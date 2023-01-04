Read full article on original website
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Locals scramble to fill void left by Petty's Meat Market closures
MELBOURNE — With the closing of the Wickham Road location in 2021, the empty hole left behind by Petty's Meat Market grew into a chasm when the Babcock Street store also shut its doors forever in October of 2022 after 46 years of service. Petty's Meat Market meant a...
Relocators from the North are Still Moving to Florida's Big Cities, But Some Smaller Cities are Being Called "Boomtowns"
It's probably not a secret that some folks from other parts of the country moved to Florida during the pandemic. As people were able to work from home, they could live somewhere cheaper and warmer, and for many, Florida fit the bill.
CBS News
1st newborn surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
MIAMI-- A newborn was surrendered to Florida's first and only Safe Haven Baby Box, marking the first time it has been used. The baby box is located at Ocala's Fire Rescue headquarters. Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn and Ocala Fire Chief Clint Welborn will be discussing the surrendered baby during a news conference Thursday morning.
What the new property insurance reform bill means for FL homeowners
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Many Southwest Floridians are dealing with a myriad of issues stemming from their home owners insurance. But what about The State’s new property insurance reform bill?. Thankfully, More in the Morning welcomed Mike Egan from Global Roofing & Contracting to break down what this...
Florida Neighborhoods Are Gentrifying in the Wake of Hurricanes, Study Finds
Florida neighborhoods hit by hurricanes have seen little drop in interest from homebuyers. On the contrary, these communities have tended to gentrify, with the price of homes and the income of buyers rising slightly after a storm, a new study reveals. “Our findings show that the idea that people will...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Publix to anchor Elevation Pointe in St. Johns County
Atlantic Retail – Orlando announced Jan. 3 that Publix Super Markets Inc. will be the major tenant of Elevation Pointe at Florida 16 and Interstate 95 in St. Johns County. Elevation Pointe is set to open in summer 2024. It is designed for 420 town homes, 320 apartments, two...
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida
An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Florida For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Sunshine State!
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan
A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
Beach Beacon
Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market
From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
US News and World Report
Dozens of Florida Manatees in Rehab Amid Ongoing Starvation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — More than six dozen threatened manatees are currently in rehabilitation centers in Florida and elsewhere amid a chronic starvation problem caused by water pollution, wildlife officials said Wednesday. Most of the 79 manatees are being treated at three places: SeaWorld in Orlando, and zoos...
Florida man wins millions off Powerball ticket
A 59-year-old Royal Palm Beach man went home with plenty to smile about after he claimed a $2 million prize playing POWERBALL.
Florida man cashes out $1M Publix lottery ticket
One lucky Florida man is starting his year off right after claiming a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Florida Cutting Horse Association Winter Circuit
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a competition where a horse and rider are judged on their ability to handle cattle. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Florida Cutting Horse Association Winter Circuit that was held at the Florida Horse Park.
floridapolitics.com
Beds are empty, but waiting list persists for state veteran nursing home care
Staffing levels haven't fully recovered from COVID-19, a Senate Committee was told. Adult daycare for veterans and more community services — as well as admitting more nursing home patients — are on the to-do list for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA), according to a report a Senate committee heard Wednesday.
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week
These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
foodmanufacturing.com
Popcorn Recalled Over Multiple Undeclared Allergens
DALLAS -- Avery’s Savory Popcorn LLC is recalling Gourmet Popcorn, ALL Flavors because it may contain undeclared specific type of allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergen (e.g., milk, soy, peanuts, tree nuts {almonds, walnuts, pecans, cashews}, and sulfites) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action law suit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
