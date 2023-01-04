ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atlantanewsfirst.com

Chick-Fil-A investigating fraudulent activity on app

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators are looking into what officials say is “fraudulent activity” on the app of an Atlanta-based restaurant chain. Officials say fraudulent activity was reported on the Chick-Fil-A app. Officials have not released any additional details about the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Aquarium uses TikTok to continue preservation efforts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The videos will make you laugh, put you in awe and make you dream. The Georgia Aquarium TikTok page is full of videos meant to introduce you to animals you might have written off, to animals you might never think you’d see in person.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta teens send tens of thousands of books to African students

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Despite their youth, teenage sisters in Atlanta sent tens of thousands of books to students in Africa through their foundation Child2Chil Book Foundation. Azzarrée Uwhubetine and her sister Amirrah Uwhubetine grew up in Nigeria. To get books, family members would have to bring them back...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Yoga instructor provides tips to help get a better night’s sleep

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The last few years have been chaotic for many of us. We have a lot coming at us all day, every day, making it difficult to get a good night’s rest. “All these daunting circumstances and intersections that we live within, yoga makes...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Apartment complex in Cobb County still without water 10 days after storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several residents at The Halsten at Vinings Mountain apartment complex told Atlanta News First they haven’t had running water in their units since Christmas Eve. “I’ve been calling leaving several voicemails,” one resident said. Many of the residents told Atlanta News...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paws Between Homes provides temporary foster homes for Atlanta pets

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As rent, groceries, and gas prices rise across the Atlanta metro, a nonprofit provides temporary relief for hundreds of overwhelmed pet owners. Paws Between Homes connects people facing displacement, homelessness, or uncertain housing circumstances with foster families for their pets. Stephanie Holland called the...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police stop man from stealing $22K in merchandise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police stopped a man from stealing $22,000 in merchandise from a Saks Fifth Avenue Jan. 5. Atlanta police responded to the Saks Fifth Avenue at 3440 Peachtree Road NE around 1:02 a.m. Security told them a man was walking around the store, taking items and putting them in a suitcase.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER BLOG: Storms continue in metro Atlanta on Wednesday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is tracking a string of powerful storms moving toward metro Atlanta. A Tornado Watch is currently in effect for areas south of I-20 until noon. Locations south of I-20 will have the highest risk of an isolated tornado this morning. The watch does not include the city of Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Saying No could help protect your mental health

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just two letters and one syllable, but the word “No” packs plenty of punch. The word has power that could help redefine our priorities and set boundaries in the new year. Paige Santmyer, a licensed therapist in Roswell tells Atlanta News First,...
ROSWELL, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heavy rainfall sees cars stuck in floodwaters in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Heavy rains across Atlanta on Wednesday morning left some drivers stranded in floodwaters. “It was deep. It was real deep,” said Tommy Davis. “I was fixing to get ready to get ready to get my son to take him to school and when I was coming this way I drove, and there’s no lights here, and there was like a little water splash, but when I got to the middle of it my car started going off, going off.”
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fulton County police arrest suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County SWAT team arrested a suspect in a Brooklyn subway attack Jan. 3. Rodlin Gravesande is suspected of throwing a chemical substance in a woman’s face at a subway station in Brooklyn Dec. 2. The victim suffered first and second-degree burns to her face. There was no connection between Gravesande and the victim and the attack appears to have been unprovoked.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia lawmakers focused on gun safety to start 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With less than a week until the start of the 2023 legislative session, Georgia Sen. Elena Parent said she’s crafted a bill that would allow vendors to ban guns in public parks. “Frankly there is danger involved in a state with guns as...
GEORGIA STATE

