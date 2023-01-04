ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

Knox Pages

Clear Fork wins tense tussle with Loudonville

With little to no wiggle room, Clear Fork nosed past Loudonville 52-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville faced off on January 4, 2022 at Loudonville High School. Click here for a recap.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Utica stops Centerburg in snug affair

Utica surfed the tension to ride to a 55-50 win over Centerburg on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Centerburg squared off with Granville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
CENTERBURG, OH
Knox Pages

Highland snatches victory over Centerburg

Highland fans held their breath in an uneasy 46-43 victory over Centerburg in Ohio girls basketball on January 3. Last season, Centerburg and Highland squared off with January 23, 2021 at Highland High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
CENTERBURG, OH
Knox Pages

Lucas survives overtime to fend off Minster

Minster was so close, but not close enough as Lucas was pushed to overtime before capturing a 69-60 win on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The start wasn't the problem for Minster, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Lucas through the end of the first quarter.
MINSTER, OH
Knox Pages

Carey hustles by Bucyrus

Carey knocked off Bucyrus 49-35 in Ohio boys basketball on January 3. Carey opened with a 12-9 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.
BUCYRUS, OH
Knox Pages

Lear sworn in to serve Ohio’s 61st house district

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Beth Lear (R-Galena) yesterday took the oath of office for her first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. She represents the 61st House district, which includes eastern Delaware County and western Knox County.
OHIO STATE
morrowcountysentinel.com

From Legacy to Ohio Pizza & Prime

MARENGO-Owner of Ohio Pizza & Prime Luke Edwards talked about how his biggest challenge was being viewed as an outsider, but his strength was his love for the community. “When it comes to support in the community, that’s what I’m all about “, said Edwards. Last summer,...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckle up for a Buckeye QB Battle

As the Ohio State football season ended last Saturday night, so did the college career of quarterback CJ Stroud. Fans need to get ready for a QB battle. The Ohio State football team not only lost the Peach Bowl last Saturday evening but also its quarterback. C.J. Stroud is expected to leave Columbus following a historic two-season stint as the starter. He will declare for the NFL draft soon and prepare for the combine.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play

Kirby Smart made an unbelievable coaching decision on a special teams play during Georgia’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but it turns out it may not have been needed. Ohio State was leading 38-27 and had a 4th-and-1 at their 34 with just under nine minutes left to play. Buckeyes... The post Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station

Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

New & Noteworthy in the Columbus Weddings Scene

In June, the bridal, beauty and lifestyle suite Love & Luxe Co. set up shop in the Millennial Office Park in Dublin. The suite, which includes two gathering areas, four hair/makeup artist rooms, a coffee and hot tea station, and a kitchenette complete with a pre-stocked fridge, is co-owned by Shannon Goode of Goode Beauty and Madolyn Worrall of MM Creative Studio. The space can be booked for $150 per hour (with a three-hour minimum), regardless of whether the client is booking Goode Beauty, MM Creative or another hair/makeup artist. 6047 Frantz Road, Ste. 106, Dublin; 614-578-6941;loveandluxedublin.com.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bills CB: Damar Hamlin awake at hospital

The city of Columbus and other local governments will maintain some of their power after a move the governor made Thursday morning, vetoing a bill passed by members of his own party. Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north …. Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Knox Community Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

MOUNT VERNON — Babies are born on a regular basis at the Ann Schnormeier Center for Birthing Care at Knox Community Hospital, but the first baby born in each new year is always an extra-special moment. Nathaniel R. Sullivan was born at 12:46 a.m. on January 1, to proud...
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bojangles to break ground in Columbus

A previous story on Bojangles can be seen in the video player above HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bojangles expansion into Columbus will officially begin this week. The fast-food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its first Columbus area location. It will take place […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
COLUMBUS, OH

