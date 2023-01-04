Read full article on original website
River Valley finds its footing in sprinting past Cardington-Lincoln
River Valley's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Cardington-Lincoln 52-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. Recently on December 22, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Centerburg in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Clear Fork wins tense tussle with Loudonville
With little to no wiggle room, Clear Fork nosed past Loudonville 52-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville faced off on January 4, 2022 at Loudonville High School. Click here for a recap.
Utica stops Centerburg in snug affair
Utica surfed the tension to ride to a 55-50 win over Centerburg on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Centerburg squared off with Granville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Highland snatches victory over Centerburg
Highland fans held their breath in an uneasy 46-43 victory over Centerburg in Ohio girls basketball on January 3. Last season, Centerburg and Highland squared off with January 23, 2021 at Highland High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Lucas survives overtime to fend off Minster
Minster was so close, but not close enough as Lucas was pushed to overtime before capturing a 69-60 win on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The start wasn't the problem for Minster, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Lucas through the end of the first quarter.
Carey hustles by Bucyrus
Carey knocked off Bucyrus 49-35 in Ohio boys basketball on January 3. Carey opened with a 12-9 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.
Lear sworn in to serve Ohio’s 61st house district
COLUMBUS — State Rep. Beth Lear (R-Galena) yesterday took the oath of office for her first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. She represents the 61st House district, which includes eastern Delaware County and western Knox County.
From Legacy to Ohio Pizza & Prime
MARENGO-Owner of Ohio Pizza & Prime Luke Edwards talked about how his biggest challenge was being viewed as an outsider, but his strength was his love for the community. “When it comes to support in the community, that’s what I’m all about “, said Edwards. Last summer,...
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Ohio State Football: Buckle up for a Buckeye QB Battle
As the Ohio State football season ended last Saturday night, so did the college career of quarterback CJ Stroud. Fans need to get ready for a QB battle. The Ohio State football team not only lost the Peach Bowl last Saturday evening but also its quarterback. C.J. Stroud is expected to leave Columbus following a historic two-season stint as the starter. He will declare for the NFL draft soon and prepare for the combine.
Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play
Kirby Smart made an unbelievable coaching decision on a special teams play during Georgia’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but it turns out it may not have been needed. Ohio State was leading 38-27 and had a 4th-and-1 at their 34 with just under nine minutes left to play. Buckeyes... The post Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
Ohio State’s defensive back room is still paying for the recruiting sins of past coaching failures
ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s defense has had one glaring weakness all season, and it seems to keep following it into almost every season since Ryan Day took over the program, even though he did nothing to cause it. Day inherited a team with a defensive back room on the...
Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station
Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
New & Noteworthy in the Columbus Weddings Scene
In June, the bridal, beauty and lifestyle suite Love & Luxe Co. set up shop in the Millennial Office Park in Dublin. The suite, which includes two gathering areas, four hair/makeup artist rooms, a coffee and hot tea station, and a kitchenette complete with a pre-stocked fridge, is co-owned by Shannon Goode of Goode Beauty and Madolyn Worrall of MM Creative Studio. The space can be booked for $150 per hour (with a three-hour minimum), regardless of whether the client is booking Goode Beauty, MM Creative or another hair/makeup artist. 6047 Frantz Road, Ste. 106, Dublin; 614-578-6941;loveandluxedublin.com.
Bills CB: Damar Hamlin awake at hospital
The city of Columbus and other local governments will maintain some of their power after a move the governor made Thursday morning, vetoing a bill passed by members of his own party. Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north …. Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus.
Knox Community Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON — Babies are born on a regular basis at the Ann Schnormeier Center for Birthing Care at Knox Community Hospital, but the first baby born in each new year is always an extra-special moment. Nathaniel R. Sullivan was born at 12:46 a.m. on January 1, to proud...
Bojangles to break ground in Columbus
A previous story on Bojangles can be seen in the video player above HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bojangles expansion into Columbus will officially begin this week. The fast-food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its first Columbus area location. It will take place […]
When could Ohio see snow in January?
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
