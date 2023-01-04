ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Prep roundup: Jamil Miller scores 27 points to lead Gonzaga Prep past North Central; Lewis and Clark girls top University.

By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga-Santa Clara key matchup: Broncos guard Brandin Podziemski enjoying breakout season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – There wasn’t much fanfare when Brandin Podziemski transferred to Santa Clara after seeing minimal playing time last year as a freshman at Illinois. Podziemski’s anonymity ended in the season opener. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard had 30 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two assists in an 84-72 victory over Eastern Washington. Three nights later, Podziemski had 34 points, 11 rebounds, six 3-pointers, and three assists in a 16-point win over Georgia Southern.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KHQ Right Now

No injuries in apartment fire on Spokane's Lower South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nobody was injured in an apartment fire on Spokane's Lower South Hill Saturday evening, according to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD). Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, SFD was dispatched to a commercial fire on West 8th Avenue. Firefighters arrived within four minutes to find smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the apartment.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane bank robbery suspect arrested in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Wash. - The suspect of two Spokane bank robberies was arrested at his residence in Deer Park on Friday, Jan. 6. On Dec. 29, a robbery was reported at the Banner Bank in downtown Spokane. Five days later, Washington Trust Bank on the South Hill was robbed as well.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Nearly 90 animals rescued from Pend Oreille home, some ready for adoption

PEND OREILLE, Wash. - On Dec. 16, Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office (POCSO) set out to conduct what they believed would be a routine animal welfare investigation. Deputies headed to the residence south of Ione, expecting only a half-dozen animals to be involved. However, a search of the property turned up nearly 90 animals, some of which were already dead.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy