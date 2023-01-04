The Dewey City Council approves nearly $12,000 for the city's escrow account balance from the 2019-2020 OMAG Workers Compensation Plan. City Manager Kevin Trease says they want to leave the money in escrow as it could be applied for future payments. He says sales tax collections have been better, so it is always nice to have a little extra money in the bank.

