Why O’Reilly, Tarasenko, and Krug Injuries Could Affect Bruins

Could the recent injury news from the St. Louis Blues could have a direct effect on the Boston Bruins and the NHL trade market?. In the shadow of the Winter Classic dominating the NHL news cycle this past Sunday and Monday, the St. Louis Blues pulled a perfect news dump on Monday morning. The team announced that center Ryan O’Reilly would be out a minimum of six weeks with a broken foot, and that Vladimir Tarasenko would miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.
3 AHL Bruins Who Deserve a Shot to Replace Greer & Smith

There have not been too many lineup decisions that first-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has had to face in 2022-23. Why should he as his team has been one of the best since the puck dropped on the season on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals? They are getting production from up and down the lineup, the defense, and goaltending.
The Latest Injury Update on Blackhawks Star Patrick Kane

The latest injury update on Hawks star Patrick Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After an off day on Wednesday, the Blackhawks returned to practice on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena and Patrick Kane did not participate. The team called it a maintenance day, which is encouraging news as he recovers from a lower-body injury.
Springfield Thunderbirds host Throwback Night, to wear Falcons jerseys as part of weekend games

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-13-1-4) look to continue their three-game win streak into 2023 as they open their January schedule on home ice on Friday, Jan. 6 against the Bridgeport Islanders (14-12-5-1) at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. The weekend concludes with M&T Bank Throwback Night as the T-Birds host the Utica Comets (14-9-5-1) on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m., donning the white Springfield Falcons jerseys of the mid-1990s.
