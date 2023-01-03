More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers will soon vote on an offer from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment for the first time since they walked off the job eight months ago. The United Auto Workers union said this week that it decided to put the company’s “upgraded last, best and final offer” to a vote, but the union didn’t offer any details of what is included in it. Workers at the plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, rejected a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises at the start of the strike because of concerns that the proposed raises wouldn’t cover soaring inflation and health insurance costs. The UAW union hasn’t provided many updates on what CNH has offered since the strike began last May. Workers on the picket line in Burlington told WQAD television Monday that they want to go back to work but only if they receive a fair contract. They expect to vote on this new deal Saturday.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO