately 8:18 p.m., a male suspect, along with three other male suspects, robbed a female victim as she returned to her vehicle in the parking lot of the Brea Mall. The pictured suspect brandished a firearm and another brandished a knife. They took the victim’s...
15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in November Found
A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism, who went missing in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood in November, has been found, authorities said today.
KTLA.com
Authorities asking for public’s help locating critical missing 72-year-old man in Orange County
Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing 72-year-old man who is visiting from Vietnam. Thuan Van Nguyen was last seen Thursday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. as he was leaving his family’s residence, walking westbound on Orangewood Avenue toward Western Avenue in Stanton.
kusi.com
San Diego nonprofit rescues over 100 dogs from neglect in Mexico
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report was made in late 2022 to The Animal Pad that a breeder in Baja California was keeping pups in unhealthy conditions and selling them to families in San Diego and Orange County. When the San Diego nonprofit organization located the breeder, they ended...
Caught on video: Riverside County man abandons dog after throwing it over razor wire fence
A Riverside County man is wanted in connection to a shocking surveillance video which shows him picking up a dog and hurling it over a fence surrounding a cell phone tower.
First baby of 2023 for MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach delivered at 3:44 a.m.
In celebration of having the hospital’s first baby of the year, parents Jaenenne Nunez and Israel Rodriguez received a special “First Baby Basket”. The post First baby of 2023 for MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach delivered at 3:44 a.m. appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man Accused of Assaulting Teen Girl on Irvine Trail
A 24-year-old Irvine man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
Dog whose brutal abandonment was caught on camera has been adopted
Happier days for the dog whose brutal abandonment was caught on surveillance video in Jurupa Valley - He’s been adopted!
Dog Thrown Over Fence Has A New Home And A New Name
An 8-year-old pit bull mix thrown over a barbed wire fence last month in Riverside county has a new home and a new name.
Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home
A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
Fontana Herald News
Teenage girl who threatened to jump off freeway overpass in Redlands is removed from danger
A teenage girl who was armed with a kitchen knife threatened to jump off a freeway overpass in Redlands but was safely removed from danger by police, according to the Redlands Police Department. The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 4, when police received a call of a suicidal...
KTLA.com
2 teens rescued after crash leaves car hanging over wash in City of Industry
Two teens were rescued Wednesday after an accident left their vehicle dangling precariously over the edge of a wash in the City of Industry. Jennifer Torres, 18, and her friend, Ehaina Garcines, were driving through Nogales Street and Arenth Avenue when, according to Torres, the driver of a pickup truck attempted to make a left turn in front of them.
Mother of slain Riverside County deputy calls for judge to resign
The mother of a slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record.
Man Wounded in Possible Gang-Related Shooting in South Los Angeles
A man in his 20s was wounded Thursday in a what police called a possible-gang related shooting in South Los Angeles.
NBC Los Angeles
Car Pushed Onto Edge of Embankment in Crash in City of Industry
A car with two women aboard was pushed onto the edge of the wash in the City of Industry amid a car crash Wednesday. The report initially came in as a water rescue at 12:09 p.m., LA County Fire said. The crash was reported at South Nogales and Arenth Avenue...
Family of 4 still hospitalized after Pasadena father drove off cliff in NorCal
The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of […]
