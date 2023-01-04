As Republicans fight, Biden touts real (and figurative) bridge building

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with top Republican Senator and frequent opponent Mitch McConnell at a bridge-building project in Kentucky /AFP

Turning his back on the right-wing Republican chaos in Washington, President Joe Biden appeared Wednesday in Kentucky with one of his most prominent opponents to tout a new bridge -- painting the project as a symbol of what a united country can achieve.

The split screen could not have been more jarring.

In Congress, divided Republicans were for a fourth time failing to agree who should be speaker of their newly won majority in the House of Representatives, a show of party dysfunction last seen 100 years ago.

Meanwhile, standing under the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Kentucky, Biden celebrated the success of Democrats in working with a handful of Republicans in 2021 to win historic levels of funding for replace the ramshackle structure -- as well as thousands of other pieces of infrastructure around the nation.

Reinforcing that message was the presence of the top Republican senator, Mitch McConnell, a Kentuckian who opposes Biden on many issues, but led the Republican support for the Democrats' $1 trillion national infrastructure splurge, including $1.6 billion for his home state bridge.

"After years of politics being so divisive, there are bright spots across the country," Biden said.

"The Brent Spence Bridge is one of them -- a bridge that continues and connects different centuries, different states, different political parties. A bridge to the vision of America I know we all believe in -- where we can work together to get things done."

Biden may yet have to formally launch his 2024 re-election campaign, but the Kentucky speech all but served as the trailer.

- 'Getting things done' -

US President Joe Biden is using infrastructure projects to bolster his possible re-election bid /AFP

Republicans won narrow control of the House in November's midterm elections and their far-right faction immediately vowed to oppose Biden's agenda at every turn.

However, Biden -- widely expected to be preparing for a second term bid, despite being the oldest person ever in the presidency at 80 -- is on a roll.

Before flying from Washington earlier Wednesday, the president called the internal Republican chaos "embarrassing" and said he would keep focusing on "getting things done."

The huge scope of infrastructure renewal will give him powerful arguments that he is making good on that promise.

In the speech, Biden highlighted the macroeconomic importance of roads, bridges, broadband and other infrastructure, warning that "we risk losing our edge" in the contest with China.

But Biden also homed in on the emotional topic of working class communities "hollowed out" by decades of governments allowing industries to move overseas -- a populist issue that Donald Trump used to dominate.

Emphasizing that the billions of dollars in infrastructure investments will create union jobs and demand for US-made steel, Biden said "this is about making an investment in America's heartland."

"It's about pride," he said.

- Bridge over troubled politics -

US President Joe Biden's handshake with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was filled with political symbolism in a divided country /AFP

The carefully choreographed appearance with McConnell will also likely resurface in many a campaign ad.

McConnell is despised by more liberal Democrats -- as well as by Trump's far-right acolytes. However, his work in getting Republican votes to join in approval of the infrastructure bill backed up Biden's frequent, sometimes lonely, appeals for a return to a more bipartisan era.

Biden noted that he and McConnell "disagree on a great deal."

However in a tweet over a picture of the two men shaking hands by the bridge, he repeated: "But the bipartisan infrastructure law showed that when we work together, we can get things done and move the nation forward."

"It's the government working together to solve a major problem at a time when the country needs to see examples like this," McConnell echoed.