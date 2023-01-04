Read full article on original website
Chick-Fil-A investigating fraudulent activity on app
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators are looking into what officials say is “fraudulent activity” on the app of an Atlanta-based restaurant chain. Officials say fraudulent activity was reported on the Chick-Fil-A app. Officials have not released any additional details about the incident.
Georgia Aquarium uses TikTok to continue preservation efforts
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The videos will make you laugh, put you in awe and make you dream. The Georgia Aquarium TikTok page is full of videos meant to introduce you to animals you might have written off, to animals you might never think you’d see in person.
Couple says Mattress Firm delivery crew destroyed son’s $4K chair lift
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Most consumers don’t think about liability when they purchase new furniture, an appliance, or a bed. If the delivery crew damages a new mattress, you request a new one. But what if the delivery crew damages an expensive item in your home?. Since...
Man reportedly breaks Fulton County Walgreens window to steal wine
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a man who allegedly stole wine from a Walgreens store on Peachtree Street in Fulton County. According to police a man threw a cinderblock into the front window of the store and stole 4 to 5 bottles of wine.
Georgia lawmakers study what to do with waste from legally grown cannabis plants
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A small group of lawmakers kicked off a series of meetings Thursday to explore what to do with the waste from the cannabis products Georgia is beginning to manufacture. Hemp is already being grown in a small number of farms scattered across the state,...
New push to ban gas stations and drive-thrus along Atlanta’s 22-mile Beltline
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a new legislative effort underway to keep cars away from the Beltline to make it safer for pedestrians. Crossing Cascade Ave. at Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. in Southwest Atlanta can be a challenge. “You really have to watch yourself when walking across...
Atlanta teens send tens of thousands of books to African students
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Despite their youth, teenage sisters in Atlanta sent tens of thousands of books to students in Africa through their foundation Child2Chil Book Foundation. Azzarrée Uwhubetine and her sister Amirrah Uwhubetine grew up in Nigeria. To get books, family members would have to bring them back...
Roswell Mill Waterfall Trail closed until April for sewer pipe, manhole repairs
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The trail located at Old Mill/Vickery Creek Park (95 Mill St.) that leads up to the waterfall on the Roswell side of Vickery Creek will be closed until April 30, 2023, weather permitting. The Fulton County Department of Public Works says the closure is...
City of Peachtree Corners mourns death of beloved mayor’s wife, Debbie Mason
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Peachtree Corners is mourning the loss of Debbie Mason, wife of Mayor Mike Mason. A message was posted to the city’s website Thursday morning announcing her death:. It is with heavy hearts that the city announces the passing of Mrs....
Yoga instructor provides tips to help get a better night’s sleep
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The last few years have been chaotic for many of us. We have a lot coming at us all day, every day, making it difficult to get a good night’s rest. “All these daunting circumstances and intersections that we live within, yoga makes...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC | Storm causing issues on metro Atlanta roads Wednesday morning
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The storm is causing issues for metro Atlanta drivers this morning. Here’s the latest traffic news from around the area. The following road closures have been reported in Cherokee County due to flooding:. Johnson Brady Road closed at the creek. Bells Ferry Road...
Apartment complex in Cobb County still without water 10 days after storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several residents at The Halsten at Vinings Mountain apartment complex told Atlanta News First they haven’t had running water in their units since Christmas Eve. “I’ve been calling leaving several voicemails,” one resident said. Many of the residents told Atlanta News...
Georgia man becomes cosmetology school principal after 16 years in prison
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A story of redemption for a man who served more than a decade in prison. He is now a principal at a cosmetology school in Tucker, proving that no matter your past, you are in charge of your future. “I was 19. Prior to...
Paws Between Homes provides temporary foster homes for Atlanta pets
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As rent, groceries, and gas prices rise across the Atlanta metro, a nonprofit provides temporary relief for hundreds of overwhelmed pet owners. Paws Between Homes connects people facing displacement, homelessness, or uncertain housing circumstances with foster families for their pets. Stephanie Holland called the...
Atlanta police stop man from stealing $22K in merchandise
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police stopped a man from stealing $22,000 in merchandise from a Saks Fifth Avenue Jan. 5. Atlanta police responded to the Saks Fifth Avenue at 3440 Peachtree Road NE around 1:02 a.m. Security told them a man was walking around the store, taking items and putting them in a suitcase.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER BLOG: Storms continue in metro Atlanta on Wednesday morning
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is tracking a string of powerful storms moving toward metro Atlanta. A Tornado Watch is currently in effect for areas south of I-20 until noon. Locations south of I-20 will have the highest risk of an isolated tornado this morning. The watch does not include the city of Atlanta.
Saying No could help protect your mental health
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just two letters and one syllable, but the word “No” packs plenty of punch. The word has power that could help redefine our priorities and set boundaries in the new year. Paige Santmyer, a licensed therapist in Roswell tells Atlanta News First,...
Heavy rainfall sees cars stuck in floodwaters in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Heavy rains across Atlanta on Wednesday morning left some drivers stranded in floodwaters. “It was deep. It was real deep,” said Tommy Davis. “I was fixing to get ready to get ready to get my son to take him to school and when I was coming this way I drove, and there’s no lights here, and there was like a little water splash, but when I got to the middle of it my car started going off, going off.”
Fulton County police arrest suspect in Brooklyn subway attack
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County SWAT team arrested a suspect in a Brooklyn subway attack Jan. 3. Rodlin Gravesande is suspected of throwing a chemical substance in a woman’s face at a subway station in Brooklyn Dec. 2. The victim suffered first and second-degree burns to her face. There was no connection between Gravesande and the victim and the attack appears to have been unprovoked.
Georgia lawmakers focused on gun safety to start 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With less than a week until the start of the 2023 legislative session, Georgia Sen. Elena Parent said she’s crafted a bill that would allow vendors to ban guns in public parks. “Frankly there is danger involved in a state with guns as...
