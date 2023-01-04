Red Devils respond, upend Bulldogs late

Red Springs’ Jaylen Sturdivant, center, is fouled by St. Pauls’ Houston Hunt, to his left, while trying to grab a rebound against Hunt and the Bulldogs’ Kemarion Baldwin, right, during Tuesday’s game at St. Pauls. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

ST. PAULS — Midway through the fourth quarter, after being outplayed by St. Pauls for about the previous 16 minutes, Red Springs boys basketball coach Glenn Patterson Jr. called a timeout, trailing by seven points.

“We didn’t talk about nothing, all I said how bad do you want to win? That’s it,” Patterson said. “Don’t talk — show me on the court, because right now we’re not playing together, we’re not playing the way we normally play, and it’s do or die, we’re in the real deal now.

“We just came out and responded.”

Respond they did, coming from behind to upend the Bulldogs late in a heart-stopping 51-50 win.

“It really just came down to who wanted it more,” said Red Springs guard Kaedon Porter, who led the Red Devils with 13 points. “They came out firing on all cylinders, they came out ready to play. The fourth quarter came and we had to match it.”

Patterson told Porter in the timeout the Red Devils needed the three-year varsity player to put the team on his back. Porter scored nine points the rest of the way as the Red Devils finished the game on a 12-4 run; his individual stretch included a 7-for-7 mark for at the free-throw line in the final 3 1/2 minutes.

“After playing through foul trouble all game, he had three in the first half I believe, and him playing through that and trying to play without fouling out and stay in the game for us, also still trying to battle down low with those giants,” Patterson said. “He still found a way to knock those down and have the mental poise to go and finish the game, that’s big time.”

Trailing 46-39 out of the pivotal timeout, Red Springs (9-3, 1-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) pulled within four when Porter hit a floater as he was fouled, then converted the free throw. He hit four more free throws to pull to a 48-46 deficit at the 1:48 mark.

Jamey Tedder hit a 3 with 38 seconds left to give Red Springs a 49-48 lead, its first of the second half. After St. Pauls’ Kemarion Baldwin hit two free throws with 22 seconds left to retake the lead, Porter hit two more from the charity stripe with 5.4 seconds to go to make it 51-50.

“(I’m) just learning to be calm throughout everything,” Porter said. “The crowd, you’re going to hear their cheers, you’re going to hear their boos, but just being calm through it all.”

St. Pauls (5-7, 1-1 Southeastern) turned the ball over on the ensuing possession; after two missed free throws by Red Springs with 2.6 seconds left, the Bulldogs’ shot attempt from nearly full court rimmed out as time expired.

“The game of basketball, they made some plays down the stretch and we weren’t able to; the ball just didn’t bounce our way,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “I thought our guys battled to the end, but we’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the small things; free throws and turnovers hurt us down the stretch.”

Behind Porter, Tedder scored 10 points and Jaylen Sturdivant and Makhi Arther each had nine for Red Springs. Cameron Revels scored 11 points to lead St. Pauls; Josiah Sanders scored 10 points and Tyson Thompson and Marcus Galbreath each netted nine.

Red Springs led 14-9 after the first quarter and took a 23-14 lead with 3:07 left in the second quarter after a 15-6 run; St. Pauls finished the half with a 10-4 spurt to pull to a 27-24 deficit at intermission.

“I think for us it was just taking care of the ball and playing with some energy and effort. I told the guys, despite how bad we might have played in the first half, they played just as bad too,” Corey Thompson said. “We wanted to make it an ugly game and kind of grind it out; we’ve played games like that before.”

St. Pauls outscored the Red Devils 16-6 in the third quarter to take a 40-33 lead at the end of the period. All nine of Galbreath’s points came in the third, propelling the Bulldogs’ run. The Bulldogs led 42-33, their largest lead, before five straight points by Sturdivant made it 42-39; Tyson Thompson answered with back-to-back baskets to make St. Pauls’ lead 46-39 before the Red Devils’ late run.

“We came and stole one — I’ll admit it,” Patterson said. “We came and stole one tonight. Especially when the momentum switched to their side at crunch time of the game. We got away with it. It’s hard to play in this conference on the road. … We’re just grateful to get out of here because this is a hard place to play.”

Red Springs beat St. Pauls for the second straight meeting after the Bulldogs had won the previous 12; the Red Devils won 71-45 at home in the Robeson County Shootout semifinals on Dec. 16. The teams meet again in conference play on Jan. 27 in Red Springs.

Lady Bulldogs pull away past Red Devils

For one quarter Tuesday, the Red Springs girls basketball team hung neck in neck with St. Pauls.

For the next three quarters, the game looked more like the St. Pauls-Red Springs matchups seen in recent years.

Led by a career-high 30-point performance from junior guard Jashontae Harris, St. Pauls was dominant after the start of the second period, earning a 70-47 win over Red Springs Tuesday.

“I think we started playing defense a little bit better,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “We haven’t played in two weeks so we were a little rusty; I told them at the beginning of the game we were going to be a little rusty, no matter what type of practice you do over Christmas break. You’re going to come out this game, it’s a rival, but we’re going to be rusty and we’re going to have to let it wear off during the game. I told them to get to the basket a little more and try to stay out of foul trouble and we’ll be alright.”

St. Pauls (7-3, 2-0 Southeastern) earned its 40th consecutive conference win, a streak dating back to Feb. 2019; the Bulldogs have won 12 straight games in the series against Red Springs (6-6, 0-1 Southeastern).

The Bulldogs led 19-16 after the first quarter, but outscored the Red Devils 23-8 in the second quarter to take a 42-24 lead at halftime. Harris and Jakieya Thompson each scored seven points in the period for the Bulldogs.

“(The key was) my teammates getting me the ball, open shots,” Harris said. “Get hot first, and feed the hot hand. If anybody on the court is hot, feed that person.”

St. Pauls picked up where it left off after halftime, holding an 18-11 third-quarter advantage to take a 60-35 lead to the fourth. Harris scored 13 points in the third, with three 3-pointers, and Jakieya Thompson had nine.

“Everybody got into a groove, the energy was there,” Harris said. “We built up the energy as the game continued on.”

“I think they just ran out of gas,” Red Springs coach Tenisha McArthur said. “I think with the heat in the gym, they just ran out of gas and they were hot, and they just couldn’t play defense. Our defense wasn’t up to par today like last week.”

Harris added three assists and four steals to her 30-point performance.

“The girl can score, man,” Jaymar Thompson said. “People don’t know about it like they should, but she’s one of the best scorers in the state. She can score at all levels of the game, and it showed tonight.”

Jakieya Thompson had 13 rebounds and eight steals; Aniyah Easterling had eight steals and Julianna Bell had 11 rebounds for St. Pauls.

Rilee Sampson scored 13 points and Monica Washington and Sydney Bell each had 10 for Red Springs.

St. Pauls won 60-28 over Red Springs in the Robeson County Shootout semifinals on Dec. 16. The teams meet again in Red Springs on Jan. 27.