iheart.com
Bill Filed Requiring Remedial Courses For Students Scoring Below Benchmarks
Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, has filed Senate Bill 44 to require high schools across the state to provide remediation courses for students scoring below subject-area benchmarks on tests like the ACT or SAT. “Unfortunately, a large portion of our young people who graduate high school and opt for college end...
Medicare lost millions in savings due to spotty oversight: federal watchdog
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that CMS set Medicare payment amounts incorrectly for seven drug codes. A federal watchdog has found that Medicare lost out on millions of potential savings due to spotty oversight of the average sales price of medications, impacting how much Medicare Part B beneficiaries pay for coverage.…
Michigan unemployment agency to pause collection activities for all pandemic overpayments
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency will suspend collection activities for all claimants who were told they were overpaid jobless benefits in the pandemic. The pause on collection activities — which can include garnishing claimants' wages or seizing tax returns, for example — applies to overpayments related to claims filed starting March 1, 2020, and going forward and comes as part of a court order in a class-action lawsuit against the agency. ...
Investopedia
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Programs: How They Worked
More than 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in March 2020—some 6.6 million of them in the week ending March 28 alone. In April 2020 the unemployment rate soared to 14.7%, "the highest rate and the largest over-the-month increase in the history of the data (available back to January 1948)," according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. "The number of unemployed persons rose by 15.9 million to 23.1 million in April." To put that into perspective, the unemployment rate hit 10% just once during the Great Recession of 2008, the last major financial crisis to grip the U.S. The numbers were the most dire since the Great Depression.
Federal funds will help renovate, expand Edison’s Toth Health Center; enhance student support at Middlesex College
In his first month in office, Edison Mayor Sam Joshi visited Washington D.C. to meet with members of Congress and the U.S. Senate about Edison’s funding needs. “This year, my administration has secured an unprecedented amount of federal, state and county funds towards various Edison projects and I look forward continuing this success,” Joshi said in a post on social media.
Hall Pass: Your Ticket to Understanding School Board Politics, Edition #43
Happy 2023, and welcome back to Hall Pass! We hope you had a restful holiday!. In 2022, 114 school board members faced recall efforts. Extracurricular: education news from around the web. Candidate Connection survey. Reply to this email to share reactions or story ideas!. On the issues: The debate over...
beckersdental.com
55% of dentists plan to retire within 10 years
More than 55 percent of dentists who participated in DentalPost's 2023 Salary Survey are planning to retire within 10 years. DentalPost conducted its survey between July and September 2022 and received participation from nearly 1,500 dental professionals. The survey addresses topics including compensation, job turnover and work environment. Read more about the methodology here.
Private-sector employers add 235,000 jobs in December, payroll company reports
(The Center Square) – Private-sector employers added 235,000 new hires across the United States in December, according to the December ADP National Employment Report produced by the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital. Medium and small firms had robust hiring as big companies experienced declining job creation. “The labor market is strong but fragmented,” said Chief Economist Nela Richardson in a statement, “with hiring varying sharply by industry and establishment size. Business segments that hired aggressively in the first half of 2022 have...
hstoday.us
Many Former DHS Employees Maintain Access to Secure Buildings and Systems
The Office of Inspector General (OIG) says the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) cannot ensure only authorized employees and contractors have access to its controlled systems and facilities. OIG found that DHS did not always terminate personal identity verification (PIV) card access or withdraw security clearances for separated employees and...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force to consider advanced degrees in promoting midlevel officers
Airmen and guardians may now have a better shot at becoming a midlevel officer if graduate school is on their resume. The Department of the Air Force announced Dec. 30 that it will consider advanced degrees when deciding whether airmen and guardians are qualified for promotion to major (O-4) or lieutenant colonel (O-5). The new policy took effect Sunday.
morningbrew.com
When a job application asks for bank references
Digging into money maneuvers that feel sus. Applying for a new job? Make sure to review your résumé, cover letter, and…credit report. 🤨. One-third of companies reportedly check at least some job applicants’ credit reports. And while employers can’t see your credit score, the report will include your payment history, available credit, and any past bankruptcies or liens.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Biden Signs New Law To Speed Or Waive Appraisals For VA Loans
The Improving Access to the VA Home Loan Benefit Act of 2022 was supported by the MBA. The Act requires the VA Secretary to recommend ways to improve appraisal delivery times. It also requires the secretary to consider changes to when desktop appraisals or appraisal waivers can be approved. VA...
Employer-sponsored health insurance is not adequately covering all health services for many: report
A new report in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that many Americans, especially women, have trouble paying for required health care services, even with insurance through work.
