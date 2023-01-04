Read full article on original website
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
Suns forward Mikal Bridges drops hilarious message for Donovan Mitchell following 71-point outburst
Back on Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had every Chicago Bulls defender begging for mercy as he dropped a career-high 71 points to lead the way for a Cavs OT victory. And Bulls defenders may not be the only ones begging to be spared from a Spida explosion, with Mikal Bridges and the Phoenix Suns visiting the Cavs at Rocket Mortgate Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
Kings news: Rival coach’s shocking admission on Sacramento disrespect will piss off De’Aaron Fox
Basketball fans are starting to learn that De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings are a team they should not be sleeping on. The Kings are having success under Mike Brown in the 2022-23 NBA season, but they still have long ways to go to get on the level where they will get respected in the same manner other much more successful franchises are.
Ex-Piston Jerami Grant scores 36 against Detroit to lead Blazers to 135-106 blowout win
PORTLAND — Monday night was a family reunion for the Detroit Pistons. The Portland Trail Blazers are led by Pistons great Chauncey Billups, who was hired as their head coach during the 2021 offseason. And Jerami Grant, who signed with the Pistons in 2020 and led the team in scoring for two seasons, was traded to Portland this past offseason.
Cleveland hosts Phoenix following Mitchell's 71-point game
Phoenix Suns (20-18, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (24-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces the Phoenix Suns after Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls. The Cavaliers have gone 17-4 in home games. Cleveland...
Kings-Jazz gameday live: Will Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk play? Collin Sexton ruled out
Here are the latest injury updates on Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk and Collin Sexton as the Sacramento Kings prepare to visit the Utah Jazz.
NBA world reacts to wild Jazz-Kings finish, disallowed bucket
The wildest finish just went down in Salt Lake City. The Utah Jazz fell to the Sacramento Kings, but they didn’t go down without a fight or a crazy, disallowed bucket that just missed the mark. Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox drove to the cup to rack up 37 points on the night with Read more... The post NBA world reacts to wild Jazz-Kings finish, disallowed bucket appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Raul Neto For Gritty Performance Off The Bench
The Cavs almost let another early double-digit lead to a loss for them. They needed someone to step up big, especially with Darius Garland remaining sidelined with an injury. In the last few games, it's been Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love who have led Cleveland to victories. But the Cavs got an unsuspected hero in their win over the Suns.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies run away from outmatched Hornets
Ja Morant poured in 23 points to lead hot-shooting Memphis as the Grizzlies rolled up a 131-107 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Desmond Bane had 19 points, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. supplied 17 points as the Grizzlies shot 50 percent from the field (47-for-94). Steven Adams provided nine points and 15 rebounds.
Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte
Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
De’Aaron Fox on Sacramento’s 120-117 loss to the Hawks, needing his Kings to be better down the stretch
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox gives his observations of Wednesday’s 120-117 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the defensive lapses down the stretch that proved costly, his stellar play of late in the fourth quarters and not taking a losing team for granted.
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
Kings 117, Jazz 115: Three Hard Takeaways
On Tuesday night, De’Aaron Fox led all scorers with 37 points, while Domantas Sabonis contributed 21 as the Sacramento Kings defeated the Utah Jazz, 117-115. Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points to lead the Jazz in a losing cause. The Jazz lost another one in the final seconds. This time...
Evan Mobley's clutch basket lifts Cavaliers over Suns
Evan Mobley returned from a two-game absence and hit the game-winning shot with 4 seconds left to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the visiting Phoenix Suns, 90-88, on Wednesday night. Mobley, who made just one of his previous eight shots, took a pass from Donovan Mitchell and hit a 13-foot...
Hawks stop slide with tight win over Kings
John Collins recorded 22 points and 12 rebounds and De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and eight rebounds to help the
Grizzlies face the Magic, look for 5th straight win
Memphis Grizzlies (24-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (14-24, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Magic -6; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Orlando. The Magic are 10-11 in home games. Orlando...
