Happy New Year Nation Citizens! With the calendar flipping to 2023, I figured now would be the perfect time to drop my predictions for the new year. 2022 was a lot of fun and the Oilers went much further than a lot of us would have expected. The trip to the Western Conference was wild and when you factor in that at this point 12 months ago the Oilers were playing like one of the worst teams in the NHL and hadn’t yet fired Dave Tippett, it’s even crazier. They turned things around in a hurry and if you’re feeling a little down about the state of the team right now, just remember that it doesn’t take a lot for things to change.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO