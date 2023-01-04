ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 2023 NBA Draft prospect Scoot Henderson amazed with this outrageous posterizing

By Cory Woodroof
 1 day ago
Whenever NBA G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson starts his professional career, he can point to this absurd poster as one of the reasons of why he got there.

During Tuesday’s Ignite tilt with the Birmingham Squadron, Henderson drove the ball inside the paint and demolished the rim with one of the prettiest dunks you’ll see anytime soon. He also happened to put someone on the Squadron roster on one thunderous poster.

Only 18-years-old, Henderson is one of basketball’s brightest stars of the future. Highlights like this reaffirm why he’ll certainly contend to be a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

While most of us were just tickled to buy a lottery ticket when we were 18, Henderson is lighting the basketball world on fire at the same age.

This won’t be the last of Henderson’s stellar basketball plays. We just can’t wait for when they happen on the big stage.

