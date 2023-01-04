Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman announced Monday that she would not be seeking reelection next year to pursue new interests and career avenues. Foreman is currently working on her doctorate in administration and leadership from Southern Nazarene University which she is on track to complete this year. Foreman said she wants to avoid the possibility of running for another term and then later stepping down because of career offers.

