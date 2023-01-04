ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Huskies Battle OCA in First Round of Morrison Tournament

Both Pawhuska boys and girls played against Oklahoma Christian Academy in the first round of the Morrison Tournament. The Lady Huskies would crush OCA 54-28 in a game that was seemingly over as soon as it started. PHS would continue its dominating ways on defense that would transition into offense....
PAWHUSKA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Huskies Football Wraps Up 2022 Season with Team Banquet

Pawhuska Football had its banquet to wrap up the 2022 season. During the banquet, Head Coach Matt Hennesy announced players who won players of the year in Class 2A District 8. John Reed was awarded with linebacker of the year, Tyrel Richardson would be named running back of the year after becoming the first player to rush for 1,000 yards under coach Hennesy, and Todd Drummond won offensive player of the year.
PAWHUSKA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Swept at Booker T.

Both of the Bartlesville High basketball teams went to Booker T. Washington on Tuesday night for a Frontier Valley Conference double-header, but it was the Hornets who would come away with a sweep. Both BHS teams head into the ConocoPhillips Arvest Invitational on a two-game losing skid. The Lady Bruins...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Head to Booker T.

At Bartlesville High, it is the beginning of the busiest week of the year for both the BHS boys and girls. On Tuesday night it is a double-header at Booker T. Washington, as both Bville clubs are coming off losses at the end of tournament play last week. The Lady...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow mourns loss of track and field coach Scott Morgan

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow community is mourning the loss of Scott Morgan. Scott Morgan, affectionately known as “Coach Mo” or “Coach Scotty” to his students and colleagues, is being remembered as a man who seized every opportunity to teach his students, even his students that were serving in-school suspensions.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
MUSKOGEE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

4F Sports to lease Price Fields Complex

The Bartlesville City Council approved a lease agreement with 4F Sports LLC to lease an provider operation of the Price Fields Complex Tuesday night. Vice-Mayor Jim Curd noted that while the Bartlesville YMCA had provided management services in the past, 4F would give Bartlesville a more comprehensive operation. Councilman Loren...
KOCO

EF0 tornado touched down Monday in Pryor, marking earliest tornado ever in Oklahoma

PRYOR, Okla. — The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed that a high-end EF0 tornado touched down Monday in Pryor, marking the earliest tornado ever in Oklahoma. The tornado damaged three outbuildings before moving over a weather station, which the National Weather Service said recorded an 81 mph wind gust. That just topped the wind range for an EF0.
PRYOR, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Doug Pewitt sworn in as prosector for northeast Oklahoma

MIAMI, Okla. – Doug Pewitt was sworn in on Monday as District Attorney for Oklahoma District 13. Pewitt held a reception on Monday where he was sworn in by Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey. “I ran because the people asked me to,” Pewitt told the crowd of 50 people.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ocolly.com

Spring semester shows at Tumbleweed

Music never stops at the Tumbleweed. Stillwater, the birthplace of red dirt music, consistently attracts the genre’s top talents for shows and the annual Calf Fry music festival. As of Jan. 1, five shows are set for the spring. Some of red dirt’s biggest names are Stillwater bound.
STILLWATER, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Council Discusses Future of Pickleball in Dewey, More

The Dewey City Council approves nearly $12,000 for the city's escrow account balance from the 2019-2020 OMAG Workers Compensation Plan. City Manager Kevin Trease says they want to leave the money in escrow as it could be applied for future payments. He says sales tax collections have been better, so it is always nice to have a little extra money in the bank.
DEWEY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Parsons-Owen Joins Arvest Bank Bartlesville's Board

Kim Parsons-Owen joins Arvest Bank’s board of directors in Bartlesville after serving on the Arvest Nowata advisory board for the past year. In a statement, local Arvest Bank president Kim Moyer said:. “We are thrilled to welcome Kim Parsons-Owen to our Bartlesville board. Kim’s extensive experience with QuikTrip, as...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pothole closes part of a Tuxedo Blvd bridge

The inside, westbound lane of traffic over the Caney River Bridge on Tuxedo Boulevard is closed pending repairs after a pothole was reported this week. Bartlesville’s Director of Engineering, Micah Siemers told the city council Tuesday night that staff closed off the westbound bridge to evaluate the rest of the bridge deck. As a result of the evaluation, staff members felt comfortable only closing the inside lane.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Schools Resume Classes, Students Ready to Learn

Students enrolled in the Bartlesville Public School District (BPSD) are back to roaming the hallways and getting to class in the knick of time after Christmas Break. These same students are excited to return to school. Here some of the students of BPSD share what it means to them to return to class.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
TULSA, OK

