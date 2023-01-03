Read full article on original website
Related
woodworkingnetwork.com
Creditors owed $99.5M by United Furniture; seek to force shuttered company into bankruptcy
TUPELO., Miss. — Creditors are seeking to recoup nearly $100 million from United Furniture Industries, and one of its largest creditors — banking giant Wells Fargo — is pushing the company into an involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing. In addition to Wells Fargo,the petition also names two...
accesslifthandlers.com
Off-Highway Research launches North American Service
Specialist market research and forecasting company, Off-Highway Research has increased its global coverage, with the launch of a new range of reports on the North American construction equipment market. The first range of reports available to subscribers are monthly Market Reports, offering news, data insights and expert analysis on the...
accesslifthandlers.com
Codiloc makes spider investment
France-based rental company Codiloc has taken delivery of two new spider lifts from Italian manufacturer Easy Lift, adding the R130 and R180 models to its aerial platform fleet. A subsidiary of Dubreuil Group company Codimatra - an established spare parts provider for over 40 years, Codiloc is based to northwest...
accesslifthandlers.com
GGR appoints telehandler manager
GGR Group has appointed Gareth Baxendale as sales manager for the Faresin telehandler range, covering the UK and a dealer network in parts of Europe. The company entered the telehandler market in 2020, with the launch of the 6.26 Full Electric and has gone on to offer its full diesel and electric range, which now includes the Big Range Full Electric series comprising of the 14.42, 17.40 and 17.45 models.
accesslifthandlers.com
Cross-Country sells pump rental division
Cross Country Infrastructure Services (CCIS) has sold its Pump & Integrity Rentals division to pump sales and rental business Griffin Dewatering. Texas-based Pump & Integrity, which was founded in 1978 and provides high-pressure pumps and equipment for water transfer, bypass and pipeline projects, serves customers in the industrial, energy and construction sectors.
Train operating companies offer two-year pay deal to drivers’ union
Train operating companies have offered the drivers’ union a two-year pay deal in a bid to resolve the bitter dispute which has led to a series of strikes.The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said it was offering a “landmark outline proposal” that would deliver more reliable services for passengers, in exchange for a pay increase of 4 per cent for 2022 and 4 per cent for this year.It also includes a commitment to no compulsory redundancies until at least 31 March 2024.A statement said: “The offer is contingent on common sense, vital and long overdue changes to working arrangements across the...
ZDNet
John Deere rolls out new battery-powered farming and construction equipment
For the first day of CES, John Deere, a leader in the farming and heavy machinery industries, announced two new technologies and detailed innovations it released earlier in 2022. John Deere CEO John May delivered a keynote speech touching on a series of real-world situations John Deere's technology hopes to...
BBC
Cheltenham Council to invest £151k in energy monitoring system
A council is to monitor energy use of some of its historic buildings to help tackle climate change. Cheltenham Borough Council is investing £151k in new systems they hope will also help reduce bills. Several buildings, such as the Pittville Pump Rooms, will come under the scheme that aims...
BBC
Contractors appointed to complete Nottinghamshire A52 works
Contractors have been appointed to deliver the final part of a major project on the A52 in Nottinghamshire. National Highways said Griffiths Farrans Joint Venture (GFJV) had been chosen for the final part of the work. It will be designing and constructing the remaining two junctions at Nottingham Knight and...
BBC
Workington: Nuclear workforce will "quadruple", firm says
Hundreds of "high end" jobs building a new type of nuclear reactor are expected for west Cumbria, an engineering company has said. TSP Engineering says it will build small modular reactors, also known as SMRs, from its manufacturing facility in Workington. Chief executive John Coughlan said the workforce will expand...
freightwaves.com
Rail Roundup: Union Pacific ordered to fix service to Foster Farms
STB orders UP to resolve service issues at Foster Farms. The Surface Transportation Board wants Union Pacific to address the service issues raised by UP customer Foster Poultry Farms in California. Foster Farms had filed a petition for emergency service before the board on Thursday, noting continued service deterioration, according...
UAW workers to vote on CNH offer 8 months after strike began
More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers will soon vote on an offer from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment for the first time since they walked off the job eight months ago. The United Auto Workers union said this week that it decided to put the company’s “upgraded last, best and final offer” to a vote, but the union didn’t offer any details of what is included in it. Workers at the plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, rejected a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises at the start of the strike because of concerns that the proposed raises wouldn’t cover soaring inflation and health insurance costs. The UAW union hasn’t provided many updates on what CNH has offered since the strike began last May. Workers on the picket line in Burlington told WQAD television Monday that they want to go back to work but only if they receive a fair contract. They expect to vote on this new deal Saturday.
Comments / 0