Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Knox Pages
Utica stops Centerburg in snug affair
Utica surfed the tension to ride to a 55-50 win over Centerburg on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Centerburg squared off with Granville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages
Clear Fork wins tense tussle with Loudonville
With little to no wiggle room, Clear Fork nosed past Loudonville 52-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville faced off on January 4, 2022 at Loudonville High School. Click here for a recap.
Knox Pages
Colonel Crawford outlasts Northmor in topsy-turvy battle
No quarter was granted as Colonel Crawford blunted Northmor's plans 67-55 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Colonel Crawford and Northmor faced off on February 17, 2021 at Northmor High School. For more, click here.
Knox Pages
Fredericktown delivers smashing punch to stump Delaware Christian
Fredericktown showed top form to dominate Delaware Christian during a 44-24 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. Last season, Fredericktown and Delaware Christian faced off on January 3, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages
Lucas survives overtime to fend off Minster
Minster was so close, but not close enough as Lucas was pushed to overtime before capturing a 69-60 win on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The start wasn't the problem for Minster, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Lucas through the end of the first quarter.
Knox Pages
River Valley finds its footing in sprinting past Cardington-Lincoln
River Valley's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Cardington-Lincoln 52-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. Recently on December 22, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Centerburg in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Knox Pages
Highland snatches victory over Centerburg
Highland fans held their breath in an uneasy 46-43 victory over Centerburg in Ohio girls basketball on January 3. Last season, Centerburg and Highland squared off with January 23, 2021 at Highland High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages
Danville overcomes Madison Christian in seat-squirming affair
Danville poked just enough holes in Madison Christian's defense to garner a taut, 58-53 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Danville and Madison Christian faced off on January 29, 2022 at Madison Christian School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages
Knox Community Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON — Babies are born on a regular basis at the Ann Schnormeier Center for Birthing Care at Knox Community Hospital, but the first baby born in each new year is always an extra-special moment. Nathaniel R. Sullivan was born at 12:46 a.m. on January 1, to proud...
Knox Pages
Brenner sworn into Ohio Senate
COLUMBUS — State Senator Andrew Brenner (R-Powell) was sworn into the Ohio Senate during opening day ceremonies today at the Ohio Statehouse. The ceremony marked the beginning of the 135th General Assembly. "I am honored to be re-elected to the Ohio Senate,” Brenner said. “I will be focusing on...
Knox Pages
OhioMeansJobs Knox County 1 of 3 counties selected to present at CCAO winter conference
MANSFIELD -- OhioMeansJobs Knox County, the Workforce Development Division of Knox County Department of Job & Family Services, was one of three counties selected to present at the County Commissioners Association of Ohio’s (CCAO) winter conference. Workforce Development Administrator, Brandy Booth, along with representatives from Fairfield and Seneca counties,...
Knox Pages
Ontario man sought for alleged murder of Mansfield 16-year-old
MANSFIELD -- An arrest warrant for aggravated murder has been issued for an Ontario man sought in the killing of a Mansfield teenager on Tuesday.
Knox Pages
Mansfield police probe shooting death of juvenile at Trimble Road hotel
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police late Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting death at Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road. Richland County Coroner Chief Investigator Bob Ball said the body of a male juvenile, whom he didn't identify, was found inside a hallway on the ground floor of the hotel near U.S. 30.
Knox Pages
Knox County grand jury indicts 7
MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County grand jury handed down seven indictments on Tuesday, January 3. -- Brandon Wolfe, Utica, domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Knox Pages
Centerburg council gets feedback on proposed parking changes
CENTERBURG — Members of the Centerburg United Methodist Church say that proposed parking changes, in their current form, will negatively impact the church. Their concern was the proposed elimination of parking on South Hartford Avenue. Long-term on-street parking by tenants, drivers weaving around parked cars, and residents' concerns prompted...
Knox Pages
Fredericktown Village Council approves installation of EV charging stations downtown
FREDERICKTOWN — Electric vehicle owners will soon have the ability to charge their vehicles in downtown Fredericktown while shopping, engaging in recreation and conducting other business in the heart of the village. Fredericktown Village Council passed unanimously a resolution Tuesday night authorizing the installation of two electric vehicle charging...
Comments / 0