Yardbarker
Why O’Reilly, Tarasenko, and Krug Injuries Could Affect Bruins
Could the recent injury news from the St. Louis Blues could have a direct effect on the Boston Bruins and the NHL trade market?. In the shadow of the Winter Classic dominating the NHL news cycle this past Sunday and Monday, the St. Louis Blues pulled a perfect news dump on Monday morning. The team announced that center Ryan O’Reilly would be out a minimum of six weeks with a broken foot, and that Vladimir Tarasenko would miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.
Yardbarker
3 AHL Bruins Who Deserve a Shot to Replace Greer & Smith
There have not been too many lineup decisions that first-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has had to face in 2022-23. Why should he as his team has been one of the best since the puck dropped on the season on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals? They are getting production from up and down the lineup, the defense, and goaltending.
Jake DeBrusk injury: Bruins place F on injured reserve, likely out 4 weeks
The Bruins are expecting to miss Jake DeBrusk for about a month. General manager Don Sweeney announced Thursday that the team was placing DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) for lower body and hand injuries. Chris Wagner has been recalled from Providence. From the Bruins’ press release:. “The expected...
Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk not traveling with team after fracturing fibula
After scoring two goals to become the hero of the Winter Classic, Jake DeBrusk may miss some serious time. The Boston Bruins forward was seen in a walking boot after the game, and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff is reporting that DeBrusk has a fractured fibula. Head coach Jim Montgomery...
chatsports.com
The Latest Injury Update on Blackhawks Star Patrick Kane
The latest injury update on Hawks star Patrick Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After an off day on Wednesday, the Blackhawks returned to practice on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena and Patrick Kane did not participate. The team called it a maintenance day, which is encouraging news as he recovers from a lower-body injury.
Springfield Thunderbirds host Throwback Night, to wear Falcons jerseys as part of weekend games
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-13-1-4) look to continue their three-game win streak into 2023 as they open their January schedule on home ice on Friday, Jan. 6 against the Bridgeport Islanders (14-12-5-1) at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. The weekend concludes with M&T Bank Throwback Night as the T-Birds host the Utica Comets (14-9-5-1) on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m., donning the white Springfield Falcons jerseys of the mid-1990s.
NHL Odds: Avalanche vs. Canucks prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
Two Western Conference squads who are quite familiar with one another go head-to-head on the ice as the Colorado Avalanche take on the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. It is about that time to take a look at our NHL odds series where our Avalanche-Canucks prediction and pick will be made.
