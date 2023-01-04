ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

NOLA.com

Covington seminar on using native plants to create true Louisiana landscapes

LSU Ag specialist Dan Gill says the best reason to use native plants is that they give the local landscape a sense of place, making gardens in the Gulf Coast South look distinctively different from gardens in other parts of the country. And if that's not enough, native plantings also play an important role in providing food for native wildlife and restoring habitat; native birds and insects have coexisted with native plants for hundreds of years and are especially adapted to feeding on their foliage, nectar and fruit.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans-based IMTT sells its Gretna terminal to this Texas company

International-Matex Tank Terminals, a New Orleans-based bulk liquid storage company, has sold its Gretna terminal to BWC Terminals LLC of Houston. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. IMTT had owned the terminal for 32 years. It has roughly 2.3 million barrels of storage capacity along with access to truck,...
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Fantasy skate drama 'Roller Soul' opens at Cafe Istanbul on Jan. 12

Carolyn Hamilton didn’t have any acting or synchronized swimming experience when she joined New Orleans’ water ballet troupe Aqua Mob. But she swam in its first show, “Two Legs Bad,” an adaptation of George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” set in a water park. And she played the lead in its second production, an adaptation of “The Last Unicorn.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
NOLA.com

Exhibit honors Big Chief Darryl Montana’s 50 years of Black Indian masking

New Orleans’ Black masking Indians, also known as Mardi Gras Indians, practice one of the most amazing American art forms. What other custom combines elaborate traditional garment-making with intensely complicated decorative craftwork, stylized street performance, unique music and deep historical context?. Darryl Montana, Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man dies in shooting near edge of St. Roch, New Orleans police say

A man died from a gunshot early Saturday near the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. New Orleans police responded to a shooting report around 1:33 a.m. on the 1600 block of Marigny Street. Officers reported that they discovered an adult man who had sustained a single gunshot wound upon arrival and died where he was found.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left

Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
DERIDDER, LA
NOLA.com

All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette

Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

At least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates in 2022: 5 things to know

At least 30 people were shot on interstates and highways in New Orleans in 2022, according to information from police. Seven of the shootings were fatal. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of all the shootings in the city, but over the past several years, they've become increasingly common. Another interstate shooting has already been reported this year near downtown.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

For $3.1M, get a posh townhome on the St. Charles parade route

A true townhome, 740 St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans is a work of art on the inside. Soaring ceilings, curved walls, majestic stairs and even see-through floors create the feeling of living in a masterpiece. Indeed, the home was renovated in 2008 by noted Tulane University architecture professor Errol...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

