More than 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in March 2020—some 6.6 million of them in the week ending March 28 alone. In April 2020 the unemployment rate soared to 14.7%, "the highest rate and the largest over-the-month increase in the history of the data (available back to January 1948)," according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. "The number of unemployed persons rose by 15.9 million to 23.1 million in April." To put that into perspective, the unemployment rate hit 10% just once during the Great Recession of 2008, the last major financial crisis to grip the U.S. The numbers were the most dire since the Great Depression.

