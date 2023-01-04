ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Northfield News

Northfield wrestlers compete at biggest high school tournament in US

The Northfield High School wrestling team recently competed at the Rumble on the Red tournament in Fargo, N.D. on Dec. 29-30. The tournament is recognized as one of the top in the nation, with 59 teams in attendance, and with most weight brackets featuring 32 or more wrestlers. The Rumble on the Red is the largest high school sanctioned wrestling tournament in the United States, and it is held at the Fargodome on the North Dakota State University campus each year. ...
NORTHFIELD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Weather Announcements for Thursday, January 5th, 2023

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, January 5th, 2023. -- Eden Valley-Watkins. no am preschool. Buses on plowed roads only. -- ROCORI. No morning preschool. -- St. Cloud Area School District. -- Sartell-St. Stephen. -- Sauk Rapids-Rice. -- St. John's Prep starting at 10:00 a.m.
Monticello Times

Sports round-up: January 5

Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information. Games that were scheduled for Tuesday, January 3 were postponed or canceled due to weather conditions. Monticello boys basketball The Magic picked up their first win of the season in a 65-61 win...
MONTICELLO, MN
Scorebook Live

SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 2)

Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 2) 1. Chanhassen (10-1) Last week: 3 Indisputably the hottest team in Class 2A right now, the Lightning still haven’t ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ocon bound for elite tournament

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School wrestling team will compete in the Cheesehead Invitational — one of the most prestigious tournaments in Wisconsin — beginning at 5:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Kaukauna High School. This season’s Cheesehead field will consist of Amery, Arrowhead, Carl...
OCONOMOWOC, WI

