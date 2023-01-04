ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerburg, OH

ashlandsource.com

Clear Fork knocks off Loudonville

Mighty close, mighty fine, Clear Fork wore a victory shine after clipping Loudonville 52-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For more, click here.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Clear Fork clips Loudonville in tight tilt

The cardiac kids of Clear Fork unleashed every advantage to outlast Loudonville 52-45 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller

MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
MANSFIELD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland police respond to hoax shooting on Ohio Street

ASHLAND — Local city and county police officers responded to reports of a shooting — later determined to be a hoax — at the 400 block of Ohio Street Thursday afternoon. At 2:43 p.m. the Ashland Police Division received a 911 call about a shooting in a house at 413 Ohio Street. Officers then cordoned off the area and swept the vacant house, Chief David Lay said.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Big public projects coming to Ashland in 2023

ASHLAND — It's a brand new year in Ashland County, and it's looking to be a busy one for local construction crews. They have a full year ahead of them with a number of large public projects set for completion in 2023. Some of these projects have been going...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Mansfield police probe shooting death of juvenile at Trimble Road hotel

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police late Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting death at Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road. Richland County Coroner Chief Investigator Bob Ball said the body of a male juvenile, whom he didn't identify, was found inside a hallway on the ground floor of the hotel near U.S. 30.
MANSFIELD, OH

