On Tap: 2023 World Junior Championship semifinals
U.S. prepares to face Canada; Czechia to take on Sweden. Wednesday is the eighth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Quarterfinal results. Sweden 3, Finland 2. Czechia 9, Switzerland 1.
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
State Your Case: Doughty or Heiskanen?
NHL.com writers debate whether Kings or Stars defenseman is better right now. The game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN NOW) will showcase two of the top defensemen in the NHL: Drew Doughty of the Kings, and Miro Heiskanen of the Stars.
MTL@NSH: Game recap
NASHVILLE - The Canadiens wrapped up their seven-game road swing with a 6-3 loss to the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The boys arrived in Nashville in style with their cowboy hats. Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that David Savard and Anthony Richard would return to the...
Blues Spoil Palat's Return, Hughes' 2 Goals, Beat Devils 5-3 | GAME STORY
Jack Hughes had two goals on the night he was announced as an NHL All-Star, but the Blues take the two points. It was a rollercoaster of emotion at Prudential Center on Thursday night. The excitement for the return of Ondrej Palat, Jack Hughes was named an NHL All-Star while...
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Injury Updates, Sullivan Stops Practice
LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice had a fun start that included a few competitive words uttered in good nature. However, 15 minutes into practice, coach Mike Sullivan stopped the drills to admonish his team for “going through the motions.”. Sullivan demanded everything be faster. Passes...
WITN
Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
Garrett Mitchell, IceHogs set to host first place Texas
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Two hot teams are set to go at it Tuesday night at the BMO Center in Rockford. The Rockford IceHogs will host the Texas Stars. The Stars are riding an 11-game point streak. They lead the AHL’s Central Division by four points over the second place IceHogs. The IceHogs have won their last […]
The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden
In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (20-12-4) at Maple Leafs (23-8-7) | 4 p.m.
Kraken can look to strategy of play in second period of big Edmonton win as blueprint for slowing Toronto, which has a plus-30 goal differential. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: How to Slow Down Toronto Attack. TORONTO - Toronto has scored 130...
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
The Kings kick off the new year with a clash against the Central Division's top team. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Stars vs. Kings. Team Records:
Roy Leads Golden Knights Past Avalanche in 3-2 Victory
The Vegas Golden Knights (26-12-2) defeated the Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3), 3-2, on Monday night at Ball Arena. Nathan MacKinnon got Colorado on the board less than a minute into the game, but Michael Amadio's late tally sent the teams into the break level at 1-1. Nicolas Roy took over in the second period as he scored two goals to give Vegas a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes. Mikko Rantanen scored in the third, but the Golden Knights skated away with the 3-2 win.
Thursday Night Pick 'Em coming to Blues App
Fans can play along to win prizes during all four Thursday night games in January. Coming this month, St. Louis Blues fans have a new way to engage with their favorite team - and win awesome prizes in the process!. Debuting in the Blues App for the Jan. 5 game...
Bedard not satisfied despite elite play at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Connor Bedard has dazzled teammates, coaches and fans during his record-setting run for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Projected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, the 17-year-old forward has been a daily conversation piece, seemingly producing a special moment each game.
Gretzky wowed by Ovechkin chasing his NHL goals record
Says it's 'great for the game' with Capitals forward 88 behind him for mark. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington Capitals left wing believed it was reachable. So seeing Ovechkin score his 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe and...
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Canada at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman emphasizes keeping emotions in check, getting to tough areas. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of...
MTL@NSH: What you need to know
NASHVILLE - The Habs are looking to start 2023 on the right foot and end a five-game losing streak in the Music City when they take on the Predators on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens took a brutal beating on New...
Linus Ullmark Selected to 2023 NHL All-Star Game
BOSTON - The National Hockey League announced today, January 5, that Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark has been named to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. This is the first-ever All-Star selection for the 6-foot-5, 212-pound goaltender, who is currently in his second season with the Bruins. Ullmark ranks first in...
Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes Preview
Nashville Kicks Off Back-to-Back Road Set with Visit to Carolina. The Nashville Predators (16-14-6) will begin a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents with a visit to the Carolina Hurricanes (25-7-6) Thursday at PNC Arena. The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on...
Nick Suzuki named 2023 NHL All-Star
MONTREAL - For the second year in a row, Nick Suzuki is an NHL All-Star. During the first intermission of Thursday night's action, the league unveiled the initial group of players named to the Atlantic Division roster, as selected by the department of hockey operations. Suzuki will be joined by forwards Nikita Kucherov, Matthew Tkachuk, Tage Thompson, Dylan Larkin, Mitch Marner, and Brady Tkachuk, as well as goaltender Linus Ullmark.
