Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Matthew Tkachuk notches hat trick as Panthers best Coyotes

Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick and Eric Staal added two goals as the Florida Panthers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla. It was Tkachuk's first hat trick with the Panthers. Tkachuk, who also had one assist, leads Florida with 20 goals. Spencer Knight made...
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

Bold Oilers Predictions for 2023

Happy New Year Nation Citizens! With the calendar flipping to 2023, I figured now would be the perfect time to drop my predictions for the new year. 2022 was a lot of fun and the Oilers went much further than a lot of us would have expected. The trip to the Western Conference was wild and when you factor in that at this point 12 months ago the Oilers were playing like one of the worst teams in the NHL and hadn’t yet fired Dave Tippett, it’s even crazier. They turned things around in a hurry and if you’re feeling a little down about the state of the team right now, just remember that it doesn’t take a lot for things to change.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Top 5 Seasons by Edmonton Oilers in Their 30s

What makes this explosive growth in offensive production even more remarkable is when it’s happening: Nugent-Hopkins will celebrate his 30th birthday before season’s end, on April 12. Thirty may not seem that old, even by professional hockey standards, and really, it’s not. But there’s been few examples of...
Yardbarker

Is Bunting Bound to Be Oilers’ Next Big Buy From Maple Leafs?

According to insiders like Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, “Hearing that the Leafs this week have touched base with Michael Bunting‘s camp, a very, very preliminary chat about the pending UFA and next contract. Nothing concrete yet. Unclear where this goes at this point.” Up until this tweet, talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the player’s camp were quiet.
Yardbarker

Sam Gagner tallies late as Jets outlast Flames

Sam Gagner broke a deadlock late in the third period to give the host Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames in a hard-battled game Tuesday night. Josh Morrissey and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Jets, who boast a three-game winning streak despite having a plethora of players out due to injury. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves in an excellent goaltending duel.
Yardbarker

Offense & Ersson Provide Flyers with Much-Needed Momentum

The Philadelphia Flyers managed to find success on their recent West Coast trip at the end of December, where they have not done so in previous seasons. Before their three-game trip in California, they lost two one-goal games – 4-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 22 and versus the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 23 by a final score of 6-5. Despite losing the games, they kept those contests competitive based on the scores. They defeated the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 29, 4-3 in overtime, upset the surging Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 31, 4-2, and beat the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 2, 4-1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Samsonov was solid 5v5, but the Leafs top pairing struggled in the shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues

It’s a new year so we are going to try out something new over here at TLN and that is a bit of a day after the game stats dump in addition to the postgame musings provided by Nick Alberga the night of the game. In some ways, it seems fitting that we are rolling this out on a game that in many ways is an outlier, as 5-5 games in regulation aren’t typical of what we see in the NHL and with the game being decided by a shootout the conclusion was basically a coin flip anyway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Wild’s Offense & Gustavsson Stand Tall in Win Over Lightning

The Minnesota Wild opened 2023 against the Tampa Bay Lightning at home during yet another snowstorm on Wednesday, Jan. 4. It was 80’s night at the Xcel Energy Center and the Wild participated by wearing their Reverse Retro jerseys that are throwbacks to their Minnesota North Star days. They got things going their way early in the game with a goal in the first period that put the Lightning on their heels slightly.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Brink begins rehab stint with Phantoms

Bobby Brink is activated from injured reserve and loaned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to begin his rehab stint. On July 26th, 2022, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Brink would undergo a torn labrum in his left hip. The end of this month will cap five months on his recovery, the expected timeframe.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Stars seek quick bounce-back vs. Ducks

The lesson from their first loss in two weeks is quite simple and one the Dallas Stars expect to learn from when they continue their Southern California swing with a Wednesday night clash against the host Anaheim Ducks. The Stars saw a four-game winning streak disappear in a 3-2 loss...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Evaluating 6 Flyers as Potential Trade Deadline Chips

The holidays have passed, and despite a historically excellent West Coast trip, the Philadelphia Flyers have no rational expectations of earning a playoff spot in 2022-23. The NHL trade deadline on March 3 will be their most consequential date for the remainder of the season. Regardless of the outcome of an internal struggle over a possible “rebuild” in Philadelphia, general manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher (or his hypothetical replacement) will certainly look to sell veteran pieces to Stanley Cup contenders.
Yardbarker

Oilers’ Klim Kostin Could Fill the Void Left by Kassian

I’ll start by acknowledging that it was well past Zack Kassian’s time to move on from the Edmonton Oilers when he was traded. However, when he was in his prime in Oil Country, he was a highly effective and important player on the ice and in the Oilers’ locker room. When he settled in after arriving in 2015, he became a fan favourite, often laying crushing hits, sticking up and fighting for teammates, and tapped into an offensive side that saw him score back-to-back 15-goal seasons from 2018-2020.
FOX Sports

Blues visit the Devils after shootout win

St. Louis Blues (18-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -174, Blues +146; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the St. Louis Blues after the Blues defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5...
NEWARK, NJ

