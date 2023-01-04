ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

ashlandsource.com

Clear Fork knocks off Loudonville

Mighty close, mighty fine, Clear Fork wore a victory shine after clipping Loudonville 52-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For more, click here.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Big public projects coming to Ashland in 2023

ASHLAND — It's a brand new year in Ashland County, and it's looking to be a busy one for local construction crews. They have a full year ahead of them with a number of large public projects set for completion in 2023. Some of these projects have been going...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Hillsdale Local School District announces superintendent search

JEROMESVILLE – The Hillsdale Local School District, located in Ashland County, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Superintendent. Current Superintendent Steve Dickerson is retiring after serving the district for a decade. The Board is seeking a leader who can drive improvements and academic performance, demonstrates fiscal responsibility, and possesses the ability to work collaboratively with faculty members, staff, students, parents, and community stakeholders.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland University alumna pens biography on John Wilkes Booth

MANSFIELD — Kati Magda doesn't remember when or how she became obsessed with Abraham Lincoln, but her fascination with America's 16th president was far from a childhood phase. She owns three bookcases of Lincoln biographies. She has posters of him hanging on her walls. She has his signature tattooed...
ASHLAND, OH

