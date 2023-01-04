Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
musictimes.com
Shakira Staying In Spain: Heartbreaking Reason Why Queen of Latin Music Isn't Moving To Miami YET Revealed
Despite rumors that she was moving to Miami when her romance with Gerard Pique ended, Shakira will remain in Spain for a further five months. Due to the failing health of her 91-year-old father, William Mebarak, the 45-year-old Queen of Latin Music has postponed the major relocation with her two children.
musictimes.com
Madonna Secretly Planning 40th Anniversary Tour: Pop Star to Feature the Biggest Hits of Her Career
Madonna will be celebrating her fourth decade in the music industry this year and she released numerous chart-topping hits like "Material Girl," "Like A Virgin," and many more throughout the years. Aside from being an iconic musician, the singer also broke boundaries and made several statements through art and music.
musictimes.com
Blink-182 New Album 2023 'The Best One Yet', Tom DeLonge Says
Fans are screaming at the sight of the upcoming Blink-182 new album!. Last December, Tom DeLonge, who recently returned to the band after taking a break for a few years, hinted at the upcoming release of the new Blink-182 album. Although he has hinted only just a few things, DeLonge,...
musictimes.com
Grimes New Album Delay: Music Not Singer’s Number 1 Priority These Days?
It's been almost three years since Grimes released her previous album "Miss Anthropocene" and it appears that new music isn't coming anytime soon as she revealed something about her career these days. Taking to her official Twitter account, the musician said her upcoming record "BOOK 1" is delayed because of...
musictimes.com
Sam Smith 'Gloria' Tour 2023: Venue, Details, How To Get Tickets?
Jul. 25 - Miami, FL at FTX Arena. Aug. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Aug. 25 - Portland, OR at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Sep. 14 - Cuidad de Mexico, MX at Palacio de los Deportes. How to Get Sam Smith Tour 2023 Tickets?. According...
musictimes.com
Is Rapper Rob49 Dead or Alive? Queries Emerge After French Montana Music Video Shooting Incident
Is rapper Rob49 still alive after the shooting incident that happened during French Montana's music video recording?. Miami Gardens Police confirmed they responded at The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street before 8:00 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call regarding a shooting incident. They revealed that an altercation first occurred in a different location before the shooting happened in a restaurant.
musictimes.com
Jeremy Renner Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Actor/Musician Recently in a Snowplow Accident!
What a way for Jeremy Renner to celebrate his birthday, today! The actor/musician's 52nd birthday may not be what he wished for it to turn out to be, as he recovers from a snowplow accident. Jeremy Renner in a Serious Snowplow Accident. On New Year's Day, "The Avengers" actor was...
musictimes.com
Modest Mouse Members ALMOST Died Amid Their First Big Tour in 1997; Here’s the Full Story
Modest Mouse has been around since the early 90s and they amassed massive success and fans through the decades. However, there was a life-changing moment in 1997 that almost took the lives of the band members; what happened?. Before diving into the full story, take a look at how the...
musictimes.com
Jessie J Pregnant: Miracle Happened Almost 2 Years After Miscarriage, Health Woes
Jessie J has a very important announcement to share with fans as she took to social media to reveal that she's finally expecting her first baby almost two years after her tragic miscarriage and health woes. Taking to her official Instagram account, the "Thunder" songstress shared an emotional video that...
musictimes.com
BeachLife Festival 2023 Lineup Features Gwen Stefani, Noah Cyrus + Tickets, Venue, and More Details!
Great news for outdoor and music lovers! Two of your favorites are being combined into one event that would feature some of the biggest artists in the music industry over the past few decades; check out below if your favorite musicians made it to the lineup. According to Rolling Stone,...
musictimes.com
Sharon Osbourne Shock: Music Manager Reveals Concerning Details About Health Scare
Sharon Osbourne revealed more shocking details about her recent health scare. Osbourne's son, Jack, confirmed in December that the matriarch suffered a medical emergency in Santa Paula, California. The 70-year-old TV personality finally shared further details about what happened to her. During her appearance on Tuesday's episode of UK's "The...
musictimes.com
Shania Twain New Album: Singer Explains Shocking Cover of 'Queen of Me'
In an emotional interview on Thursday's Today Show, Shania Twain revealed the horrific sexual abuse she endured as a child at the hands of her stepfather. The 57-year-old "You're Still The One" singer, who is currently promoting her album "Queen Of Me," stated for the first time in 2018 that her stepfather Jerry Twain had abused her.
Comments / 0