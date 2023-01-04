Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Huskies Battle OCA in First Round of Morrison Tournament
Both Pawhuska boys and girls played against Oklahoma Christian Academy in the first round of the Morrison Tournament. The Lady Huskies would crush OCA 54-28 in a game that was seemingly over as soon as it started. PHS would continue its dominating ways on defense that would transition into offense....
bartlesvilleradio.com
Huskies Football Wraps Up 2022 Season with Team Banquet
Pawhuska Football had its banquet to wrap up the 2022 season. During the banquet, Head Coach Matt Hennesy announced players who won players of the year in Class 2A District 8. John Reed was awarded with linebacker of the year, Tyrel Richardson would be named running back of the year after becoming the first player to rush for 1,000 yards under coach Hennesy, and Todd Drummond won offensive player of the year.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Swept at Booker T.
Both of the Bartlesville High basketball teams went to Booker T. Washington on Tuesday night for a Frontier Valley Conference double-header, but it was the Hornets who would come away with a sweep. Both BHS teams head into the ConocoPhillips Arvest Invitational on a two-game losing skid. The Lady Bruins...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Head to Booker T.
At Bartlesville High, it is the beginning of the busiest week of the year for both the BHS boys and girls. On Tuesday night it is a double-header at Booker T. Washington, as both Bville clubs are coming off losses at the end of tournament play last week. The Lady...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Broken Arrow mourns loss of track and field coach Scott Morgan
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow community is mourning the loss of Scott Morgan. Scott Morgan, affectionately known as “Coach Mo” or “Coach Scotty” to his students and colleagues, is being remembered as a man who seized every opportunity to teach his students, even his students that were serving in-school suspensions.
‘Beloved’ Bishop Kelley High School teacher and coach passes away
TULSA, Okla. — “A somber start to the year,” Bishop Kelley High School (BKHS) stated on a social media post on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Dan Schmitz a BKHS teacher and tennis coach reportedly passed away on Friday. He was in his early 60′s. The Bishop Kelly...
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
bartlesvilleradio.com
4F Sports to lease Price Fields Complex
The Bartlesville City Council approved a lease agreement with 4F Sports LLC to lease an provider operation of the Price Fields Complex Tuesday night. Vice-Mayor Jim Curd noted that while the Bartlesville YMCA had provided management services in the past, 4F would give Bartlesville a more comprehensive operation. Councilman Loren...
KOCO
EF0 tornado touched down Monday in Pryor, marking earliest tornado ever in Oklahoma
PRYOR, Okla. — The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed that a high-end EF0 tornado touched down Monday in Pryor, marking the earliest tornado ever in Oklahoma. The tornado damaged three outbuildings before moving over a weather station, which the National Weather Service said recorded an 81 mph wind gust. That just topped the wind range for an EF0.
fourstateshomepage.com
Doug Pewitt sworn in as prosector for northeast Oklahoma
MIAMI, Okla. – Doug Pewitt was sworn in on Monday as District Attorney for Oklahoma District 13. Pewitt held a reception on Monday where he was sworn in by Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey. “I ran because the people asked me to,” Pewitt told the crowd of 50 people.
ocolly.com
Spring semester shows at Tumbleweed
Music never stops at the Tumbleweed. Stillwater, the birthplace of red dirt music, consistently attracts the genre’s top talents for shows and the annual Calf Fry music festival. As of Jan. 1, five shows are set for the spring. Some of red dirt’s biggest names are Stillwater bound.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Council Discusses Future of Pickleball in Dewey, More
The Dewey City Council approves nearly $12,000 for the city's escrow account balance from the 2019-2020 OMAG Workers Compensation Plan. City Manager Kevin Trease says they want to leave the money in escrow as it could be applied for future payments. He says sales tax collections have been better, so it is always nice to have a little extra money in the bank.
Safety concerns at Tulsa highway interchange after biker's death
After a biker was killed on a Tulsa highway, his friends say they’re concerned about that specific stretch of road.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Parsons-Owen Joins Arvest Bank Bartlesville's Board
Kim Parsons-Owen joins Arvest Bank’s board of directors in Bartlesville after serving on the Arvest Nowata advisory board for the past year. In a statement, local Arvest Bank president Kim Moyer said:. “We are thrilled to welcome Kim Parsons-Owen to our Bartlesville board. Kim’s extensive experience with QuikTrip, as...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pothole closes part of a Tuxedo Blvd bridge
The inside, westbound lane of traffic over the Caney River Bridge on Tuxedo Boulevard is closed pending repairs after a pothole was reported this week. Bartlesville’s Director of Engineering, Micah Siemers told the city council Tuesday night that staff closed off the westbound bridge to evaluate the rest of the bridge deck. As a result of the evaluation, staff members felt comfortable only closing the inside lane.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Schools Resume Classes, Students Ready to Learn
Students enrolled in the Bartlesville Public School District (BPSD) are back to roaming the hallways and getting to class in the knick of time after Christmas Break. These same students are excited to return to school. Here some of the students of BPSD share what it means to them to return to class.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
KOKI FOX 23
Shopping center made of shipping containers to open in Bartlesville
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A new shopping center is coming to Bartlesville this year and it’s going to be made out of shipping containers. The developer behind it, Danielle Weaver, said she hopes it will bring unique shopping to Bartlesville and more investment to the west side of town.
Oklahoma State Representative Files Bill To Support School Personnel
A State Representative from Tulsa filed a bill to give a pay raise to school support personnel in order to help ease ongoing staff shortages. Oklahoma State Representative John Waldron said the state needs to do a better job of supporting the people who support our children. The Big Yellow...
Comments / 0