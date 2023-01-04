Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Seeks Financial Support to Resume as Lifestyle Enjoyed with Mistress
Wendy Williams has recently stopped providing alimony payments to her ex-husband over the past year as she has suffered from numerous health conditions as well as lost financial control over her money. However, this didn't stop her philandering ex Kevin Hunter Sr. from expecting her to support his lifestyle after Williams was no longer able to earn a living.
Ari Fletcher Reacts To G Herbo’s Cheating Confession On “Caresha Please”
Yung Miami asked the father of three about his romantic past on her podcast late last year. At the same time, they also discussed her situationship with Diddy. For her final episode of 2022, Yung Miami invited G Herbo to join her on her REVOLT TV podcast, Caresha Please. Throughout their interview, the pair got to discussing plenty of tea, from the City Girls’ situation with Sean Combs to the 27-year-old’s bedroom preferences.
Tory Lanez’s New Attorney Says He Didn’t Represent Suge Knight During Hit-And-Run Case
David Kenner did not represent Suge Knight in his most recent case, where he pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run in Compton. Tory Lanez’s new attorney set the record straight due to presumptions that he represented Suge Knight in the case that sent him to prison. Late last week, Law...
Tory Lanez Ex-Lawyer Explains Exit: “I Don’t Do Appeals”
George Mgdesyan says if he can, he’ll be in the courtroom for Tory’s sentencing in a few weeks. His trial may be over, but the second phase of the case against Tory Lanez is just heating up. During the holiday season, Lanez was found guilty on three counts related to the July 2020 of Megan Thee Stallion. He denied culpability in the case; however, Megan testified that she watched as her former friend shot at her during an angry outburst.
Big Scarr’s Father Defends Gucci Mane & Atlantic Records Amid Family Drama
Big Scarr’s father defends Gucci Mane and Atlantic Records, confirming that they paid $20K for funeral expenses. Big Scarr’s father condoned recent comments made by the rapper’s family and friends. In the past two days, a dispute between Big Scarr’s label and his family spilled out into...
Gunna Makes First Post Since Jail Release, Shouts Out Young Thug
The Georgia rapper spent seven months behind bars last year before entering an Alford plea. Following his release from Georgia’s Fulton County Jail last month, Gunna has taken to his social media to break his silence. Sharing a photo of himself sitting on a couch, the “pushin P” rapper...
YSL Case: Juror Reportedly Skipped Court For Dominican Republic Trip
The potential juror showed up for the first hearing but was mysteriously missing from the second. As if this case couldn’t take another twist, a juror in the YSL trial involving Young Thug has come under fire. Jury selection has been an arduous process, as a reported 600 potential jurors have been questioned. Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Jozsef Papp has kept the public updated on the selection, and on Twitter, he shared an eyebrow-raising update about Juror #64.
Tory Lanez Hires New Legal Team Ahead Of Sentencing
Facing over 20 years in prison, Tory Lanez also had his sentencing rescheduled for February. Following Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict last month, the singer has apparently decided to bring on a new legal team. After hiring David Kenner, who previously represented Suge Knight, Lanez is also now working with Matthew Barhoma.
Kai Cenat Breaks Silence After TikTok Star Accuses His Friend Of Raping Her
Kai Cenat speaks out for the first time after a woman accused his friend of raping her at a NYE party. Kai Cenat spoke out during a recent stream after a TikTok star’s allegations of sexual assault at his New Year’s Eve party. Jovi Pena shared a statement...
Ye’s Ex-Business Manager Is Seeking More Time To Find Him
Thomas St. John is looking to sue the rapper for $4.5 million in damages. Ye was certainly successful in having one of the most controversial years in 2022. As his name was all over headlines for all of the wrong reasons, he consistently kept digging himself deeper into trouble. Just...
Bhad Bhabie Thinks People Who Subscribed To OF On Her 18th BDay Should Be Jailed
She launched her OnlyFans on her 18th birthday and has made millions from the content. An interview from last month is making the rounds today (January 10) after Sundae Conversation with Danielle Bregoli reshared highlights on TikTok. The outrageous interviews often steal attention, much like the chit-chat with controversial social media personality Bregoli or Bhad Bhabie. The 19-year-old first gained fame as a troubled child with an attitude on Dr. Phil, but these days, she’s making millions with OnlyFans content.
Soulja Boy Defends Megan Thee Stallion & Calls Out Tory Lanez
Soulja Boy has come to the defense of Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram. Soulja Boy has come to the defense of Megan Thee Stallion, while calling out the hip-hop community as a whole for not doing the same. Soulja made the comments during an Instagram Live post, in which he also labeled Tory Lanez a “bitch.”
Randall Emmett Denies Being Under Investigation For Pedophilia
Randall Emmett says that the claims he’s being investigated for pedophilia are “lies.”. Randall Emmett says his ex-wife Ambyr Childers’ claim that the FBI is investigating him for pedophilia is a lie. Emmett addressed the allegations in a post on Instagram shared over the weekend. “At this...
