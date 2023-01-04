Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Related
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their minds
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 6-5 OT Loss to Blues
There were several Good, Bad, and Ugly takeaways in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 6-5 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday Night. The Maple Leafs were down 2-0, 3-1, 4-2, and 5-3 in this game but fought their way back to earn a 5-5 tie in regulation to earn a point.
Yardbarker
Matthew Tkachuk notches hat trick as Panthers best Coyotes
Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick and Eric Staal added two goals as the Florida Panthers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla. It was Tkachuk's first hat trick with the Panthers. Tkachuk, who also had one assist, leads Florida with 20 goals. Spencer Knight made...
Yardbarker
Bold Oilers Predictions for 2023
Happy New Year Nation Citizens! With the calendar flipping to 2023, I figured now would be the perfect time to drop my predictions for the new year. 2022 was a lot of fun and the Oilers went much further than a lot of us would have expected. The trip to the Western Conference was wild and when you factor in that at this point 12 months ago the Oilers were playing like one of the worst teams in the NHL and hadn’t yet fired Dave Tippett, it’s even crazier. They turned things around in a hurry and if you’re feeling a little down about the state of the team right now, just remember that it doesn’t take a lot for things to change.
Yardbarker
Top 5 Seasons by Edmonton Oilers in Their 30s
What makes this explosive growth in offensive production even more remarkable is when it’s happening: Nugent-Hopkins will celebrate his 30th birthday before season’s end, on April 12. Thirty may not seem that old, even by professional hockey standards, and really, it’s not. But there’s been few examples of...
Yardbarker
Is Bunting Bound to Be Oilers’ Next Big Buy From Maple Leafs?
According to insiders like Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, “Hearing that the Leafs this week have touched base with Michael Bunting‘s camp, a very, very preliminary chat about the pending UFA and next contract. Nothing concrete yet. Unclear where this goes at this point.” Up until this tweet, talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the player’s camp were quiet.
Yardbarker
Sam Gagner tallies late as Jets outlast Flames
Sam Gagner broke a deadlock late in the third period to give the host Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames in a hard-battled game Tuesday night. Josh Morrissey and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Jets, who boast a three-game winning streak despite having a plethora of players out due to injury. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves in an excellent goaltending duel.
Yardbarker
Offense & Ersson Provide Flyers with Much-Needed Momentum
The Philadelphia Flyers managed to find success on their recent West Coast trip at the end of December, where they have not done so in previous seasons. Before their three-game trip in California, they lost two one-goal games – 4-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 22 and versus the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 23 by a final score of 6-5. Despite losing the games, they kept those contests competitive based on the scores. They defeated the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 29, 4-3 in overtime, upset the surging Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 31, 4-2, and beat the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 2, 4-1.
Yardbarker
Samsonov was solid 5v5, but the Leafs top pairing struggled in the shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues
It’s a new year so we are going to try out something new over here at TLN and that is a bit of a day after the game stats dump in addition to the postgame musings provided by Nick Alberga the night of the game. In some ways, it seems fitting that we are rolling this out on a game that in many ways is an outlier, as 5-5 games in regulation aren’t typical of what we see in the NHL and with the game being decided by a shootout the conclusion was basically a coin flip anyway.
Yardbarker
Wild’s Offense & Gustavsson Stand Tall in Win Over Lightning
The Minnesota Wild opened 2023 against the Tampa Bay Lightning at home during yet another snowstorm on Wednesday, Jan. 4. It was 80’s night at the Xcel Energy Center and the Wild participated by wearing their Reverse Retro jerseys that are throwbacks to their Minnesota North Star days. They got things going their way early in the game with a goal in the first period that put the Lightning on their heels slightly.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Brink begins rehab stint with Phantoms
Bobby Brink is activated from injured reserve and loaned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to begin his rehab stint. On July 26th, 2022, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Brink would undergo a torn labrum in his left hip. The end of this month will cap five months on his recovery, the expected timeframe.
Yardbarker
Stars seek quick bounce-back vs. Ducks
The lesson from their first loss in two weeks is quite simple and one the Dallas Stars expect to learn from when they continue their Southern California swing with a Wednesday night clash against the host Anaheim Ducks. The Stars saw a four-game winning streak disappear in a 3-2 loss...
Yardbarker
Evaluating 6 Flyers as Potential Trade Deadline Chips
The holidays have passed, and despite a historically excellent West Coast trip, the Philadelphia Flyers have no rational expectations of earning a playoff spot in 2022-23. The NHL trade deadline on March 3 will be their most consequential date for the remainder of the season. Regardless of the outcome of an internal struggle over a possible “rebuild” in Philadelphia, general manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher (or his hypothetical replacement) will certainly look to sell veteran pieces to Stanley Cup contenders.
Yardbarker
Oilers’ Klim Kostin Could Fill the Void Left by Kassian
I’ll start by acknowledging that it was well past Zack Kassian’s time to move on from the Edmonton Oilers when he was traded. However, when he was in his prime in Oil Country, he was a highly effective and important player on the ice and in the Oilers’ locker room. When he settled in after arriving in 2015, he became a fan favourite, often laying crushing hits, sticking up and fighting for teammates, and tapped into an offensive side that saw him score back-to-back 15-goal seasons from 2018-2020.
NHL Odds: Blues vs. Devils prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
The St. Louis Blues will travel to the “Garden State” to face off with the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Thursday. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series as we make a Blues-Devils prediction and pick. On Tuesday, the Blues won a wild...
FOX Sports
Blues visit the Devils after shootout win
St. Louis Blues (18-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -174, Blues +146; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the St. Louis Blues after the Blues defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5...
Comments / 0