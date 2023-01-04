ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Dillon Gabriel announces return for 2023 season

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced he's returning for the 2023 season on Thursday. The first-year transfer from UCF was noncommittal about his future when asked leading up to the Sooners' Cheez-It Bowl matchup vs. Florida State. He said he would wait to announce his intentions on his own. In his...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

'Gotta find an inch': OU basketball falls to Iowa State in final moments, days after doing same against No. 6 Texas

Al Pacino’s inch-by-inch speech in the movie “Any Given Sunday” rang true for Porter Moser and Oklahoma on Wednesday night. For the second game in a row, the Sooners had a chance to close out another top-25, conference foe in the final moments of the game, but failed. Miscues and missed opportunities in the final seconds have kept OU short, by just “inches,” Moser says.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football at Under Armour All-American Game: Highlights from future Sooners

Eight OU football signees were selected to the Under Armour All-American Game, which was played on Tuesday night in Orlando. Five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, five-star safety Peyton Bowen and five-star edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore highlighted Team Speed, which was captained by Arnold. Four-stars wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, offensive tackle Cayden...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Ward 6 Norman City council member won't seek reelection after nearly 3 years in office

Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman announced Monday that she would not be seeking reelection next year to pursue new interests and career avenues. Foreman is currently working on her doctorate in administration and leadership from Southern Nazarene University which she is on track to complete this year. Foreman said she wants to avoid the possibility of running for another term and then later stepping down because of career offers.
NORMAN, OK

