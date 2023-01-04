ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS News

1st newborn surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box

MIAMI-- A newborn was surrendered to Florida's first and only Safe Haven Baby Box, marking the first time it has been used. The baby box is located at Ocala's Fire Rescue headquarters. Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn and Ocala Fire Chief Clint Welborn will be discussing the surrendered baby during a news conference Thursday morning.
OCALA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Publix to anchor Elevation Pointe in St. Johns County

Atlantic Retail – Orlando announced Jan. 3 that Publix Super Markets Inc. will be the major tenant of Elevation Pointe at Florida 16 and Interstate 95 in St. Johns County. Elevation Pointe is set to open in summer 2024. It is designed for 420 town homes, 320 apartments, two...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Kristen Walters

Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida

An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
AVENTURA, FL
Kristen Walters

Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan

A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
Beach Beacon

Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market

From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Dozens of Florida Manatees in Rehab Amid Ongoing Starvation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — More than six dozen threatened manatees are currently in rehabilitation centers in Florida and elsewhere amid a chronic starvation problem caused by water pollution, wildlife officials said Wednesday. Most of the 79 manatees are being treated at three places: SeaWorld in Orlando, and zoos...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Beds are empty, but waiting list persists for state veteran nursing home care

Staffing levels haven't fully recovered from COVID-19, a Senate Committee was told. Adult daycare for veterans and more community services — as well as admitting more nursing home patients — are on the to-do list for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA), according to a report a Senate committee heard Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Kristen Walters

Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week

These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
MISSOURI STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Popcorn Recalled Over Multiple Undeclared Allergens

DALLAS -- Avery’s Savory Popcorn LLC is recalling Gourmet Popcorn, ALL Flavors because it may contain undeclared specific type of allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergen (e.g., milk, soy, peanuts, tree nuts {almonds, walnuts, pecans, cashews}, and sulfites) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
OKLAHOMA STATE

