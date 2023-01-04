Prep roundup: Jamil Miller scores 27 points to lead Gonzaga Prep past North Central; Lewis and Clark girls top University.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Gonzaga-Santa Clara key matchup: Broncos guard Brandin Podziemski enjoying breakout season
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – There wasn’t much fanfare when Brandin Podziemski transferred to Santa Clara after seeing minimal playing time last year as a freshman at Illinois. Podziemski’s anonymity ended in the season opener. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard had 30 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two assists in an 84-72 victory over Eastern Washington. Three nights later, Podziemski had 34 points, 11 rebounds, six 3-pointers, and three assists in a 16-point win over Georgia Southern.
Blake Jensen may be leaving KHQ, but he's staying in Spokane
After 12 years at KHQ, Blake Jensen's last day is today! He's leaving the news business, but staying right here in Spokane.
No injuries in apartment fire on Spokane's Lower South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nobody was injured in an apartment fire on Spokane's Lower South Hill Saturday evening, according to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD). Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, SFD was dispatched to a commercial fire on West 8th Avenue. Firefighters arrived within four minutes to find smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the apartment.
Spokane bank robbery suspect arrested in Deer Park
DEER PARK, Wash. - The suspect of two Spokane bank robberies was arrested at his residence in Deer Park on Friday, Jan. 6. On Dec. 29, a robbery was reported at the Banner Bank in downtown Spokane. Five days later, Washington Trust Bank on the South Hill was robbed as well.
New Spokane boutique, Simple Wildflower, offers permanent jewelry
A new local boutique, Simple Wildflower, recently opened its doors in downtown Spokane. While customers can find stylish clothes and accessories, the main draw is their permanent jewelry. To find out more, visit their website: Simple Wildflower.
Man charged with multiple assaults after three attacks in one day during crime-spree
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police arrested Gary Ault on December 27th for illegal possession of a firearm, but that might be the least of his charges. After his arrest police added charges of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree assault following a 3-day crime spree. Ault agreed to meet with a Nonstop...
Nearly 90 animals rescued from Pend Oreille home, some ready for adoption
PEND OREILLE, Wash. - On Dec. 16, Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office (POCSO) set out to conduct what they believed would be a routine animal welfare investigation. Deputies headed to the residence south of Ione, expecting only a half-dozen animals to be involved. However, a search of the property turned up nearly 90 animals, some of which were already dead.
