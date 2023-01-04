Read full article on original website
Grimes New Album Delay: Music Not Singer’s Number 1 Priority These Days?
It's been almost three years since Grimes released her previous album "Miss Anthropocene" and it appears that new music isn't coming anytime soon as she revealed something about her career these days. Taking to her official Twitter account, the musician said her upcoming record "BOOK 1" is delayed because of...
Quavo New Music 2023: Rapper Drops 'Without You' Months after Takeoff's Death
In November 2022, a gunman shot and killed Migos rapper Takeoff, which devastated the hip-hop community, its fans, and his uncle and long-time collaborator, Quavo. Quavo publicly grieved the death of Takeoff, but behind the scenes, he turned his pain into music. Two months after the tragic and sudden death,...
Ellie Goulding Denies Cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan: 'False! But Also Slay!'
Before Ellie Goulding and Ed Sheeran married their respective partners, the two were linked to having a romantic relationship, but things quickly turned sour when Sheeran alleged that Goulding cheated on him. However, Goulding has finally come forward to finally address the rumors once and for all, when a fan...
Kara Jane Spencer Dead: Singer Who Inspired Dolly Parton, Finished Album While Bed-Bound Tragically Died
A critically ill singer who recorded a hit debut album two years ago in response to an online appeal has passed away. Before she died, she was also able to inspire and even meet Dolly Parton. RIP Kara Jane Spencer. Kara Jane Spencer, 32, from Derbyshire, was unable to walk...
Quentin Miller Still Not Paid 'Properly' Despite Doing THIS To Drake
When people hear the name Quentin Miller, "ghostwriter" might be the next thing that comes after, as he was largely associated with the "under-the-table" job with some big musicians like Drake. In the past, speculations have risen, accusing Miller of being Drizzy's ghostwriter. Numerous times, he denied it. But now,...
Blink-182 New Album 2023 'The Best One Yet', Tom DeLonge Says
Fans are screaming at the sight of the upcoming Blink-182 new album!. Last December, Tom DeLonge, who recently returned to the band after taking a break for a few years, hinted at the upcoming release of the new Blink-182 album. Although he has hinted only just a few things, DeLonge,...
Kelly Osbourne Upset After Mom Sharon Announced Birth News? Singer Shares Cryptic Post
Kelly Osbourne shared a cryptic post after giving birth to her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson. Kelly expressed her dismay online after news about welcoming her child with Wilson emerged. She posted a message on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, saying she was not ready to share the special event with the public.
Madonna Secretly Planning 40th Anniversary Tour: Pop Star to Feature the Biggest Hits of Her Career
Madonna will be celebrating her fourth decade in the music industry this year and she released numerous chart-topping hits like "Material Girl," "Like A Virgin," and many more throughout the years. Aside from being an iconic musician, the singer also broke boundaries and made several statements through art and music.
How Phil Collins Saved Robert Plant's Career After Led Zeppelin's Split Revealed
Robert Plant gave all the credit to Phil Collins for how he was able to launch his solo career successfully after Led Zeppelin's split. Led Zeppelin ended its fruitful career in September 1980 following drummer John Bonham's death. At that time, Plant revealed he was "floundered" and lost his track.
Is Rapper Rob49 Dead or Alive? Queries Emerge After French Montana Music Video Shooting Incident
Is rapper Rob49 still alive after the shooting incident that happened during French Montana's music video recording?. Miami Gardens Police confirmed they responded at The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street before 8:00 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call regarding a shooting incident. They revealed that an altercation first occurred in a different location before the shooting happened in a restaurant.
Snubbed Artists on Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Singers of All-Time
Rolling Stone made the arrival of 2023 a little feistier after publishing the now-controversial "200 Greatest Singers of All-Time" list. The list infamously ranked singers based on a specialized "elaborate voting process" developed by the music publication. According to them, the new list was compiled by the magazine's staff - encompassing "100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation."
Quentin Miller’s Ghostwriting Allegations Ruining His Career? Rapper Claims Nas Distanced Himself from Him
It appears that the ghostwriting allegations surrounding Quentin Miller's contribution to Nas' recent album "King's Disease 3" has taken a toll on his personal career as he noted that the legendary rapper has distanced himself from him; what happened?. According to Hot New Hip-Hop, many fans noted that the musician...
Coachella 2023 Lineup Prediction: Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Frank Ocean, and More to Perform?
The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is fast approaching and many fans can't wait to find out who would be performing at one of the biggest music events this year; check out below the predicted headliners that are most likely to play a set. According to Billboard, the world-renowned...
What Was Jannis Noya Makrigiannis' Cause of Death? Choir of Young Believers Founder Dead at 39
Jannis Noya Makrigiannis, the frontman and founder of Choir of Young Believers, died at the age of 39, the band's label confirmed. Choir of Young Believers' handler Ghostly International shared a press release confirming Makrigiannis' death. It revealed that the musician passed away before New Year's eve. "We heard Choir...
Kanye West Found? Rapper Rumored To Appear at Black Star Line Festival
Due to his MIA status, West became one of the latest victims of death hoaxes. His ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, said he has been missing as he could not find him anywhere to serve him with legal documents. But the rapper might come out soon as he is rumored...
Journey 50th Anniversary Tour: Gregg Rolie to Play in Shows Amid Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain Feud
Good news for classic Journey fans! It appears that one of the co-founding members of the group would be performing at the band's 50th-anniversary tour amid Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain's feud; who would it be?. According to Blabbermouth, Schon took to his official Twitter account to share a photo...
'Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Album Release Date: Here's What We Know So Far
January 2023 arrived good for Swifties worldwide as news that Swift's next re-recorded album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," is coming sooner than expected!. According to The Sun, Swift is utilizing the momentum that "Midnights" started last October 2022, as she will be releasing her next album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)."
Shania Twain New Album: Singer Explains Shocking Cover of 'Queen of Me'
In an emotional interview on Thursday's Today Show, Shania Twain revealed the horrific sexual abuse she endured as a child at the hands of her stepfather. The 57-year-old "You're Still The One" singer, who is currently promoting her album "Queen Of Me," stated for the first time in 2018 that her stepfather Jerry Twain had abused her.
