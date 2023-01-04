ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Suns forward Mikal Bridges drops hilarious message for Donovan Mitchell following 71-point outburst

Back on Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had every Chicago Bulls defender begging for mercy as he dropped a career-high 71 points to lead the way for a Cavs OT victory. And Bulls defenders may not be the only ones begging to be spared from a Spida explosion, with Mikal Bridges and the Phoenix Suns visiting the Cavs at Rocket Mortgate Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Cleveland hosts Phoenix following Mitchell's 71-point game

Phoenix Suns (20-18, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (24-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces the Phoenix Suns after Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls. The Cavaliers have gone 17-4 in home games. Cleveland...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to wild Jazz-Kings finish, disallowed bucket

The wildest finish just went down in Salt Lake City. The Utah Jazz fell to the Sacramento Kings, but they didn’t go down without a fight or a crazy, disallowed bucket that just missed the mark. Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox drove to the cup to rack up 37 points on the night with Read more... The post NBA world reacts to wild Jazz-Kings finish, disallowed bucket appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Raul Neto For Gritty Performance Off The Bench

The Cavs almost let another early double-digit lead to a loss for them. They needed someone to step up big, especially with Darius Garland remaining sidelined with an injury. In the last few games, it's been Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love who have led Cleveland to victories. But the Cavs got an unsuspected hero in their win over the Suns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Ja Morant, Grizzlies run away from outmatched Hornets

Ja Morant poured in 23 points to lead hot-shooting Memphis as the Grizzlies rolled up a 131-107 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Desmond Bane had 19 points, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. supplied 17 points as the Grizzlies shot 50 percent from the field (47-for-94). Steven Adams provided nine points and 15 rebounds.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte

Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Kings 117, Jazz 115: Three Hard Takeaways

On Tuesday night, De’Aaron Fox led all scorers with 37 points, while Domantas Sabonis contributed 21 as the Sacramento Kings defeated the Utah Jazz, 117-115. Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points to lead the Jazz in a losing cause. The Jazz lost another one in the final seconds. This time...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Evan Mobley's clutch basket lifts Cavaliers over Suns

Evan Mobley returned from a two-game absence and hit the game-winning shot with 4 seconds left to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the visiting Phoenix Suns, 90-88, on Wednesday night. Mobley, who made just one of his previous eight shots, took a pass from Donovan Mitchell and hit a 13-foot...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Grizzlies face the Magic, look for 5th straight win

Memphis Grizzlies (24-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (14-24, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Magic -6; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Orlando. The Magic are 10-11 in home games. Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy