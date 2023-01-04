Prep roundup: Jamil Miller scores 27 points to lead Gonzaga Prep past North Central; Lewis and Clark girls top University.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – There wasn’t much fanfare when Brandin Podziemski transferred to Santa Clara after seeing minimal playing time last year as a freshman at Illinois. Podziemski’s anonymity ended in the season opener. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard had 30 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two assists in an 84-72 victory over Eastern Washington. Three nights later, Podziemski had 34 points, 11 rebounds, six 3-pointers, and three assists in a 16-point win over Georgia Southern.

