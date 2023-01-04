Read full article on original website
I paid $300 for 2 nights in an Airstream trailer. It was my first time sleeping in one, and I'll never do it again in a city.
Insider's reporter booked a luxury Airstream trailer on Airbnb in Austria that had a bathtub and a comfy bed, but was noisy and lacked storage hacks.
Crossing the Everglades on the Florida Trail
No matter what preconceived ocean you have about the Florida Trail and especially the Everglades, I am here to tell you that the Everglades are an awesome experience. I traversed it northbound in late December of 2022. The Everglades are Probably not What You Think They Are. Unless you have...
A couple spent 6 years transforming an ancient church on a Scottish island into a 10-bedroom vacation rental. Take a look inside the $651,000 getaway.
The couple's goal was to create functional apartments that preserved the church's original features, like vaulted ceilings and stained glass windows.
15 Best Islands in the US
U.S. residents needn’t necessarily leave the country for bluer-than-blue waters and powdery sands. The country's 50 states and five territories have something for every kind of island lover, whether you wish for untrammeled beaches, sunlit forests, vibrant reefs, or waters where whales reside all year long. From Maine’s majestic mountains to the visually sumptuous beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands, here are 15 of the best islands in the U.S. where you can leave your worries—and your passport—behind.
Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida Keys closes after hundreds of migrants arrive
KEY WEST, Fla. — Dry Tortugas National Park announced it would close on Monday after multiple migrant landings throughout the region over the past couple days shut down operations at the park. A statement released by the park says it will "temporarily close to public access while law enforcement...
Leaving My Archaeology Job to Hike the Appalachian Trail
Hello! My name is Alejandra May (she/her). This year I will be attempting a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail. The plan is to head out from my current abode in Indiana to start the Approach Trail at Amicalola Falls State Park around mid-March. As my start date comes closer, I have to find ways to contain my excitement but also my nervousness. I’ll be taking a pause from my job starting at the beginning of March, but until then, two months feels like an eternity.
Minimalist Shoes on the Appalachian Trail?
Hello Friends! I wish you a peaceful and inspiring 2023. Regardless of our individual plans for the coming year we are each on an amazing journey and none of us knows our future. I am grateful to be part of this supportive community and your feedback has been very helpful!
Would you stay at this resort suspended off a mountain?
This pitch is the peak of extreme richness. A new travel concept is banking on vacationers being down for both adrenaline and luxury. In the United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah mountains, visitors may soon be able to buy the experience of enjoying luxe accommodations from a tent — not pitched on the ground, but hanging hundreds of feet in the air. Currently called Floating Retreat, the in-the-works short-term rental is the brainchild of Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect, according to SWNS. The idea came after the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority tasked the firm with looking “into a new typology of hospitality.” In response, Ardh...
Fears, Bears and Gear
For the past year or so, Brandee has asked me every few days if I am starting to get nervous. My answer has always been no. Until just a few days ago. This new quickening heart rate is now showing up every time I think of our thru-hike. And now that we are less than 40 days out, I am always thinking of our thru-hike.
Overnight trip….overly optimistic
So after a couple of changes to my equipment, I felt ready to do an overnight trip and talked my son (Joe, 28) into going with me. Joe has a lot of camping experience. I now had my sleep system, my cooking system, clothing choices and was ready to try them out overnight.
BC Parks Opens Online Camping Reservations
The cold winter season will not stop British Columbians (Canada) from preparing for the camping season at its provincial parks. According to a BC Parks Facebook post, reservations are now open for spring camping in some provincial parks. Beginning yesterday, January 3, campers can book four months from their arrival...
Kora Yardang Jersey Review
The Kora Yardang Jersey is a quarter-zip baselayer top. Unlike many popular baselayers on the market, it is a mix of merino and yak wool. If you are like me and think, “yak wool, that’s rad!” you may have just found the perfect shirt. Kora Yardang Jersey...
Total Cost of my 2022 PCT Hike Broken Down
I’m a stats gal, so from the purchase of my first piece of gear I knew I wanted to track all my funds that would go into my 2022 PCT journey, down to the last can of coke. All costs are in USD. Cost Influences From My Style Of...
I Hate South West Airlines!
I was primed to hike and kayak Florida during the New Year and see some family. Made reservations in OCTOBER for airlines, hotel, dogs, Uber. Everything carefully printed; placed in a file. Then, SouthWest Airlines cancelled. Everything trashed. Their system “melted down” unable to keep up. Me and...
Top Tents and Shelters on the Appalachian Trail: 2022 Thru-Hiker Survey
Each year here at The Trek, we survey long-distance hikers on the Appalachian Trail (AT) about the shelter systems they use. In this post we’ll cover the trends from the AT Class of 2022. We’ll cover types of shelters used, satisfaction, size, and last but not least, the top brands and models.
This Apartment in Northern India Channels Faraway Beachside Living
Quaint curios, rustic finishes, and surprises around every corner transform a Gurugram apartment into a vision of beachside living in breezy Goa, the faraway Indian state that stretches along the Arabian sea. Architects Navya Aggarwal and Simran Gawri designed the living room, dining nook, and main bedroom of this two-bedroom apartment on a tight 60-day deadline by minimizing structural interventions. They instead paid attention to the smallest of details: curtain ties and cushion covers have been given as much weight as the hard furnishings, and the result is a home that is sprinkled with surprises at every turn.
Where to go in January: Best last minute holiday ideas
It’s not too late to plan a holiday for the first month of the New Year - but where you go depends on your mood as “Blue Monday” approaches. That could mean a much needed dose of winter sun, a week of fun in the snow-covered Alps, or a relaxing break in the British countryside. Here are some of the best last-minute choices for those craving an escape in this dark and chilly winter’s month.Cape VerdeLong stretches of soft sandy beach greet you when you arrive in Boa Vista, the easternmost of Cape Verde’s islands off the west coast of...
On the Trail Again – Magic on the AZT 2023
I have never seen a cactus in real life. As an East Coast native, I am used to lush forests, clear streams, and rhododendron thickets. All my life I have lived in North Carolina and Tennessee, “the west” seemed like a far-off dream or a foreign land. Upon my entry into the thru hiking community, I began to learn about long distance trails. After my christening on the Appalachian Trail in 2021, I discovered a world of trails – far more than I could seemingly ever hike in a lifetime. One of the trails that stuck out to me was a trail that was slowly gaining popularity, the Arizona Trail (AZT).
Massive Crocodile Caught Sunbathing and Flashing Its Teeth On a Popular Tourist Beach
Massive Crocodile Caught Sunbathing and Flashing Its Teeth On a Popular Tourist Beach. Crocodiles are universally known as the largest reptiles on the planet, so most people know to stay far away from them. Generally, that looks like avoiding lakes and bodies of water in southern Florida (for anyone that lives in the US, at least), but did you know that it isn’t just freshwater that you have to be wary of? As one video shows us, the beaches of Mexico have some extremely dangerous reptiles lurking!
Jungle Bamboo - Chabil Mar Resort Belize
Commonly referred to the Monkey River Tour from Chabil Mar Villas in Placencia, Belize, this tour includes multiple wildlife sitings in their natural habitats. Here is a view of the jungle bamboo on the banks of the Monkey River in southern Belize.
