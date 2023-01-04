Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Source: Tulane promoting tight ends coach Slade Nagle to offensive coordinator
Although no official announcement is imminent, sources close to the situation confirmed a Friday afternoon report that Tulane has promoted tight ends coach Slade Nagle to offensive coordinator. Pete Thamel of ESPN.com broke the news first. Nagle, the only offensive assistant who has been with coach Willie Fritz since his...
NOLA.com
Pelicans fans return to vandalized cars following Wednesday's game: 'It makes me not want to live here'
Drew Bruzdzinski left the Smoothie King Center in high spirits Wednesday night, after watching the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Houston Rockets. But his mood quickly changed when he got back to his car and discovered the driver's side window of his GMC Denali had been smashed to smithereens. He...
NOLA.com
New Orleans rapper was at Miami event before shooting injures 10, sources say
MIAMI — As many as 10 people were shot outside a popular soul food restaurant Thursday night in Miami Gardens when an argument between two groups of people escalated to gunfire, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured at The Licking Miami Gardens, nor what...
NOLA.com
Covington seminar on using native plants to create true Louisiana landscapes
LSU Ag specialist Dan Gill says the best reason to use native plants is that they give the local landscape a sense of place, making gardens in the Gulf Coast South look distinctively different from gardens in other parts of the country. And if that's not enough, native plantings also play an important role in providing food for native wildlife and restoring habitat; native birds and insects have coexisted with native plants for hundreds of years and are especially adapted to feeding on their foliage, nectar and fruit.
NOLA.com
New Orleans-based IMTT sells its Gretna terminal to this Texas company
International-Matex Tank Terminals, a New Orleans-based bulk liquid storage company, has sold its Gretna terminal to BWC Terminals LLC of Houston. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. IMTT had owned the terminal for 32 years. It has roughly 2.3 million barrels of storage capacity along with access to truck,...
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
NOLA.com
Man arrested in Houston in connection with fatal shooting of comedian 'Boogie B'
Authorities arrested a man in Houston on Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell in downtown New Orleans last month. Jabril Cowart, 20, was taken into custody by officers with the New Orleans Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals' office, the NOPD said Thursday evening.
NOLA.com
Fantasy skate drama 'Roller Soul' opens at Cafe Istanbul on Jan. 12
Carolyn Hamilton didn’t have any acting or synchronized swimming experience when she joined New Orleans’ water ballet troupe Aqua Mob. But she swam in its first show, “Two Legs Bad,” an adaptation of George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” set in a water park. And she played the lead in its second production, an adaptation of “The Last Unicorn.”
NOLA.com
Lawsuit filed in New Orleans over Southwest Airlines' recent holiday meltdown
A Marrero man who had a trip to Portland, Oregon, canceled during Southwest Airlines’ recent holiday meltdown has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking class-action status against the air carrier. The lawsuit, filed last week in U.S. Eastern District Court in New Orleans, seeks refunds with interest, any...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Schools Superintendent Avis Williams took a listening tour. What did she learn?
As she made her way across the city on a listening tour during her first few months at the helm of the New Orleans public school system, Superintendent Avis Williams noted some common themes. Parents, teachers and students worry about having equal access to the best schools and educational resources,...
NOLA.com
Exhibit honors Big Chief Darryl Montana’s 50 years of Black Indian masking
New Orleans’ Black masking Indians, also known as Mardi Gras Indians, practice one of the most amazing American art forms. What other custom combines elaborate traditional garment-making with intensely complicated decorative craftwork, stylized street performance, unique music and deep historical context?. Darryl Montana, Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas...
NOLA.com
Man dies in shooting near edge of St. Roch, New Orleans police say
A man died from a gunshot early Saturday near the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. New Orleans police responded to a shooting report around 1:33 a.m. on the 1600 block of Marigny Street. Officers reported that they discovered an adult man who had sustained a single gunshot wound upon arrival and died where he was found.
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
NOLA.com
After epic week of bloodshed in New Orleans, direction of NOPD questioned
A mass shooting in Central City Thursday night that left two people dead and injured three others capped off the bloodiest week in over a year in New Orleans, signaling no relief in the New Year from a 3-year surge in violence that has haunted Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration.
NOLA.com
Man shot in the leg during robbery attempt in Central City, NOPD says
A man was shot in the leg during an attempted armed robbery early Thursday in Central City, New Orleans police said. Police were called at 4:38 a.m. to the intersection of Louisiana and South Claiborne avenues (map), where they found the injured man. An unidentified man fired shots at him...
NOLA.com
2 killed, 3 injured in Central City mass shooting, New Orleans police say
Two people were killed and three were injured in a mass shooting in Central City Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way at 8:12 p.m. and found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.
NOLA.com
Anthony Mackie stars in TV version of video game 'Twisted Metal,' shot in New Orleans
Gamers unite! The wildly popular vehicular combat video game franchise from PlayStation called “Twisted Metal," published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is now becoming an action comedy television series, set to air on Peacock. The live-action show, shot entirely in New Orleans last summer, stars New Orleans native Anthony Mackie,...
NOLA.com
All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette
Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
NOLA.com
At least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates in 2022: 5 things to know
At least 30 people were shot on interstates and highways in New Orleans in 2022, according to information from police. Seven of the shootings were fatal. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of all the shootings in the city, but over the past several years, they've become increasingly common. Another interstate shooting has already been reported this year near downtown.
NOLA.com
For $3.1M, get a posh townhome on the St. Charles parade route
A true townhome, 740 St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans is a work of art on the inside. Soaring ceilings, curved walls, majestic stairs and even see-through floors create the feeling of living in a masterpiece. Indeed, the home was renovated in 2008 by noted Tulane University architecture professor Errol...
Comments / 0