A lack of chill accumulation can be challenging for growers later in the season, beginning with a straggled bloom. UC Cooperative Extension Orchard Systems Advisor for Yolo, Solano, and Sacramento counties, Kat Jarvis-Shean said trees waking up at different times can create a host of issues for growers. For pistachios, male and female trees can come out of dormancy at different times, affecting the potential for pollination. Similar issues can present themselves in walnut trees. Jarvis-Shean noted another common problem for walnut growers when low chill creates an uneven bloom.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO