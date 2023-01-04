Read full article on original website
ashlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: River Valley roars to big win over Cardington-Lincoln
River Valley didn't tinker with Cardington-Lincoln, scoring a 52-30 result in the win column for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 4. Recently on December 22, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Centerburg in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
ashlandsource.com
Clear Fork knocks off Loudonville
Mighty close, mighty fine, Clear Fork wore a victory shine after clipping Loudonville 52-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For more, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Clear Fork clips Loudonville in tight tilt
The cardiac kids of Clear Fork unleashed every advantage to outlast Loudonville 52-45 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller
MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
ashlandsource.com
Liberty Union hits the gas after slow start to blow past Fredericktown
Liberty Union turned the tables on Fredericktown with a spirited rally to record a 63-48 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Fredericktown authored a promising start, taking a 11-10 advantage over Liberty Union at the end of the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
'Jurassic Wonder' bringing robotic dinosaurs to Ashland County Fairgrounds
ASHLAND — Animatronic dinosaurs are set to roam the Ashland County Fairgrounds this weekend. For $12 per vehicle, people can drive through certain areas of the fairgrounds to spectate on the extinct creatures that have taken on new life through Jurassic Wonder.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland police respond to hoax shooting on Ohio Street
ASHLAND — Local city and county police officers responded to reports of a shooting — later determined to be a hoax — at the 400 block of Ohio Street Thursday afternoon. At 2:43 p.m. the Ashland Police Division received a 911 call about a shooting in a house at 413 Ohio Street. Officers then cordoned off the area and swept the vacant house, Chief David Lay said.
ashlandsource.com
Big public projects coming to Ashland in 2023
ASHLAND — It's a brand new year in Ashland County, and it's looking to be a busy one for local construction crews. They have a full year ahead of them with a number of large public projects set for completion in 2023. Some of these projects have been going...
ashlandsource.com
Prices for electricity jumping nearly 50% for Ashland County-owned buildings
ASHLAND — The cost to keep the lights on in Ashland County-owned facilities will increase by 50% in June, according to price offers received through the county’s energy consultant. Ashland County’s contract with its electric service supplier, Dynegy, expires in May. So the county’s energy consultant — Palmer...
ashlandsource.com
Mansfield police probe shooting death of juvenile at Trimble Road hotel
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police late Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting death at Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road. Richland County Coroner Chief Investigator Bob Ball said the body of a male juvenile, whom he didn't identify, was found inside a hallway on the ground floor of the hotel near U.S. 30.
