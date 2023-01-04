Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ashlandsource.com
Clear Fork knocks off Loudonville
Mighty close, mighty fine, Clear Fork wore a victory shine after clipping Loudonville 52-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For more, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: River Valley roars to big win over Cardington-Lincoln
River Valley didn't tinker with Cardington-Lincoln, scoring a 52-30 result in the win column for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 4. Recently on December 22, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Centerburg in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
ashlandsource.com
Prices for electricity jumping nearly 50% for Ashland County-owned buildings
ASHLAND — The cost to keep the lights on in Ashland County-owned facilities will increase by 50% in June, according to price offers received through the county’s energy consultant. Ashland County’s contract with its electric service supplier, Dynegy, expires in May. So the county’s energy consultant — Palmer...
ashlandsource.com
Big public projects coming to Ashland in 2023
ASHLAND — It's a brand new year in Ashland County, and it's looking to be a busy one for local construction crews. They have a full year ahead of them with a number of large public projects set for completion in 2023. Some of these projects have been going...
ashlandsource.com
Christmas tree drop-off and pickup services offered to Ashland residents
ASHLAND — The city of Ashland is offering a free drop-off service for Christmas trees through Jan. 31, according to the city's website. The drop-off site is located at 1440 Sandusky St., at the Strine Barn. The site has been accepting Christmas tree disposals since Dec. 26.
ashlandsource.com
'Jurassic Wonder' bringing robotic dinosaurs to Ashland County Fairgrounds
ASHLAND — Animatronic dinosaurs are set to roam the Ashland County Fairgrounds this weekend. For $12 per vehicle, people can drive through certain areas of the fairgrounds to spectate on the extinct creatures that have taken on new life through Jurassic Wonder.
ashlandsource.com
Hillsdale Local School District announces superintendent search
JEROMESVILLE – The Hillsdale Local School District, located in Ashland County, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Superintendent. Current Superintendent Steve Dickerson is retiring after serving the district for a decade. The Board is seeking a leader who can drive improvements and academic performance, demonstrates fiscal responsibility, and possesses the ability to work collaboratively with faculty members, staff, students, parents, and community stakeholders.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland University alumna pens biography on John Wilkes Booth
MANSFIELD — Kati Magda doesn't remember when or how she became obsessed with Abraham Lincoln, but her fascination with America's 16th president was far from a childhood phase. She owns three bookcases of Lincoln biographies. She has posters of him hanging on her walls. She has his signature tattooed...
Comments / 0