Read full article on original website
Related
Northfield wrestlers compete at biggest high school tournament in US
The Northfield High School wrestling team recently competed at the Rumble on the Red tournament in Fargo, N.D. on Dec. 29-30. The tournament is recognized as one of the top in the nation, with 59 teams in attendance, and with most weight brackets featuring 32 or more wrestlers. The Rumble on the Red is the largest high school sanctioned wrestling tournament in the United States, and it is held at the Fargodome on the North Dakota State University campus each year. ...
Weather Announcements for Thursday, January 5th, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, January 5th, 2023. -- Eden Valley-Watkins. no am preschool. Buses on plowed roads only. -- ROCORI. No morning preschool. -- St. Cloud Area School District. -- Sartell-St. Stephen. -- Sauk Rapids-Rice. -- St. John's Prep starting at 10:00 a.m.
Sports round-up: January 5
Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information. Games that were scheduled for Tuesday, January 3 were postponed or canceled due to weather conditions. Monticello boys basketball The Magic picked up their first win of the season in a 65-61 win...
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 2)
Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 2) 1. Chanhassen (10-1) Last week: 3 Indisputably the hottest team in Class 2A right now, the Lightning still haven’t ...
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. For additional boys scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/boysbasketball. Divine Savior Holy Angels 57, Brookfield Central 52. Brookfield East 60, Menomonee Falls 49. Wauwatosa East 60, Susssex Hamilton 39. Wauwatosa West 47, West Allis Hale 32. MILWAUKEE...
Sports on deck in Isanti, Chisago counties
BRAHAM Bombers boys basketball Jan. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Mora at Braham High School Jan. 10, 4:30 p.m. vs. Upsala at Upsala High School Jan. 12, 7:15 p.m. vs. St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Prep High School ...
Redfield, Groton Area sweep in hoops on another light night of games
Redfield and Groton Area's boys and girls basketball teams each posted sweeps Tuesday night as part of a schedule that was again lightened because of wintry weather. Redfield's girls down Faulkton Area 44-29 and Redfield's boys turned back Langford Area 76-49. Groton Area's teams swept Warner, winning 48-23 (girls) and 67-32 boys). Ellie Evans...
Minneapolis, January 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏀 games in Minneapolis. The Robbinsdale Cooper High School basketball team will have a game with Fridley High School on January 05, 2023, 14:30:00. The Hiawatha Collegiate High School basketball team will have a game with Edison High School on January 05, 2023, 14:00:00.
FOX 21 Online
Cromwell-Wright Girls Basketball Extends Win Streak to Four Games
CARLTON, Minn.- The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team improved to 8-1 on the season on Monday, defeating Carlton 77 to 19. The Cardinals will next host Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday.
SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top games of the week (Jan. 3-8)
SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 2) Vote now: Which high school girls basketball star has boosted her stock most heading into 2023? Lakeville South (6-2) at Lakeville North (6-1). January 6 at 7:30 p.m. Lakeville South travels across town to face its rival in the game of the week ...
Grand Rapids-Greenway girls hockey's Riley Toivonen wins SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week (Dec. 20-27)
Introducing the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Riley Toivonen, Grand Rapids-Greenway The junior goalie had 16 saves on 17 chances in a 2-1 win over Duluth on December 20 and stopped ...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ocon bound for elite tournament
OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School wrestling team will compete in the Cheesehead Invitational — one of the most prestigious tournaments in Wisconsin — beginning at 5:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Kaukauna High School. This season’s Cheesehead field will consist of Amery, Arrowhead, Carl...
Minnesota high school hockey top performers of the week (Dec. 28-Jan. 3)
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 2) SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 3-8) The following athletes will be included in this week's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "varriano34@gmail.com" ...
Comments / 0