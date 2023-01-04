Read full article on original website
Sites Reservoir Receives More Funding as California Experiences Substantial Rainstorms
The Sites Reservoir project has received additional funding support from the Bureau of Reclamation. Last week, the project received $80 million through the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act (WIIN Act). The announcement comes after an additional award of $30 million was provided to the project through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
California Chill Report: Impacts of Straggled Bloom from Low Chill
A lack of chill accumulation can be challenging for growers later in the season, beginning with a straggled bloom. UC Cooperative Extension Orchard Systems Advisor for Yolo, Solano, and Sacramento counties, Kat Jarvis-Shean said trees waking up at different times can create a host of issues for growers. For pistachios, male and female trees can come out of dormancy at different times, affecting the potential for pollination. Similar issues can present themselves in walnut trees. Jarvis-Shean noted another common problem for walnut growers when low chill creates an uneven bloom.
