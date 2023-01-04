Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Subtle But Powerful Reasons Why You Will Be Crazy Not to Consider Relocating to NashvilleSuccex.ONashville, TN
Community Achieves Program Distributes $1.9 Million to Metro SchoolsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Issue Activists Planning January 10th Rally at State CapitolAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashvilleTed RiversNashville, TN
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
chatsports.com
New York Giants News, Rumors on Giants Injury Report Ft. Adoree’ Jackson + Eagles Preview | LIVE
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 9:05 PMGiants Now by Chat Sportsu200bHate the Eagles? LIKE this video. 9:33 PMRobert Berginu200bplay them...stay strong NYG...Bleed Blue!!. 9:34 PMPenzeu200bHi. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear are from people who subscribe to this...
chatsports.com
Lions vs. Packers Preview, Prediction, Injury Report, Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson, & D’Andre Swift
The Lions vs. Packers preview is coming at you hereby Lions Talk by Chat Sports. The Lions defeated the Bears in Week 17. Can HC Dan Campbell gets another win on the road for the Lions on Sunday vs. the Packers? Also, Lions injury news with Lions Talk by Chat Sports injury report is set to come out tomorrow.
chatsports.com
MAJOR Seahawks Injury News Ahead Of Seahawks vs. Rams + Prediction | Seahawks Rumors & News
Seahawks rumors and news ahead of the Seahawks vs. Rams NFL Week 18 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, WAS. Chat Sports’ Tyler Jones reacts to the latest Seahawks news ahead of Sunday’s must-win game with his keys to victory for Seattle. Also on the show, Jones looks at the Seahawks injury news on Tyler Lockett, Jordyn Brooks, Abraham Lucas, Ryan Neal, Travis Homer and Phil Haynes. T.
chatsports.com
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
chatsports.com
Seahawks News & Rumors: Tyler Lockett Injury Latest + Seahawks vs. Rams Preview & Playoff Picture
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:49 PMSeahawks Today by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE the video to start the show!!!. 8:49 PMSeahawks Today by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE the video to start the show!!!. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear are from people...
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 4)
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has announced that QB Justin Fields will not play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. Fields had an MRI on a sore hip which revealed a hip strain. While the Bears injury is not considered serious or long-term, sitting him in a meaningless Week 18 game is the smart decision for Chicago. Nathan Peterman will start with Tim Boyle serving as the backup quarterback. Bears Now host Harrison Graham is LIVE with today’s Chicago Bears news & rumors. Bears Now by Chat Sports is sponsored by Rocket Money! Go to http://rocketmoney.
chatsports.com
Chiefs vs. Raiders Wednesday injury report: Good news and bad news as the week continues
For Week 18, Kansas City goes on the road to play Las Vegas on Saturday. Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
chatsports.com
Falcons-Buccaneers injury report: Elijah Wilkinson limited on Thursday
Thursday’s practice came and went as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike the Falcons, the Buccaneers have a game next week, as they have won the terrible NFC South and will host a playoff game. Strangely, it appears the Bucs will not rest their starters against the Falcons, per their head coach Todd Bowles. A bold strategy, considering their seeding is concrete.
chatsports.com
NFL Week 18: AFC West best bets
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday for their final game of the regular season. How should you bet on this game — and the other AFC West matchup?
chatsports.com
Giants Rumors: RESTING Starters vs. Eagles + WHY Giants Can WIN In The Playoffs | NY Giants News
Giants news and rumors are heating up with NFL Week 18 here and the NFL playoffs right around the corner. Today’s New York Giants rumors video is sponsored by Füm, a non-electronic, natural diffusive device designed to transform your negative habits! Get started today - Use PROMO: CHATSPORTS and SAVE 10% when you go to: http://tryfum.com/chatsports. Today’s Giants news focuses on the latest reports that New York could rest the starters against the Philadelphia Eagles in week 18. New York Giants Now by Chat Sports host Marshall Green also takes a look at why the Giants could win in the playoffs!
chatsports.com
On Damar Hamlin, Trauma and Humanity in the NFL
As I sit to write this on Wednesday morning, a report has just come across MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Damar Hamlin has been moved onto his stomach in a Cincinnati hospital bed to promote blood flow out of his lungs. Hamlin is in this position, fighting for his life, ventilator snaked down his throat, because of cardiac arrest sustained while playing of a football game. The injury might have been a tragic fluke – “one in a million” a doctor friend told me – but it doesn’t happen if Hamlin is watching the game from a barstool at Applebee’s.
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears Mock Draft IF They Get The #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft | NEW NFL Mock Draft
On today’s Chicago Bears Mock Draft, Bears Now host Harrison Graham acts as if the Bears would land the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears currently hold the #2 pick in April’s NFL Draft. If the Bears lose to the Vikings on Sunday and the Texans beat the Colts, Chicago would land the top pick in the NFL Draft 2023. If the Bears get the top selection, should GM Ryan Poles keep the pick and draft so.
chatsports.com
Bengals News (1/6): Joe Mixon subtweets the NFL
Cincinnati’s running back is not happy about what the competition committee proposed. The hunt for a solution continues. Josh Allen has Tee Higgins' back. Did we win? Ted Karras, Bengals center and history buff, has a prediction for Damar Hamlin’s first question to his doctors.
chatsports.com
Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, Devin Hester lead finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is going to have a competitive ballot on its hands. The field of 15 modern-era finalists were announced via NFL Network on Wednesday, whittled down from a field of 129 nominees in September and 28 semifinalists in November. The group includes...
chatsports.com
Browns, Steelers Thursday injury report: Some improve, some added to list
The first injury report of Week 18 between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers had 15 players not participating. While the Browns rested a few players and the Steelers rested one, there are some concerning names that started out on the list. Thursday, we saw some improvement but we also...
chatsports.com
Ravens game status vs. Bengals: Lamar Jackson OUT, 6 questionable
Update - 3:04 p.m. ET. The Baltimore Ravens released Friday’s injury report and game status designations. This will be Jackson’s fifth straight game missed due to injury. Six players were designated as questionable for Sunday. QB T. Huntley (right shoulder/wrist) DE Calais Campbell (knee) WR DeSean Jackson (illness)
chatsports.com
Jamarion Wilcox will announce decision NEXT week, per report
Jamarion Wilcox will not be making his decision this week after all, according to Cats Illustrated reporter Travis Graf (via KSR). Instead, the plan is for a decision to come next Friday. As of now, the Kentucky Wildcats are still seen as the favorite for the four-star running back, but...
chatsports.com
49ers open Elijah Mitchell’s practice window
Kyle’s update, 12:30 p.m. PT: Kyle Shanahan announced the 49ers officially opened Elijah Mitchell’s practice window. Here’s a look at Wednesday’s practice report:. Christian McCaffrey (ankle, knee) Aaron Banks (ankle, knee) Javon Kinlaw (knee) Dre Greenlaw (back strain) Nick Bosa, Trent Williams (rest) Limited:. Arik Armstead...
Comments / 0