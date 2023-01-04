In June, the bridal, beauty and lifestyle suite Love & Luxe Co. set up shop in the Millennial Office Park in Dublin. The suite, which includes two gathering areas, four hair/makeup artist rooms, a coffee and hot tea station, and a kitchenette complete with a pre-stocked fridge, is co-owned by Shannon Goode of Goode Beauty and Madolyn Worrall of MM Creative Studio. The space can be booked for $150 per hour (with a three-hour minimum), regardless of whether the client is booking Goode Beauty, MM Creative or another hair/makeup artist. 6047 Frantz Road, Ste. 106, Dublin; 614-578-6941;loveandluxedublin.com.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO