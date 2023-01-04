Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest mirrors stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest parallels a stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history, where on Reds Opening Day, an MLB game was suspended due to an umpire's heart attack.
‘You’ve won the game of life’: Damar Hamlin awake, asks who won Bills-Bengals game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin asked doctors at UC Medical Center who won the game between the Bills and Bengals after waking up.
NBC Philadelphia
Colts' Rodney Thomas II Rushed to Hospital to See Damar Hamlin After Scary On-Field Collapse
Rodney Thomas II didn’t hesitate to rush to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be with his friend, Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after a scary collapse on the field. The Indianapolis Colts rookie safety drove over 100 miles from Indianapolis to Cincinnati after he watched his friend suffer...
Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Buffalo Bills Provide Medical Update as Damar Hamlin Remains in Critical Condition After Hit on Field
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo’s pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Damar Hamlin...
Damar Hamlin’s family shares update on condition, expresses gratitude
Hamlin is currently flipped over on his stomach to relieve pressure on his lungs. Doctors are trying to get him off a ventilator and breathing on his own.
Sarah Taylor, Bengals HC Zac Taylor's wife, starts Damar Hamlin campaign involving 40 Cincinnati grade schools
According to ESPN's Ben Baby, the campaign began at Cardinal Pacelli, the Catholic school where the Taylors' four children attend. The school's principal, Terri Cento, discussed the efforts with ESPN. "The city of Cincinnati really does rally around problems and things that happen, and this is just one example of...
Bengals Release First Statement Since Damar Hamlin's Injury
The Cincinnati Bengals are joining the NFL world in praying for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin this Tuesday afternoon. In a statement released by Bengals owner Mike Brown, the Cincinnati Franchise sent thoughts and prayers to Hamlin and his family while also thanking fans for the compassion and ...
newsnationnow.com
Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week; Hamlin in ICU
(NewsNation) — The NFL has announced the Bills-Bengals game that was interrupted when player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will not resume this week. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was performed on the field before he was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday evening.
Family member of Bills’ Damar Hamlin says ‘he’s still up there fighting’
Hamlin's uncle says his nephew is still sedated so that his body can heal properly
Bills and Bengals fans gathered at the hospital caring for Damar Hamlin and shared a moment of prayer
Damar Hamlin went to the hospital in critical condition after a hit on Monday night. Fans from both teams came together to pray for his health.
Doctors: Damar Hamlin in Writing Asked “Who Won the Game?”
Thursday was a monumental day for the progress in Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bills released a statement on Thursday morning that Hamlin has made remarkable progress and that it appears he is neurologically intact. Hamlin is now awake for the first time since his cardiac arrest and was...
NBC Washington
Damar Hamlin's Uncle, Friend Provide Updates on Bills Safety
More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening. Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but...
Bills' Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest vs. Bengals
(Update: 1/4, 9:54 a.m.): Hamlin reportedly had “positive readings” overnight:. (Update: 1/3, 1:36 p.m.): Bills-Bengals will not resume play this upcoming week:. The Buffalo Bills provided an update regarding the health of defensive back Damar Hamlin in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The team provided this message,...
Look: Pro Football Hall Of Fame Announces Postponement
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has made a change to its schedule of events this week. Because of the situation involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the Hall of Fame will not hold its scheduled announcement of the Modern-Era player finalists for the class of 2023. "Out of respect...
