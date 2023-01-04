ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak

Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Coyotes 3

With the win -- which came in front of 19,484 rowdy fans -- Florida improved to 17-18-4. "He's still a young man," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk, who only just turned 25 and is in the first year of an eight-year contract. "He's still just coming into it. There's a whole bunch of the game he's going to get better and better at. This guy's a rock star."
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Avalanche Drop 3-2 Decision to Golden Knights

Colorado dropped a 3-2 result to Vegas on Monday night at Ball Arena. The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 3-2 result to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night at Ball Arena. Colorado is now 19-14-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon (1G, 1A) and Mikko Rantanen (1G, 1A)...
COLORADO STATE
Arizona Sports

Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game suspended

CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Arizona Sports

Cardinals can reset by trading high draft pick, DeAndre Hopkins

Thirteen is the Valley’s lucky number. Which seems appropriate for a hexed, vexed, voodoo doll of a sports town. It was the number worn by Kurt Warner, who brought Arizona to the Super Bowl. It was the number worn by two-time MVP Steve Nash, and the number worn by James Harden at ASU. And as the disastrous debut season of #BirdCityFootball comes to an end, let’s hope 13 losses will be the ticket to redemption for the Cardinals.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive after Bills safety’s injury

Damar Hamlin’s goal was simple: He wanted to raise $2,500 online to buy toys for needy kids. Then came Monday, when the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured and needed his heart restarted on the field in a chilling scene that unfolded during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He instantly became one of the biggest stories in sports, and thousands of people found his GoFundMe page.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Arizona Sports

Someone shipped J.J. Watt a taxidermied badger in a box

It’s hard to imagine how much mail a famous NFL player gets from fans. There are probably thank-you notes, ticket requests and fantasy football complaints enclosed. Certainly, this box sent to Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt exists in a different category. Watt revealed on Thursday that he opened a...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals shut down Hopkins, McCoy; will start QB Blough vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals will play Sunday without receiver DeAndre Hopkins in their season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday. Additionally, quarterback David Blough will make his second start in a row as Arizona has opted to shut down backup quarterback Colt McCoy. Hopkins...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns check many more boxes, still come up short vs. Cavaliers

There is a term most commonly used in esports these days called a “win condition.” What it essentially boils down to is labeling the best path to achieving your objective and winning. Get the simple A-B-C’s of your gameplan down and it should be smooth sailing from there.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

What to know about the Suns with the trade deadline in sight

The NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9 is just more than a month away, leaving the Phoenix Suns in a unique position. At 20-18 entering Wednesday, the team has hit a skid of six losses in seven games. It will be without star Devin Booker through at least the next three weeks as he recuperates from a groin strain.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Former Cardinals DE Freeney picked as Hall of Fame finalist

Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Dwight Freeney are finalists in their first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. The 15 modern-day players who will be considered later this month by the selection committee include returning finalists DeMarcus Ware, Patrick Willis, Zach Thomas and Andre Johnson.
OHIO STATE

