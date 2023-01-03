Read full article on original website
Mabel Zadel Porter
Mabel Zadel Porter (nee Cozart), of Norris City, Illinois, passed away on January 2, 2023, at the age of 94, after a difficult battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Mabel was born December 22, 1928, the youngest daughter of Ernest and Letha Cozart of Harrisburg, Illinois. She was united in marriage to Samuel E. Porter of Norris City, Illinois, on July 11, 1952, in El Paso, Texas. They returned to Norris City to raise their family and work on the family farm.
Ryan Adam Roser
Ryan Adam Roser, 44, of Carmi passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He was born in Evansville, IN on March 15, 1978 the son of Charles Russell and Linda Darlene (Mundy) Barnes. Ryan was a 1996 graduate of Charlotte High School in Port Charlotte, FL. He was employed as an electrician and programmer. Ryan had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and camping along with fast cars. He was a great cook and had hopes of opening his own food truck. Ryan was a devoted fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was also a member of the Carmi Elks.
Yes, Eastland Mall is Closing After 54 Years – But Don’t Worry, It’s Not in Indiana
I noticed that 'Eastland Mall Closing' was trending this week, and I kind of freaked out. After doing some research, I discovered that there is more than one Eastland Mall. When we hear about a once popular and busy mall closing, it is usually because most of the businesses have closed. While a lot of the retail spaces appear to be vacant, Eastland Mall in Columbus, Ohio was forced to close because of ongoing health and safety violations.
Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
Local Sports Recap – January 6, 2023
Last night the Carmi-White County girls basketball team fell at home to Edwards County by a final score of 59-46. Mara Serfini led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points. Caroline Simmons scored 10, Lily Pollard scored 9, Shemaine Lovell scored 7 and Johanna Smith scored 4. The Lady Dogs fall to 6-12 on the season and 0-5 in the Black Diamond Conference. They will travel to Hardin County on Tuesday.
Daviess County Arrest Report
John Mills, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Domestic Battery and Strangulation. No bond was set. Beau Russell, 30, of Alfordsville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. No bond was set. Junior Altine, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of Invasion of Privacy. No...
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
Carmi Police Department Report 1/5/2023
A Maunie man is behind bars after being charged with Domestic Battery. Brenton Jones of Washington Street had a complaint signed against him on Sunday after the victim reportedly had extensive injuries to her head and body. Jones was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery, no bond has been set at this time.
Update: EPD gives more information on barricaded person at Oakdale Apartments
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man was detained following a heavy police presence at an Evansville apartment complex on Thursday evening. This happened near the area of Cross Street and South Garvin Avenue at Oakdale Apartments. On Friday, officials with the Evansville Police Department confirmed that the suspect was taken...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man was killed early Sunday morning behind an Evansville movie theater. Police already have a suspect in custody but that arrest hasn’t made things easier for the family of the man who was killed. [Name released of man killed near Evansville movie...
Two Arrested Overnight For Burglary and Theft in Washington
Two people were lodged in the Daviess County Security Center last night on fraud charges for burglary and theft after an investigation. 25-year-old Cheyanne Carr was charged with theft and burglary and booked on a $100,000 bond. Scott Hampton, 18, was detained in the security center on a theft charge with a bond set at $1,000.
Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado Recognized for Exceptional Quality and Care
The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) recently recognized Ferrell Hospital, Eldorado, for its ongoing commitment to exceptional quality of care, during a ceremony held November 10th at the I-Hotel and Conference Center, Champaign, IL. As part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program...
VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are asking for the public’s help following a theft in Owensboro. Officials released photos of the people involved on the Owensboro Police Department Facebook page. For those who have any information about the persons of interest, please contact OPD detectives at 270-687-8880, or leave...
Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
EFD gives latest on massive Evansville warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire crews are still on scene of a large warehouse fire in the area of Garvin and Tennessee Street that started around 10:30 Saturday morning. EFD Division Fire Chief Mike Larson spoke with our crews to give us the latest on the blaze. He estimates 260,000 square feet of the building […]
Owensboro doctor reaches settlement in false claims case
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say Kishor Vora, M.D., of Owensboro, has entered into a settlement with the United States Department of Justice to resolve allegations that he referred patients for genetic testing in exchange for kickbacks. Michael A. Bennett, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky says Dr....
Emergency Crews Battling Massive Fire at Mexican Restaurant in Owensboro KY
The Owensboro Fire Department's Battalion Chief, Steve Leonard confirmed that there is a large fire at El Tucan Mexican Restaurant on Tamarack Rd in Owensboro. Multiple emergency crews are working the scene. We will bring you more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area. Owensboro Headlines from 20...
Biggerstaff Arrested on Multiple Warrants for Child Grooming
In September 2022, the Benton Police Department received information from a juvenile claiming to be the target of some form of sexual exploitation. Officers handling the complaint in Benton contacted Detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and a coordinated investigation begun. The investigation resulted in a search warrant at the residence of the suspect, 28-year-old Garrett S. Biggerstaff of McLeansboro, IL. Evidence was collected and examined by the Sheriff’s Office member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. From this work, a second juvenile victim was identified.
