Las Vegas, NV

musictimes.com

Blink-182 New Album 2023 'The Best One Yet', Tom DeLonge Says

Fans are screaming at the sight of the upcoming Blink-182 new album!. Last December, Tom DeLonge, who recently returned to the band after taking a break for a few years, hinted at the upcoming release of the new Blink-182 album. Although he has hinted only just a few things, DeLonge,...
musictimes.com

Grimes New Album Delay: Music Not Singer’s Number 1 Priority These Days?

It's been almost three years since Grimes released her previous album "Miss Anthropocene" and it appears that new music isn't coming anytime soon as she revealed something about her career these days. Taking to her official Twitter account, the musician said her upcoming record "BOOK 1" is delayed because of...
musictimes.com

Is Rapper Rob49 Dead or Alive? Queries Emerge After French Montana Music Video Shooting Incident

Is rapper Rob49 still alive after the shooting incident that happened during French Montana's music video recording?. Miami Gardens Police confirmed they responded at The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street before 8:00 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call regarding a shooting incident. They revealed that an altercation first occurred in a different location before the shooting happened in a restaurant.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
musictimes.com

Shania Twain New Album: Singer Explains Shocking Cover of 'Queen of Me'

In an emotional interview on Thursday's Today Show, Shania Twain revealed the horrific sexual abuse she endured as a child at the hands of her stepfather. The 57-year-old "You're Still The One" singer, who is currently promoting her album "Queen Of Me," stated for the first time in 2018 that her stepfather Jerry Twain had abused her.

