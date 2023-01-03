Read full article on original website
Lowe’s hiring 70 for new facility in Newport Twp.
NEWPORT TWP. — Lowe’s has announced that it is expanding its distribution network with a new 1.2 million square foot coastal holding facility in the South Valley area of Luzerne County. According to a Lowe’s spokesperson, the facility is expected to open in the spring of 2023 at...
Shots fired in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — One man is in custody after firing several shots Saturday night. Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Walters Road in Loyalsock Township shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with a firearm. When police arrived, they found a...
Wanted in Berks: January, 8, 2023
Jan. 8----Juan Ortiz Jr, 38, whose last known address was in the 200 block of West 40th Street, Exeter Township, is wanted on corrupt organization and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges. Police said Ortiz engaged in an illegal transaction on Feb. 1 and that he was...
New Purpose For Old Centre Crest Building
Bringing new life to one of Centre County’s best-known buildings, that’s the focus of the ongoing multi-million-dollar renovation of the county’s former nursing home. For decades, thousands were cared for at the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte. The changing nature of healthcare led to a...
Woman knocked out over divorce papers
Williamsport, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he punched a woman in the back of the head, knocking her out in the process. Tyrone Anthony Frazier apparently wasn’t happy over divorce papers and reacted by striking the woman on the night of Dec. 28, police said. She contacted Williamsport Police after regaining consciousness inside the home near the 2500 block of W. 4th Street. The 32-year-old...
Contractor takes $3,576 check from homeowner, fails to complete work
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Snyder County contractor did not respond to a homeowner for at least three months after taking a down payment of $3,576 to install windows, police say. Kelly Joe Keister, 54, of Middleburg, now faces a felony theft by deception charge. Keister is the owner of Double K Construction. The accuser told Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Regional Police that she gave Keister a check...
UPDATED: Man, 66, arraigned in WB Twp. standoff
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A Chestnut Street man faces charges after he allegedly barricaded himself inside his home Friday night, leading to a
Man sets porch on fire, flees scene
White Deer, Pa. — Police say a Union County man set an enclosed front porch on fire on New Year's Day and then fled the scene. State police at Milton say Jamarro Wells, 35, of White Deer, became upset with a neighbor and used a lighter to set fire to wooden chairs and clothing on the porch at the 100 block of White Deer Avenue. The neighbor was able to escape the home and call 911 shortly after the fire began around 1:40 a.m. Jan....
Sunbury attorney to seek district judge position
Jan. 5—SUNBURY — Sunbury attorney Rachel A. Wiest Benner will seek the open Sunbury district judge position after current District Judge Mike Toomey announced his candidacy for Court of Common Pleas judge in Northumberland County. Wiest Benner said she wanted to run for the position because she is...
Lebanon officials consider turning former dealership into charitable casino
Officials say municipal and nonprofit utilities alone accounted for upwards of $2 million in damage. That does not take into account privately-owned Green Mountain Power, the largest utility in the state,. Snowplow Spotlight: Sub Zero and Milton Mike. Updated: 7 hours ago. This morning’s first Snowplow Spotlight truck’s name would...
Police: Lehigh man stole from Redner’s, tried to strike pursuing clerk with car
TURKEY RUN – A Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County man is facing robbery and assault charges after borough police say he swiped merchandise from Redner’s and tried to strike a clerk with his vehicle. The incident happened Jan. 2 at the Redner’s supermarket in the Gold Star Plaza.
Homeless man hops into vehicle left running at store
Montoursville, Pa. — A homeless man allegedly left a mother and daughter stranded in the cold when he hopped into their vehicle and drove off from a store in Montoursville. William Mark Kester, who police said was panhandling outside the Turkey Hill for a couple days, saw the keys left in the running vehicle, police said. The 65-year-old Kester immediately walked out of the store and drove away in the car. ...
Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting… The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
Suspects linked to Kingston fatal shooting waive hearings
WILKES-BARRE — Two men charged for their alleged roles in a fatal shooting in Kingston last year waived their rights to a preliminary he
4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
UPDATE: Home collapses in Schuylkill County
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A home collapsed unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Crews gathered around the remains of the house along South Bower Street to clean up the damage. The debris damaged a parked car in front of the property. According to the Shenandoah borough manager, the home built...
One dead after crash in Lycoming County
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash that occurred Friday morning. According to a release from the Lycoming County coroner, Hailey Bilbay was pronounced dead just before 9:00 a.m. The crash occurred on Northway Road in Eldred Township. The road was shut down for several hours while crews worked […]
‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in WB Township standoff
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on the arrest of a barricaded gunman who kept police at bay for several hours in Wilkes-Barre Township. On Saturday afternoon, 66-Year-old David Nugent was arraigned on numerous charges by Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel and is now at Luzerne County Prison. According to state […]
Woman breaks into home on New Year's Day
Hartleton, Pa. — A woman was arrested for breaking into a Union County home early on New Year's Day. State police at Milton say between 2 and 3 a.m. Jan. 1, Elizabeth Brittain, 53, of Middleburg, broke into the home on the 600 block of Main Street in Hartleton. Brittain took several items, including a television, Christmas decorations, work boots, flip flops, and a broom with a dustpan. Brittain was identified a short time later and charged with burglary and theft.
Trucking company involved in Pa. monkey crash shuts down
Pennsylvania State Police and the PA Game Commission searched for and found the monkeys who were later euthanized humanely.
